Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarvanshi Aluminium Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 14 Suspended Agarvanshi Aluminium Ltd ILC/FLC/STL* CRISIL A3 180 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit for Bank Guarantee upto Rs.2.0 million Agarvanshi Aluminium Ltd Open CC CRISIL A3 23 Suspended Anil Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with purchase invoice financing Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed $interchangeable with Financial Guarantee Rs. 100 million, Bond and Guarantee - Rs.50 million, Overdraft - Rs.20 million, Local Bill Disc - Rs.100 million, Purchase Bill Disc - Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export financing - Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export Letter of Credit - Rs.100 million, Export Bill Disc - 100 million Atlas Copco (India) Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawn Atlas Copco (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed #Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 22 Reaffirmed Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 226 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Eiffel India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 250 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit for Rs.100 million GSEC Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed $interchangeable with buyer's credit Rs. 220 million Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting - Rs.300 million, Financial guarantee - Rs.100 million, Bond and guarantees -250 million; overdraft - Rs.20 million Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Notice of Withdrawal Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Notice of Withdrawal Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd Line of credit CRISIL A4 5 Notice of Withdrawal Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 245 Reaffirmed Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Fac Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes a sub limit for bank guarantee of Rs.10 Million Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 220 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub limit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 75 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A4+ Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lakhani Rubber Works Bill CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A4+ Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Pvt Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lakhani Shoes Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Maheswari Brothers Foreign LOC# CRISIL A2 700 Suspended #Includes sublimit of Rs.80.00 Million for Bank Guarantee and Rs.125.0 Million for Inland Letter of Credit Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd CC CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 500 Suspended Mascot FootCare BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mascot FootCare Bill CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from Fac CRISIL A4+ Mascot FootCare LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mittapalli Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned #includes Buyers Credit of Rs 10 Million Naresh Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Naresh Exports Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Fac Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed SRV Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4.4 Suspended V. M. Star Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 80 Assigned -Discounting V. M. Star Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Fac Varahi Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 367.5* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with BG facility Venture Infotek Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Suspended Viva Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned ZYG Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AFP Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 53 Downgraded from CRISIL BB AFP Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 62 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Agarvanshi Aluminium Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 34 Suspended Agarvanshi Aluminium Ltd ST Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Suspended Anil Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with Packing credit / Bill discount-purchase Rs. 5.0 million Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 188 Reaffirmed Fac Atlas Copco (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Avinash Doda CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 255.8 Reaffirmed *Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) Best International Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 350 Assigned Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 92.7 Reaffirmed Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Sub. Bonds CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 9240 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 760 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL C Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 720 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Eastman Impex TL CRISIL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Eiffel India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 104.5 Assigned Goodluck Educational & Welfare Society TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned GSEC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with buyer's credit Rs.80 million, Working Capital Demand Loan - Rs.130 million, Bank Guarantee -Rs.100 million, Packing Credit -Rs.50 million, Bill Purchase-discounting Rs.50 million, Foreign Currency Non Resident (B) loan upto Rs.2 million. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15.9 Reaffirmed Fac Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 34.1 Reaffirmed Indian Sucrose Ltd CC CRISIL B 940 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 425 Reaffirmed Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISILB 45 Notice of Withdrawal Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISILB 36.3 Reaffirmed Kanhaiya Lal Damodar Das Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 45.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 455 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.320 million for Foreign Currency Loans Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 356.2 Reaffirmed Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 182 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL C 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL C 66.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit for packing credit of Rs.10 million Lakhani Shoes & Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 59.5 Reaffirmed Lakhani Shoes Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lakhani Shoes Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain TL CRISIL B+ 5.2 Assigned M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain Secured Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Maheswari Brothers Proposed LOC -- 1045 Suspended Maheswari Brothers CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Suspended Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd Proposed LOC -- 650 Suspended Maheswari Brothers Coal Ltd BG CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with post shipment credit to the extend of Rs.30 million Mascot FootCare CC CRISIL C 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mascot FootCare TL CRISIL C 58.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs. 10 million of Letter of Credit facility Mavin Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 14.1 Reaffirmed Fac Meena Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers & Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 560 Reaffirmed Meena Jewels Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned Mittapalli Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 408 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mittapalli Spinners Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1.4 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Mittapalli Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned *includes Export Packing Credit /Packing Credit /Purchase Bill Discount of Rs 10 Million Oberai Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.5 Reaffirmed Oberai Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Paul Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Paul Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Fac Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society TL CRISIL BB+ 198.5 Reaffirmed Ravina Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 160 Assigned Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 176 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 3440 Reaffirmed Fac Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 7060 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCD CRISIL B+@ 12800 Soni Auto & Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed SRV Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 66 Suspended SRV Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40.4 Suspended Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 640 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100@ Reaffirmed @ Rs.55 million Cash Credit facility interchangeable with short term loan facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 32.5 Reaffirmed Venture Infotek Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 95 Suspended Venture Infotek Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 100 Suspended Viva Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 117 Assigned Viva Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Words Infocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Words Infocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Fac Words Infocom Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended ZYG Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed ZYG Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 61.7 Reaffirmed ZYG Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 68.3 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.