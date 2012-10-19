Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 124.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Bhandari Export Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Choudhari Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4 18.4 Assigned Hester Biosciences Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed JCO Gas Pipes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kabra Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 42.2 Reaffirmed Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reassigned Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 665.6 Reaaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1750 Reaaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 300 Reaaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 300 Reaaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 300 Reaaffirmed Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Samkit Diamonds Exporters Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Fac Samkit Diamonds Exporters Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Samkit Diamonds Exporters Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Includes letter of credit sublimit up to a maximum of Rs.100 million Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem BG CRISIL D 5.5 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sterlite Industries India) Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 68.82 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyers credit Sterlite Industries India) Ltd Proposed LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 0.18 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyers credit Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tessolve Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80& Reaffirmed & Includes Sublimit of Rs.15 million for Bank Guarantee VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 35# Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs.7 million for Foreign Outward Bills Purchased White House. Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed White House. Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Akshit Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 164 Reaffirmed ARB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Includes sub-limit of Rs.52.5million of foreign currency loan and remaining balance in the limit is fully interchangeable with packing credit ARB Bearings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills Proposed-LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 13 Reaffirmed Fac Bhandari Export Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Bhandari Export Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 122.9 Reaffirmed Choudhari Construction Co. CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Coral Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Coral Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 222.5 Reaffirmed Fac Coral Telecom Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 690 Assigned Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 121.6 Assigned Fac Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 198 Assigned Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Gajanand Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Gangotri Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 176 Reaffirmed Gangotri Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2237.9 Reaffirmed Gangotri Textiles Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 536.3 Reaffirmed Goel Ganga Developers India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Fac Goel Ganga Developers India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Goel Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Goel Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Goldstone Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Fac GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 26 Reaffirmed Fac GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 56.5 Reaffirmed Hester Biosciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hester Biosciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 107.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hester Biosciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 169.2 Reaffirmed Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed JCO Gas Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JCO Gas Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jewar Kothi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Jewar Kothi Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned K.G.Lakshmipathi & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kabra Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 380 Reaffirmed Kabra Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 133.4 Reaffirmed Laxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 43 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 43.2 Reaffirmed N.N.Saha & Sons Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A+ 50 Reaaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 105 Reaaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL D 14.6 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 372.3 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 93.1 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Assigned R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 89 Reaaffirmed R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 52.7 Reaaffirmed R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5.5 Reaaffirmed Fac Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.5 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 27.5 Reaffirmed Fac Rausheena Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL D 93.8 Reaffirmed Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed *Includes a Sub limit of letter of credit to the extent of Rs.75.0 Million Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million of Inland/Foreign letter Of credit. Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed # Includes short-term loan sublimit up to a maximum of Rs.100 million Sesa Minerals Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 400 Assigned *interchangeable with Letter of Credit Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem CC CRISIL D 127.5 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 2 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shree Raj-Rajeshwari Pap-Chem TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Singla Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 940 Reaffirmed Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 297.5 Reaffirmed Sneha Foods & Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 910 Reaffirmed Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries P) CC CRISIL BBB- 1650 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries P) TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Sterlite Industries India) Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL AA+ 18.18 Assigned *Interchangeable with cash credit and packing credit in foreign currency Sterlite Industries India) Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 0.32 Assigned Discounting* *Interchangeable with cash credit and packing credit in foreign currency Suparna Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 86 Upgraded from CRISIL B Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Svenska Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 39.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 202.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 208.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 644.7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Tessolve Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tessolve Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 73.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Vaibhav Laxmi Industries CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50.6 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 300.4 Reaffirmed Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 750 Assigned Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ltd VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 145@ Reaffirmed @Includes sub-limit of Rs.25 million out of Rs.90 million for Foreign Bills Purchase/ Foreign Bills Discounting facilities. Upto Rs.55 million interchangeable with B VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 570 Reaffirmed White House. LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 137.2 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.