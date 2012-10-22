Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed ADC India Communications Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed ADC India Communications Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST) CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 212.8 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dilipkumar V. Lakhi Packing credit CRISIL A1 1630 Suspended Enkon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Five Core Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Fac Flower Knitting Mills Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Flower Knitting Mills Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Flower Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Discounting Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 177.5 Reaffirmed Discounting(Non-LC) Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 392 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed # Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed # Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 32 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3 38.4 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other. K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other. K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 13.8388 Reaffirmed Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.1612 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.48 Billion; * Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1315 Assigned Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank of Commerce CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50.9 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sarwottam Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Shri Ambica International Food Company Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ambica International Food Company Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Smriti Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75.0@ Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Vishinda Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1370 Suspended Vishindas Holaram Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1370 Suspended Vishindas Holaram Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 130 Suspended Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oriental Bank of Commerce FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed ^Cash credit limit is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit up to Rs.250 million ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 448 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 320.0* Reaffirmed * interchangeable with foreign letter of credit to the extent of Rs 245.0 Million Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1115.3 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 185.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed B. S. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned B. S. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 8.8 Assigned Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 214.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 66.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagawathi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Bhagawathi Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. Ltd Medium Term Plan CRISIL AA- - Downgraded mfs from CRISILAAAmfs Placed under notice of withdrawal Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 55.7 Reaffirmed Fac Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1260 Assigned Fac Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Enkon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Enkon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed G.C. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Global Polybags Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed * Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed * Fund-based facility; interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Fac Good Leather Company CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 59.9 Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 138 Reaffirmed Innovative Tech Pack Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Assigned K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed K.R.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 16.8 Reaffirmed Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 41.46 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 34.67 Reaffirmed Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP- 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures MLD AA+r Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 95 Assigned Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 115 Assigned Fac Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1240 Assigned * Two way inter-changeability exits between Cash Credit and Buyers Credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit* CRISIL A- 1725 Assigned * Two way inter-changeability exits between Cash Credit and Buyers Credit Maharashtra Cricket Association TL CRISIL D 800 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Neel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Fac NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Orissa Computer Academy TL CRISIL BBB- 175.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Orissa Computer Academy Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 171.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A- 116.2 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 757.9 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed PTC Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac PTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 147 Reaffirmed Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 187.00* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Oneway interchangeability from cash credit to letter of credit Sarwottam Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 79.8 Reaffirmed Fac Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Fac Scorodite Stainless (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Selan Exploration Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 551.6 Reaffirmed Fac Selan Exploration Technology Ltd TL CRISIL A 46.3 Reaffirmed Shri Ambica International Food Company CC CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ambica International Food Company TL CRISIL BB- 200.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Raj Rajeshwar Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31 Reaffirmed Superfine Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Superfine Syntex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 114.2 Reaffirmed Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned *Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee is fully interchangeable with each other. UCO Bank Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 6350 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 17950 Reaffirmed UCO Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 17750 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 425 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)