Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed B.L.D.E. University BG CRISIL A4 44 Assigned Classic Engineers BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Econix Hi-Tech Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Suspended Econix Hi-Tech Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 36 Suspended under LOC Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A3+ 74 Suspended Hitech Plast Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3.6 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with buyer's credit Hitech Plast Ltd LOC*** CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed *** Fully interchangeable with buyers' credit and interchangeable working capital demand loan upto Rs. 40.0 million Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 67.5 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.50.00 Million of bank guarantee as sub-limit Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Fac J. Poonamchand & Sons Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Purchase-Discounting Fac J. Poonamchand & Sons LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Suspended Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Fac CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 * Fully interchangeable with each other Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd LOC CRISIL D 490 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 180 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL A4 * Fully interchangeable with each other MFAR Hotels & Resorts Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MFAR Hotels & Resorts Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MFAR Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL D 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 107.5 Reaffirmed P. R. Packing Service LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Rama Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Assigned Rani International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd BG CRISIL A3 18 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with each other Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with each other Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 400 Assigned Soubhik Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned SPA Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Triple Helix Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Assigned Triple Helix Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Triple Helix Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Negotiation Triple Helix Industries Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned V S M Weaves India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 90 Assigned * Includes sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 45 million Ashirwad Chain House Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33 Assigned Aswin Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Aswin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Aswin Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 24.5 Reaffirmed Fac Aswin Textiles Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Aswin Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 29.5 Reaffirmed B.L.D.E. University Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 117.9 Assigned Fac B.L.D.E. University LT Loan CRISIL B 200.4 Assigned B.L.D.E. University CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Balaji Spinning Mills (unit of Kanya CC CRISIL B+ 122 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd) Balaji Spinning Mills (unit of Kanya TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd) C P Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 177 Reaffirmed Classic Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Econix Hi-Tech Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Econix Hi-Tech Components Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Econix Hi-Tech Components Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 5 Suspended Electracard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-ENN ENN Corp Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 330 Suspended ENN ENN Corp Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL BBB- 270 Suspended Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 213.6 Reaffirmed Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 364.4 Reaffirmed Golf Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.2 Reaffirmed Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Golf Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL D 78.3 Reaffirmed Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended Hitech Plast Ltd CC CRISIL A 126 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd CC* CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Hitech Plast Ltd TL CRISIL A 50.4 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 25400 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 7800 Reaffirmed Bonds Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 26323 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.28.653 Billion) Indian Overseas Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 2500 Withdrawn Bonds Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LOC^ CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 274.1 Reaffirmed Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 34.4 Reaffirmed Fac J. Poonamchand & Sons CC CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended J. Poonamchand & Sons Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Suspended Fac Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.4 Reaffirmed Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Fac Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22 Reaffirmed KTF Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.5 Reaffirmed Fac Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd CC CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd TL CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned MFAR Hotels & Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MFAR Hotels & Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1431 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MFAR Hotels & Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 815.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 32.5 Reaffirmed P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned P. R. Packing Service CC CRISIL B 40* Assigned *CC is fully interchangeable with LC P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 189.5 Reaffirmed P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.60.0 million for export packing credit Pallava Textile Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 99.1 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Rangali Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 assigned Rangali Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25* Reaffirmed *Completely Interchangeable with Packing Credit Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1485 Reassigned S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB 3465 Reassigned S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2050 Reassigned Fac Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Shree Sita Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shree Sita Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.90.00 million for export packing credit Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 119.1 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 32.2 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50.9 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Fac Soubhik Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned Fac Soubhik Exports Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL B 150 Assigned Soubhik Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 150 Assigned SPA Securities Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended SPA Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Surya Pelle CC* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs5.00 Million Surya Pelle Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Fac Triple Helix Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5.4 Assigned Triple Helix Industries CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned V S M Weaves India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100* Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.00 million for Export Packing Credit. V S M Weaves India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 131.3 Reaffirmed V S M Weaves India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils & Solvex CC CRISIL B 58 Upgraded from CRISIL C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)