Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 23 & 24 , 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ascent Meditech Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs 1.0 Million
Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 257.5 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Deva Singh Sham Singh LOC CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed
Deva Singh Sham Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4 222.5 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India CP Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
Fac
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Ganesh Grains Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
*100 per cent interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Foreign Bills Payable*CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
*Interchangeable up to Rs.15 million
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
*Interchangeable up to Rs.15 million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit*#CRISIL A3 3300 Assigned
*Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.1850.0 million,*# Includes sub-limit for packing
credit of Rs.1700.0 million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit# CRISIL A3 300 Assigned
#includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.150.0 million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit@ CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
@Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.100.0 million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit**CRISIL A3 300 Assigned
**Includes sub-limit for packing credit Rs.120.0 million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit^*CRISIL A3 2250 Assigned
^includes a sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1687.50 Million,*^ Includes sub-limit for packing
credit of Rs.1000.0 million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
$fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 52.4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed Short-LT Bk CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed
Loan
Nicomet Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 227.5 Downgraded
* Interchangeable with Post Shipment from
CRISIL A4+
Nicomet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1008 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
PI Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Fac
PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 141.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 125 Suspended
Fac
Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 25 Suspended
Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 225 Suspended
Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 265 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanchal Collection Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 85.0 Million)
Ascent Meditech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Ascent Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
#EPC and CC are sublimit of OD
Deva Singh Sham Singh CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Durga Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 2.2 Assigned
Durga Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Durga Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 39.8 Assigned
Fac
Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed
Fac
Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned
Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 266419 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Flying Fashions CC CRISIL D 16 Assigned
Flying Fashions Over draft CRISIL D 7.3 Assigned
Flying Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL D 14 Assigned
Flying Fashions Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Flying Fashions LOC CRISIL D 2 Assigned
Flying Fashions TL CRISIL D 15.7 Assigned
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Ganesh Grains Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-
Ganesh Grains Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 247 Assigned
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-
Ganesh Grains Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 13 Assigned
Fac
Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-
Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 37.2 Reaffirmed
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed
Heritage Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Heritage Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1288.2 Assigned
Hitech Plast Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 126 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee and buyers credit
Hitech Plast Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed
^^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyers credit and working
capital demand loan
Hitech Plast Ltd TL CRISIL A 214 Reaffirmed
JBL Buildcon Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Fac
JFS Rel Trust 3 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA- 1724 Upgraded
(Principal)@ (SO) from
CRISIL A-
@Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected
schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for
principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure).
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Khandelwal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 23630 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 370 Reaffirmed
Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 16 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.84 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A(SO) 9570 Reaffirmed
Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A(SO) 430 Reaffirmed
Fac
Modern Academy Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Modern Academy TL CRISIL D 78.5 Reaffirmed
Nicomet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 237.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Nicomet Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Nicomet Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL BB
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.2 Downgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B+
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 28.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 5 Assigned
Ortel Communications Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Ortel Communications Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1435.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Pavitra Poultry Breeding Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned
PI Industries Ltd TL^ CRISIL A+ 183.3 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A
^ Includes a sub limit of Standby Line of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million
PI Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 66.7 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL A
PI Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL A+ 600 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A
# Includes sub limit Bank Guarantee of Rs.30.0 Million
PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loan*^^CRISIL A+ 1300 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A
^^ Includes sub limit Bank Guarantee of Rs.20.0 Million * Includes a sub limit of Standby Line
of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million out of Cash Credit & Working Capital demand loan limit of Rs. 820.0
Million
R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed
R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.4 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Shriniwas Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Fac
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 270 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
*Interchangeble
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 75 Suspended
Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 405 Assigned
Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 33 Assigned
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
