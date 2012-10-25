Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 23 & 24 , 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ascent Meditech Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned * Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs 1.0 Million Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 257.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Deva Singh Sham Singh LOC CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Deva Singh Sham Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4 222.5 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India CP Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Fac FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ganesh Grains Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned *100 per cent interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Foreign Bills Payable*CRISIL A4 35 Assigned *Interchangeable up to Rs.15 million Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 35 Assigned *Interchangeable up to Rs.15 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit*#CRISIL A3 3300 Assigned *Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.1850.0 million,*# Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.1700.0 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit# CRISIL A3 300 Assigned #includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.150.0 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit@ CRISIL A3 200 Assigned @Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.100.0 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit**CRISIL A3 300 Assigned **Includes sub-limit for packing credit Rs.120.0 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit^*CRISIL A3 2250 Assigned ^includes a sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1687.50 Million,*^ Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.1000.0 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3 50 Assigned $fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Lanco Infratech Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 52.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed Short-LT Bk CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Loan Nicomet Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 227.5 Downgraded * Interchangeable with Post Shipment from CRISIL A4+ Nicomet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1008 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 PI Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Fac PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 141.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 125 Suspended Fac Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 25 Suspended Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 225 Suspended Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 265 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Collection Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 85.0 Million) Ascent Meditech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Ascent Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Basil Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed #EPC and CC are sublimit of OD Deva Singh Sham Singh CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Durga Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 2.2 Assigned Durga Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Durga Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 39.8 Assigned Fac Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Fac Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 266419 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Flying Fashions CC CRISIL D 16 Assigned Flying Fashions Over draft CRISIL D 7.3 Assigned Flying Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL D 14 Assigned Flying Fashions Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 10 Assigned Flying Fashions LOC CRISIL D 2 Assigned Flying Fashions TL CRISIL D 15.7 Assigned FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Ganesh Grains Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ganesh Grains Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 247 Assigned Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ganesh Grains Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 13 Assigned Fac Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Ganpati Oil & Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 37.2 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Heritage Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Heritage Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1288.2 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 126 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee and buyers credit Hitech Plast Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyers credit and working capital demand loan Hitech Plast Ltd TL CRISIL A 214 Reaffirmed JBL Buildcon Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac JFS Rel Trust 3 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA- 1724 Upgraded (Principal)@ (SO) from CRISIL A- @Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Khandelwal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned L&T Shipbuilding Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 23630 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 370 Reaffirmed Lanco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.84 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A(SO) 9570 Reaffirmed Lease Plan India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A(SO) 430 Reaffirmed Fac Modern Academy Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Modern Academy TL CRISIL D 78.5 Reaffirmed Nicomet Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 237.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nicomet Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nicomet Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 28.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 5 Assigned Ortel Communications Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ortel Communications Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1435.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pavitra Poultry Breeding Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned PI Industries Ltd TL^ CRISIL A+ 183.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^ Includes a sub limit of Standby Line of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million PI Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 66.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A PI Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL A+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A # Includes sub limit Bank Guarantee of Rs.30.0 Million PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loan*^^CRISIL A+ 1300 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^^ Includes sub limit Bank Guarantee of Rs.20.0 Million * Includes a sub limit of Standby Line of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million out of Cash Credit & Working Capital demand loan limit of Rs. 820.0 Million R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 7.6 Reaffirmed Fac R. D. Weld Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.4 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Shriniwas Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Interchangeble Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Tenova Hypertherm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 75 Suspended Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 405 Assigned Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 33 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)