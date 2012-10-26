Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. BG CRISIL A3+ 27.1 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. LOC CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 415 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 695 Reaffirmed Fac Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jagdambay Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Precision Engineering Components BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components LOC CRISIL A4+ 41 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ^interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed ^interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Raunaq International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 497.5 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 852.5 Reaffirmed Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 700 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit Rs.100 Million Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Assigned Union Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 330 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^ Interchangeable with packing credit, post shipment credit and buyer's credit Aditya Overseas Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Aditya Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 6.2 Assigned Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 38.4 Assigned Algypug Enclosures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 215 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anand Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 240 Assigned Anand Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 67.5 Assigned Anand Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned Fac Ark Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ark Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. TL CRISIL BBB 43.8 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Fac Bank of India Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 48370 Reaffirmed Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 1683 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of India Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 26600 Reaffirmed Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Crystal India CC CRISIL B+ 47 Reaffirmed Crystal India TL CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Deccan Plast Industries CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned Deccan Plast Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 38 Assigned Garg Steels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned IDF Financial Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB IDF Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Jagdambay Exports TL CRISIL B+ 4.9 Assigned Jagdambay Exports CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Navran Advanced Nanoproducts CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Development International Pvt Ltd Navran Advanced Nanoproducts Rupee TL CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed Development International Pvt Ltd Parth Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 117.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Precision Engineering Components CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 25 Assigned ^interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Quantaplast Polymer Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 51.5 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Sagar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Savera Farms CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Savera Farms LT Loan CRISIL B- 37.2 Assigned Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45.5 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed Fac Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Shree Tirupati Greenfield Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Tirupati Greenfield Developers TL CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Siddaganga Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Sona Sati Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 578.2 Assigned Sudhir Food Products India Ltd CC *# CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed *Including proposed limit for Rs.31.0 Million ,#Iincludes Drawing against Un-Cleared effects (DAUE) limit of Rs 3.0 Million as a sub limit under CC limit Sudhir Food Products India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed Sudhir Food Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 63 Reaffirmed Fac Union Bank of India Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.27.0 Billion) Union Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 26700 Reaffirmed Union Bank of India Tier I Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Valsad District Cooperative Milk CC CRISIL AA 84.9 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 24.8 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk Rupee TL CRISIL AA 609.3 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Vastushree Developers TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)