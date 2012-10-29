Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Afflatus International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ashish Chemicals BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Fac Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Dauji & Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Dauji & Co. Pre Shipment Packing CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Dauji & Co. Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 19.9 Reaffirmed Fac Dhariya Infrastructure Development Pvt BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 * The packing credit limit and foreign bill purchase limit each having a sub-limit of Rs.40.0 million Gazebo Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 8.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gazebo Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 # Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Haldyn Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed J. L. Morison (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 403.7 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC*^ CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee,^Includes Rs. 30.00 Million for Cash Credit - Stock and Rs. 20.00 Million for Cash Credit - Book Debt Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed P. Ashokkumar & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 21.5 Reaffirmed P. Ashokkumar & Co. Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 78.5 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed Pawanjay Steel & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Fac Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pumarth Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Rameshchand Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 25.6 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D V S M Weaves India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 56 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed AEZ Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Alclad Fabrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.133.30 million for letter of credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for letter of credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL$ CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million. for letter of credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL% CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed %Includes sublimit of Rs.200.00 million. for letter of credit Ashish Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Ashish Chemicals Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 4.7 Reaffirmed Fac Ashish Chemicals Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 38 Assigned Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned *Includes sublimit for Letter of credit of Rs. 82.5 million Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 82.5 Assigned Fac Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd External Commercial CRISIL B 210 Assigned Borrowings Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Dhariya Infrastructure Development Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 310 Reaffirmed Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Haldyn Glass Ltd CC *# CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan upto the limit of Rs. 140.0 Million ,#Includes Sub-Limit of Working capital demand Loan (WCDL) of Rs.100 Million. Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Fac Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash Credit with maximum of Rs.100 Million. Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 106 Reaffirmed IAI Joinflex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ IAI Joinflex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 73.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ J. L. Morison (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A- K.S.Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned K.S.Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Kamal Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Kamal Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kamal Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned Fac Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 26 Reaffirmed Meghmani Pigments Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Unichem Llp CC* CRISIL BBB- 138.8 Assigned *Includes interchangiblity of Rs.35 Million with LC/BG Meghmani Unichem Llp TL CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76.4 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.1 Reaffirmed MFL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned MFL India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Fac Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.60.0 million for export packing credit Pallava Textile Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Pallava Textile Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability between PC & CC Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability between PC & CC Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 153.6 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Fac Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 269.7 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 40.3 Reaffirmed S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6.9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sakthi Ferro Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 800 Assigned Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shahwar Motives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 179.6 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub limit of Rs.160.0 million for Export Packing Credit.,*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.90.00 million for export packing credit Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 253.8 Reaffirmed Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 141.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shri Cheran Synthetics India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sona Vets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75.6 Reaffirmed Fac Sona Vets Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.9 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Oil Stores CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Oil Stores LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Oil Stores Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Fac Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 77.4 Reaffirmed Fac Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.6 Reaffirmed Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 1) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 10) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 9) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 7) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 7) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 5) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 6) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 3) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 2 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 5 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd Sundaram Capital CRISIL Reaffirmed Protection Oriented AAA(SO) Fund 3 Years (Series 3) Sunland Alloys CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Buyer's Credit of Rs. 200.00 million And for Bill Discounting of Rs.80.00 million.&for Letter of Credit of Rs.80.00 million,for bank Gurantee of Rs. 35.00 million Sunland Alloys CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Sunland Alloys CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Sunland Recycling Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Buyer's Credit of Rs. 100.00 million and for Letter of Credit of Rs. 55.00 million Sunland Recycling Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned #Interchangeable between Overdraft, Payment undertaking for Buyer's Credit ,Working Capital Demand Loan, Import Loan & Import Letter of Credit Facility Sunland Recycling Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 85 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D V S M Weaves India Ltd CC#* CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub limit of Rs 10.0 Million for Export Packing Credit;* Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.00 million for Export Packing Credit V S M Weaves India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 250.4 Reaffirmed V S M Weaves India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 47.6 Reaffirmed Fac V S M Weaves India Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils & Solvex CC CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils & Solvex TL CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)