Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A2 9 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Aero Club Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 83.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Aero Club LOC CRISIL A2 560 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 643 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Chahal Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Dewas Soya Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dewas Soya Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 216 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Dmson's Metal Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.40.0 million, buyer's credit of Rs.230 million (which includes one-time usage of Rs.130 million), and one-time letter of credit of Rs.130 million Fine Organics Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Fine Organics LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Fine Organics Standby Line of CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Credit* *For foreign bills of purchase G. N. Ship Breakers LOC* CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed *Total fund and non-fund based exposure not to exceed Rs.300.00 Million Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Gnet Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Granite Mart Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 130 Assigned *Interchangeability of Rs.40 Million Granite Mart Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Granite Mart Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4 85 Assigned *Interchangeability of Rs.40 Million J. B. Cotton Industries Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Jindal Hotels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Kothari Products Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3 2300 Suspended **Includes sub limit of Rs. 110 million of fund based limit Kothari Products Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Kothari Products Ltd Pre Shipment Fac * CRISIL A3 210 Suspended *Interchangeable to the extent of Rs. 135 million with Post- Shipment Facility Kothari Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 2400 Suspended Fac Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 33 Assigned M. E. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed M. K. Gupta & Co BG CRISIL A4 43 Assigned NGL Fine - Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Oberai Auto Sales BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed P.S.A. Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned R & B Infra Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Ramco International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ramco International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 39.9 Reaffirmed Discounting* *50% of Foreign Bill Discounting is interchangeable with Foreign Outward Bill Purchase Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co LOC# CRISIL A2 870 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs. 700.0 Million Letter of Comfort, Rs 200.0 Million Standby LC Rs. 10.0 Million Letter of Guarantee, Rs. 20.0 Million Bills Discounted, and Rs. 20.0 Million for Advance against Supply Bills Royal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Saria Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs 50 Million for Foreign Bill Purchase Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Sneha Marketing LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sneha Marketing BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sunshield Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+$ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunshield Chemicals Ltd Factoring/ Forfaiting CRISIL A4+$ 10 Reaffirmed Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+$ 42.5 Reaffirmed TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 292.5 Assigned Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Virendra & Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 265 Reaffirmed Virendra & Co Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Fac Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkay Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Aarkay Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.1 Assigned Adhikary Electrochem Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 38 Assigned Adhikary Electrochem Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Assigned Adhikary Electrochem Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1 Assigned Fac Aero Club CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aero Club Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded Demand Loan from CRISIL A- Aero Club Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 281.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aero Club Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aero Club Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 14.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aero Club TL CRISIL BBB+ 353 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned Anandeshwar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL A- 870 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd TL CRISIL A- 284 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed BLDE Association CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 340 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D BLDE Association TL CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Fac Bright Power Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 100 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs 100.00 million Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Chahal Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B- 103.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Chahal Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL B- 405.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Coastal Farms CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Cosmos Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Dewas Soya Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Dmson's Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed G. N. Ship Breakers CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed *Total fund and non-fund based exposure not to exceed Rs.300.00 Million Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 370 Reaffirmed Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 131.8 Reaffirmed Gnet Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Gnet Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Granite Mart Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.2 Assigned Granite Mart Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned Fac Granite Mart Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned IDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd IDFC Super Saver CRISIL Reaffirmed Income Fund AAAmfs J. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 38.9 Reaffirmed Fac Jindal Hotels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 323.6 Reaffirmed K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC Loan CRISIL D 7 Assigned Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi TL CRISIL D 0.9 Assigned Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi BG CRISIL D 1.1 Assigned Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Samitee Himghar Ltd Kafila Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 109.8 Reaffirmed Kafila Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 108.2 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Kothari Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 23.1 Assigned Fac M. E. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed M. K. Gupta & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Fac M. K. Gupta & Co CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL B 80 Assigned Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned NGL Fine - Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55* Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs. 2.50 million NGL Fine - Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68 Reaffirmed Oberai Auto Sales CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Oberai Auto Sales TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed P.S.A. Construction TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned P.S.A. Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned P.S.A. Construction CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned R & B Infra Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed R. N. Dobariya Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Rajan Overseas Inc CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Rajan Overseas Inc TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with LC Royal Enterprises CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 1850 Reaffirmed S. B. International Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 35 Assigned S. B. International CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Saria Industries CC CRISIL B+ 149 Upgraded from CRISIL B Saria Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Assigned Fac Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 36 Assigned Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5* Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Assigned Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22 Assigned Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 131 Reaffirmed Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned Fac Shree Vishal Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 68 Assigned Shree Vishal Jewellers TL CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Fac Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sneha Marketing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Sneha Marketing CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Spandan Home Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fac SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 940 Reaffirmed SPI Cinemas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 450 Assigned Sri Teja Bio Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 80 Assigned Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70** Reaffirmed **Sub-limit for Packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30^ Reaffirmed ^Sub-limit for export Packing credit/export bill purchase/export bill discounting Sunshield Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51.2 Reaffirmed Sunshield Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 63.8 Reaffirmed TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.30.00 million The Shetkari Shikshan Mandal TL CRISIL D 195 Assigned Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Fac Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Virendra & Co CC CRISIL BB 31.5 Reaffirmed Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B- 6.5 Assigned Ltd Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Ltd Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 3.5 Assigned Ltd Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)