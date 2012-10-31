Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed **Rs.200 Million of Buyer's Credit is sublimit of Letter of Credit. AJS Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 775 Assigned Anil Enterprises Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Associated Lighting Company BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Associated Lighting Company LOC CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Associated Lighting Company Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 90 Suspended * Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting Associated Lighting Company Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 0.8 Suspended Fac B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Braco Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Chetak Enterpr ises Ltd BG # CRISIL 150 Suspended A1(SO) Chetak Enterprises Ltd BG@ CRISIL 200 Suspended A1(SO) Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 905 Reaffirmed Decent Dia-Jewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 795 Reaffirmed Discounting Dynamic Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A4 5 Assigned * * includes sublimit of bill purchase of Rs. 2.5 Million Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.2 Assigned Globsyn Knowledge Foundation BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Indus Concessions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Assigned Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3500 Assigned Kerala Transport Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Laljee Godhoo & Co. LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned M.P.Agarwala BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Mittal International Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Assigned Bills Purchase Mittal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+@ 10000 Reaffirmed Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt. LOC # CRISIL A1 600 Suspended Ltd #Interchangeable with bills acceptances, pre-export advances, bank guarantee, and post import financing. Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Contract Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Assigned Discounting R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Assigned R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.1 Assigned S. K. Jain BG CRISIL A3+ 280 Suspended Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shakuntalam Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shakuntalam Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shiv Shankar and Company Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Fac Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66.8 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned State Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 240000 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 760 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 26.32 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 6.55 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- State Bank of India FD Programme# FAAA - Reaffirmed #The rating pertains only to State Bank of Indore's (SBoI's) fixed deposit programme, rated by CRISIL, that has been transferred to State Bank of India (SBI) following the merger of SBoI with SBI. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Fac A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed *Represents Cash Credit for Stocks of Rs.200 Million, Cash Credit for Book Debts of Rs.100 Million and Inland Bill Negotiation (Bill to bill basis), but the overall Agra's Residency Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Assigned AJS Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 275 Assigned Fac AJS Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Anil Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac Anil Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned B S Progressive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed B S Progressive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic Research TL CRISIL D 300* Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B * Includes a sub limit of Rs 140.0 Million for Letter of Credit Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic Research TL CRISIL D 180^ Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B ^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 50.0 Million for Letter of Credit Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Assigned Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 1.5 Assigned Fac Braco Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed Brainer Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 367.5 Assigned Fac Brainer Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 547.5 Assigned Brainer Impex Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Century Flour Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 121 Assigned Century Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Century Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 69 Assigned Chetak Enterprises Ltd Foreign Currency TL # CRISIL A(SO) 377 Suspended #Backed by an escrow first charge on the toll receivables of Ferozepur-Jalalabad-Fazilka Chetak Enterprises Ltd LT Loan @ CRISIL A(SO) 1400 Suspended @Backed by an escrow first charge on the toll receivables of Pune-Ahmednagar Chetak Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac ** CRISIL A(SO) 600 Suspended **Backed by first charge on the toll receivables of Hoshangabad-Pipariya-Panchmarhi (interchangeable with bank guarantee) Chetak Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac *** CRISIL A(SO) 450 Suspended ***Backed by first charge on the toll receivables of Nimbahera by-pass and Jodhpur Bar-Bilara (interchangeable with bank guarantee) Devki Nandan J. Gupta LOC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs 150.0 million DS-Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 330 Assigned Dynamic Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * Rs.15 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 10 Assigned *Includes sub limit of Rs. 10.0 Million of packing credit facility Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Fac Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.3 Assigned Globsyn Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B 160 Assigned Globsyn Knowledge Foundation CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Ltd Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ltd Golden Star Facilities and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Ltd Fac Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Hothur Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 533.3 Reaffirmed Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Assigned Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Indo Simon Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Fac Jawandamal Dhannamal LOC* CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed *includes sub limit of Cash Credit of Rs. 200.0 millions Jawandamal Dhannamal Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kalpaka Transport Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Kerala Transport Company CC CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed Kerala Transport Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.4 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB 71.6 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 228 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed Fac Laljee Godhoo & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Laljee Godhoo & Co. CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned M.P.Agarwala Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned M.P.Agarwala CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned M/s. Sai Agro Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned M/s. Sai Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned M/s. Sai Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26.5 Assigned Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 6.7 Assigned Fac Meclin Infras Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 720 Reaffirmed Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt BondCRISIL A+@ 750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+@ 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+@ 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+@ 500 Reaffirmed My Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt. Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A 1600 Suspended Ltd ^Interchangeable with short-term prime lending rate loans, export packing credit, FCNRB loan, letter of credit, guarantees, buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, pre-shipment export credit, post-shipment export credit, letter of credit, buyer's credit. Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 750 Suspended Ltd Fac Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt. WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 4550 Suspended Ltd *Interchangeable with payment undertaking, letter of credit, financial guarantees, working capital revolver, export finance credit, bills discounted, letters of credit, performance/financial guarantees, banker's acceptance credit, buyer's credit, export facility for purchase, pre-shipment loans against export, import documentary credit, import deferred payment credits, and guarantees. Orbit Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100.0* Assigned *includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million of working capital demand loan, Rs.40 Million of export packing credit/packing credit foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill purchase, Rs.30 Million of bills/invoice discounting, Rs.30 Million of letter of credit with total cap of Rs.100 Million PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Prudent Infrarealty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Fac R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned S. K. Jain CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Saranya Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shiv Shankar and Company Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Shivalik Cotex Ltd TL CRISIL D 132.5 Assigned Shivalik Cotex Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Shivalik Cotex Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.3 Reaffirmed Shree Manibhadra Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Fully interchangeable with overdraft (book debt) Shri Saravana Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Siddhi (Guj) Hospitality LLP TL* CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned *Term loan of Rs 400.0 million includes a sublimit of Rs.200 million for import letter of credit facility Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 410 Reaffirmed Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 358 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned * includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million fully interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna Raw & LT Loan CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned Boiled Rice Mill State Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 212500 Reaffirmed State Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 205000 Reaffirmed State Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 31650 Reaffirmed Bonds Swashthik Industriees CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Swashthik Industriees LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 373.8 Reaffirmed Tamra Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Long CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed # #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.42.03 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.3.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) , Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.41.78 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.3.45 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 98.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 30 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan Withdrawal 11.78 Reaffirmed Fac The West Bengal Power Development Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Corporation Ltd The West Bengal Power Development TL CRISIL BBB- 6930 Suspended Corporation Ltd Tulip Yarn TL CRISIL BB- 24.8 Assigned Tulip Yarn CC * CRISIL BB- 28.5 Assigned * CC includes sublimit of Rs. 2.5 mn. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 