Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 1320 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *fully interchangeable with Buyers' credit Aditya Infotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Assigned Alectra Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Attar Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 335 Reaffirmed Avtar Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned B L Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned B.S.Sponge Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 104.5 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Calcutta Springs Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Calcutta Springs Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL A4 35 Assigned *Overall limit utilization of Cash Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase not to exceed Rs.80.00 Million. Calcutta Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 117.5 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 34.5 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 375 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 69 Assigned De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 280 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs.90 Million of letter of credit Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) BG CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) LOC CRISIL A1 100 Assigned G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 480 Assigned Hanuman Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Harikrishna Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 530 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 89 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Himalaya Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned J.C. Brothers Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jindal Poly Films Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+@ 800 Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+@ 1250 **Comprises of Letter of Credit and bank guarantees which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+@ 450 Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1+@ 200 Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed # Rs.5 Million. Sub limit to overall Letter of Credit limit. Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned M/s Stanley Roy Construction Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Mahadev Manufactures BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mazda Colours Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Suspended Mazda Colours Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Suspended Nikka Mal Jewellers BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nimitaya Hotel & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed P. R.Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 95 Assigned Parerhat Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7 Assigned Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Pratibha CRFG JV BG CRISIL 940 Reaffirmed A2+(SO) Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 2050 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5350 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 18260 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture LOC CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed A2+(SO) R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Raunaq International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 852.5 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Regency Exports Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 107.5 Assigned Regency Exports Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Rungta Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rungta Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rungta Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S.S. Fabricators & Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators & Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shah Mahendra Kumar and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed (Export) Pvt Ltd Shah Mahendra Kumar and Company Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (Export) Pvt Ltd Fac Sharda Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Shriram Automotive Products Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Somani Fabrics Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 975 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (India) LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (India) Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Success Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Success Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Success Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Discounting Surya Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A3 670 Reaffirmed # includes sub limit of pre- shipment and post shipment to the extent of Rs.370 Million The Fertilisers and Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 520.6 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd The Fertilisers and Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 3100.6 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL 4 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL 20000 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 11.75 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3.25 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL D 20 Withdrawal Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Warehouse Financing CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ A. T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Aditya Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Alectra Construction Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned Alectra Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Fac Alectra Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed ARC Insulation & Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 16.5 Assigned ARC Insulation & Insulators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Attar Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Attar Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Avtar Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Fac Avtar Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned B L Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.4 Assigned B L Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned B.S.Sponge Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B.S.Sponge Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB 869 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 21200 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Perpetual Tier I BondsCRISIL AAA 21500 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1272.7 Reaffirmed Bhopal Sanchi Highways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.8 Reaffirmed Fac Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.8 Assigned Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Brahma Refractories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Brahmaputra River Valley Trading Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Calcutta Springs Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Calcutta Springs Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned *Overall limit utilization of Cash Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase not to exceed Rs.80.00 Million. Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.5 Assigned Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned Fac Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Fac De Annpurna Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Essenn Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ G. S. Promoters & Developers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Fac G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 34.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Genesys International Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Assigned Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 0.9 Assigned Fac Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned H.K. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Fac H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Hareram Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Hareram Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Fac Hareram Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Harikrishna Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Himalaya Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Fac Himalaya Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Hotel East Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Hotel East Palace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 140 Assigned J.C. Brothers Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Jamna Dass Nikkamal Jain Saraf Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ **Interchangeable with letter of credit Jamuna InfraProjects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Jamuna InfraProjects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jia Auto Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC * CRISIL AA-@ 950 * Includes cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit all which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL AA-@ 150 -Discounting Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA-@ 100 Discounting Fac Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed *Rs.100 Million. Sub limit to Working Capital Demand Loan Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Kailas Ginning Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 17.8 Assigned Kailas Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Kailas Ginning Factory LT Loan CRISIL B- 7.2 Assigned Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivrudhi LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Samsthe KBS Motors CC CRISIL B- 32 Assigned KBS Motors TL CRISIL B- 37.2 Assigned KGA Investments TL CRISIL B 960 Assigned Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami Educational LT Loan CRISIL B 635 Reaffirmed Trus Lalkuan Stone Crushers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Lalkuan Stone Crushers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Fac M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB 34 Assigned M/s Stanley Roy Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 31 Assigned Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Assigned Mahadev Manufactures CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Mahadev Manufactures TL CRISIL BBB- 5.3 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Maurya Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Mazda Colours Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Suspended Mazda Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 35 Suspended Fac Nagar Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nikka Mal Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nikka Mal Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Nimitaya Hotel & Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 980 Downgraded from CRISIL B- P. R.Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned Fac P. R.Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 71.4 Assigned Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Paragon Cable Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 11.1 Assigned Fac Parerhat Steel Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.1 Assigned Parerhat Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 18.9 Assigned Fac Parerhat Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B 320 Assigned Parth Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Parthas Textiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Fac Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Phils Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 112.4 Reaffirmed Fac Plast Alloys (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Plast Alloys (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.3 Assigned Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Assigned Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned Prasol Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Prasol Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed Pratibha CRFG JV CC CRISIL 550 Reaffirmed A-(SO) Pratibha CRFG JV CC CRISIL 560 Reaffirmed A-(SO) Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1984.7 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 3422.5 Reaffirmed Pratibha Ostu Stettin Joint Venture CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed (SO) Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pratul Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Prime Infrapark Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 1353 Reaffirmed A-(SO) Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 197 Assigned R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 18.7 Assigned Fac R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Rajparis Civil Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rajparis Civil Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Raunaq International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Realliance Constructions TL CRISIL C 120 Assigned Regency Exports Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 55 Assigned Fac Regency Exports Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned S.S. Fabricators & Manufacturers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed SBS Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Assigned SBS Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Assigned SBS Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1 Assigned Fac Shankar Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Sharda Timbers CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shri Mahavir Sthan Nyas Samiti TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Shri Mahavir Sthan Nyas Samiti CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Shri Mahavir Sthan Nyas Samiti Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Fac Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Term Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A 750 Assigned (Zeus IFMR Capital 2012) (SO) Singhivi Investment & Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB 39.5 Assigned (Zeus IFMR Capital 2012) (SO) Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 130 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Sohams Foundation Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 48.6 Reaffirmed Fac SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB+ 115 Downgraded from CRISIL A SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sree Gouriputra Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (India) CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 0.9 Assigned SRM Transports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 199.1 Assigned Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sunlite Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Supreme Builders TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Surya Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL D 488 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Rating downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.6 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Fac Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed The Fertilisers and Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 6000 Reaffirmed Travancore Ltd Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.4 Assigned Fac Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33.6 Assigned Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC^ CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd NCDs^ CRISIL 4000 Reaffirmed AA+(SO) ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Notice Of Withdrawal Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 19.3 Withdrawal Fac Vinayak Cottex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 65.7 Suspended Virata Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 53 Reaffirmed Virata Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Yogananda Multispeciality Hospital Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Fac Yogananda Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 