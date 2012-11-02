Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 410 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 53.9 Reaffirmed Forward Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Bang Overseas Ltd Factoring/ Forfaiting CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Bang Overseas Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 220 Suspended **Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.20.00 million and buyers' credit of Rs.200.0 million Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability from BG to LC is Rs.30.00 Million Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeability from LC to BG is allowed up to maximum Rs.10.00 Million Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeability from LC to BG is allowed up to maximum Rs.10.00 Million Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability from BG to LC is Rs.30.00 Million Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 64 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL A2 Champo Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Champo Carpets Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Chirayu Charitable Foundation BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Composites Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Hindustan Composites Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 109 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Bank Guarantee HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hyt Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 36.6 Reaffirmed K L Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed K L Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Purchase(LOC & Non-LOC) Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 820 Enhanced (SO) from Rs.500 Million *With standby facility from IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI Bank)] Meenakshi (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Impex Post Shipment credit CRISIL A4+ 172 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Pansuriya Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 88 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Pratibha Pipes and Strucutural Ltd Factoring-Forfeiting CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Strucutural Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Strucutural Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 560 Reaffirmed Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned SEC Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 790 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 87 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 950 Notice of Withdrawal * Includes sublimit of Rs.600 Million for buyer's credit TAFE Access Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 120 Assigned ** Interchangeable with letter of credit TAFE Access Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs. 100 million, Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs. 40 million and Export packing Credit of Rs. 40 million Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 893.3 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of EPC/PCFC of Rs.50.00 million and FBP/FCBD/FBN/FCBN of Rs.50.00 million Bang Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Suspended Fac Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 105 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL C 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 65 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 101 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Chirayu Charitable Foundation TL CRISIL B 567.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Elico Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ERA Infrastructure (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 136.2 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Hindustan Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with FCNR to the extent of Rs. 50 million, packing credit to the extent of Rs.10 million, Bill discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million and DAUE to the extent of Rs. 50 million Hindusthan Health Point Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 101.6 Reaffirmed Hyt Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Hyt Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 89 Reaffirmed K L Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed K L Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Fac Mangala Marine Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 74.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B MAS Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 360 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2666 Reaffirmed Fac MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1334 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Mercuryminds Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Mercuryminds Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned MGM Minerals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 469.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 280.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB MGM Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed Fac Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55.6 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 9.4 Reaffirmed Fac Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Assigned Polylon Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Fac Polylon Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Polylon Industries TL CRISIL B- 27.1 Assigned Polylon Textile TL CRISIL B- 46.2 Assigned Polylon Textile CC CRISIL B- 68.5 Assigned Polylon Textile Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 0.9 Assigned Fac Pratibha Pipes and Strucutural Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 520 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Strucutural Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 266 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Strucutural Ltd CC CRISIL A- 465 Reaffirmed Pratibha Pipes and Strucutural Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 34 Reaffirmed Fac Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38 Assigned Ralco Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 26.9 Assigned Fac Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Sai Durga Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 36.4 Reaffirmed Sri Karigiri Food Industries CC CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Standard Conduits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Notice of Withdrawal TAFE Access Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan TAFE Access Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Fac CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.