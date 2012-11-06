Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Alankit Assignments Ltd BG CRISIL D 224.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 396 Reaffirmed Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Combine Diamonds Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Combine Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Fac Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Fancy Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Assigned Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting IK Polymers (South) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Lohiya Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 730 Reaffirmed Lohiya Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Discounting M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ^Sublimit for bank guarantee up to Rs.10 million Machino Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed MGM Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bills exchange N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 650 Assigned R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned RIC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Short- Term CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 262.3 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 1700 Assigned S.B. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shah Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Shah Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shah Polymers Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Spectrum Ethers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed ^includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million Spectrum Ethers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sree Aquatics Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.100.0 million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 540 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 127.5 Assigned Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1703.9 Reaffirmed Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 676.1 Reaffirmed Fac Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL D 1600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 51 Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs 120 million for working capital demand loan and Rs 20 million for bank guarantee Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 349 Assigned Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Fancy Fittings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.1 Assigned Fancy Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 24.9 Assigned Fac Fancy Fittings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned * includes Sub limit for Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting of Rs. 60.0 million each Harry Winston Diamond (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed * Outstanding as on September 30, 2012 Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 33.7 Reaffirmed Fac IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.15.0 Million interchangeable limit of Export Packing credit IK Polymers (South) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.3 Assigned Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2.7 Assigned Fac Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Lohiya Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills discounting and export bills abroad M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit limit Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 524 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed MGM Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangable with LC MGM Tradelink Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export bill discounting/cash credit/overdraft and includes a sublimit for LC of Rs.50 Million N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.5.0 Million Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing ProgrammeCRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme* CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36975 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35019 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI, and XXVII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2819 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6325 Reaffirmed (Series XXII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 22963 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16325 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed (Series XVI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8913 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and XV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8363 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, and XIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4326 Reaffirmed (Series IX and X)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+# 1000 Fac R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs.37.5 Million of working capital demand loan and Rs.50 Million of Stand by letter of credit and Bank Guarantee Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 1130.2 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 524.5 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 883 Assigned Fac S.B. Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac S.B. Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 82.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 182.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shah Polymers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Shah Polymers CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Shah Polymers Proposed TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Assigned Shah Polymers LT Loan CRISIL BB 6.4 Assigned Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 49 Reaffirmed Fac Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Spectrum Ethers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of bill discounting of Rs.30.0 million Spectrum Ethers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20.9 Reaffirmed Spectrum Ethers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 103.9 Reaffirmed Spectrum Ethers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 35.2 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Aquatics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 44 Assigned Fac Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.510 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4750 Reaffirmed Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.4 Assigned Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.120.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed **Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 402.5 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)