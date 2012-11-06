Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Alankit Assignments Ltd BG CRISIL D 224.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 396 Reaffirmed
Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Combine Diamonds Ltd Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed
Combine Diamonds Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Combine Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Fac
Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Assigned
Fancy Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Assigned
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
IK Polymers (South) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned
Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Lohiya Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 730 Reaffirmed
Lohiya Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Discounting
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
^Sublimit for bank guarantee up to Rs.10 million
Machino Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
MGM Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign
bills exchange
N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 650 Assigned
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
RIC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
RIC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Short- Term CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 262.3 Assigned
Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 1700 Assigned
S.B. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Shah Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
Shah Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Shah Polymers Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Ethers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
^includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million
Spectrum Ethers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sree Aquatics Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.100.0 million
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alankit Assignments Ltd CC CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 540 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Alankit Assignments Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 127.5 Assigned
Budhia Agencies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1703.9 Reaffirmed
Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 676.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 1050 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Cauvery Iron & Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL D 1600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB- 51 Assigned
*Includes a sub limit of Rs 120 million for working capital demand loan and Rs 20 million for
bank guarantee
Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 349 Assigned
Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Diksha Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Fancy Fittings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.1 Assigned
Fancy Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 24.9 Assigned
Fac
Fancy Fittings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
* includes Sub limit for Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting of Rs. 60.0 million each
Harry Winston Diamond (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
* Outstanding as on September 30, 2012
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 33.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.15.0 Million interchangeable limit of Export Packing credit
IK Polymers (South) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.3 Assigned
Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2.7 Assigned
Fac
Inderjit Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
Lohiya Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills discounting and
export bills abroad
M&G Impex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd Overdraft^ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit limit
Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 524 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed
MGM Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangable with LC
MGM Tradelink Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit*CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with export bill discounting/cash credit/overdraft and includes a sublimit for
LC of Rs.50 Million
N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22 Reaffirmed
N. N. Ispat Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.5.0 Million
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing ProgrammeCRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme* CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36975 Reaffirmed
(Series XXVIII and
XXIX)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35019 Reaffirmed
(Series XXIV, XXV,
XXVI, and XXVII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2819 Reaffirmed
(Series XXIII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6325 Reaffirmed
(Series XXII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 22963 Reaffirmed
(Series XIX, XX, and
XXI)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16325 Reaffirmed
(Series XVII and
XVIII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed
(Series XVI)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8913 Reaffirmed
(Series XIV and XV)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8363 Reaffirmed
(Series XI, XII, and
XIII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4326 Reaffirmed
(Series IX and X)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+# 1000
Fac
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
R.C. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
* Includes sublimit of Rs.37.5 Million of working capital demand loan and Rs.50 Million of Stand
by letter of credit and Bank Guarantee
Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 1130.2 Assigned
Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 524.5 Assigned
Riddhi Siddhi Corn Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 883 Assigned
Fac
S.B. Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Fac
S.B. Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 82.9 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 182.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Shah Polymers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Shah Polymers CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Shah Polymers Proposed TL CRISIL BB 33.6 Assigned
Shah Polymers LT Loan CRISIL BB 6.4 Assigned
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Hatcheries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 49 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Pellet Feeds Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Ethers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of bill discounting of Rs.30.0 million
Spectrum Ethers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20.9 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Ethers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 103.9 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Ethers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 35.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sree Aquatics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 44 Assigned
Fac
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed
*** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.510 million
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
## Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million
Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4750 Reaffirmed
Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.4 Assigned
Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit of Rs.120.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign
currency
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
**Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign
currency
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 402.5 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit and packing credit in foreign
currency
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
