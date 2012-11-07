Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambe Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Amritvarsha Finance and Leasing Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub limit of Rs.20 Million towards letter of credit /buyers credit Antony Garages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed B.D.Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Dewas Soya Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 187 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 173 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 2180 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 620 Reaffirmed Fac Ion Exchange Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 205 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3300 Reaffirmed KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Fac MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Nucleus Satellite Communications BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Nui Pulp & Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed P. D. Memorial Religious and BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned Educational Association Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Radhe Renewable Energy Development Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1100 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 Million. for Letter of Credit Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Saw Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200# Reaffirmed #Sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Buyer's credit TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed **Up to Rs.500 million can be used as short-term loan TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1610 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/letter of undertaking/buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.2.5 billion Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Assigned Venus Garments (India) Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Venus Garments (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Amritvarsha Finance and Leasing Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Amritvarsha Finance and Leasing Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed B.D.Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Fac Cosmos Infra Engineering (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 270 Reaffirmed Dewas Soya Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 245* Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of packing credit of Rs.148.8 Million Essel Kitchenware Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.2 Reaffirmed Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 4620 Assigned Ltd Fac ION Exchange India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed ION Exchange India Ltd BG CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Ion Exchange Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Fac KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with bank guarantee upto Rs.450 Million KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Cash Credit Lee Pharma Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Interchangeable with Cash Credit Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Mahavir Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Mahesh Hardware & Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 102.5 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with export packing credit to the extent of Rs.95 million MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/export packing credit MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed MYK Schomburg India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 8.9 Reaffirmed Naveen Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 145.8 Reaffirmed Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.7 Reaffirmed Newa Technocity (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1250 Assigned Nucleus Satellite Communications CC CRISIL BB+ 96.5 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed P. D. Memorial Religious and Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1115 Reaffirmed Educational Association P. D. Memorial Religious and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Educational Association Prachi India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 136 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 103 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Radhe Renewable Energy Development Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd Radhe Renewable Energy Development Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 156.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Relcon Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Relcon Infraprojects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Relcon Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Fac Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.8 Reaffirmed S.J. Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post shipment credit S.J. Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Reaffirmed Sai Sulphonates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 285.3 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Saw Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150* Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of Rs.110 Million of FCNR and Rs.50 Million of WCFC TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1600 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 9000 Reaffirmed Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Venus Garments (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 979.1 Upgraded from CRISIL C Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.