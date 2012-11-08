Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Deal Housing and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 163 Assigned Ltd C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 165.6 Suspended C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 184.4 Suspended C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Fac Carpet International Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangibillty of Rs.20 Million from PC to FDBP and vice versa Carpet International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangibillty of Rs.20 Million from PC to FDBP and vice versa Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting* *One way inter changeability of Packing Credit Limit into Foreign Bill Discounting Limit Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed *One way inter changeability of Packing Credit Limit into Foreign Bill Discounting Limit Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC* CRISIL 950 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) *Of which, Rs.750 Million is interchangeable with bank guarantee KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL 2500 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed M and M Auto Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended M and M Auto Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Mirc Electronics Ltd CP CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mirc Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 6100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CRISIL A2 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Suspended Precision Camshafts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 165 Reaffirmed Precision Camshafts Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 470* Reaffirmed *Rs.350 Million interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase /Foreign Currency Bill Discounting Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed R. N. Dobariya Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Fac Ram Ratna International BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna International Bill CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ltd Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1 33.3 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 65.7 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Standard Auto Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Sushruta Medical Aid and Research BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Hospital Sushruta Medical Aid and Research LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended Hospital V S Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 152.5 Reaffirmed V.S. Export & Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed V.U.S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vishwa Infrastructures and Services Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 4737.8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2 Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50# Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 43.1 Reaffirmed Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.9 Reaffirmed Fac Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.9 Reaffirmed Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 23 Downgraded from CRISIL B Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Indo Global Education Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Suspended JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 870@# Reaffirmed @WCDL is sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.160 Million; #Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 300* # Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable from Letter of Credit (LC) to Cash Credit (CC) to the extent of Rs.150 Million; #Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC JMT Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Fac JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL 1250 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed *Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit/Foreign Bills Discounting of Rs.41.60 million is within the Cash Credit Limit Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Fac M and M Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 108.7 Suspended M and M Auto Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 74.5 Suspended Fac M and M Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 91.8 Suspended Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Suspended Malabar Jewels & Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 49.5 Suspended Malabar Jewels & Gems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 0.3 Suspended Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 44.5 Assigned Mirc Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Pan India Food Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 132 Suspended Precision Camshafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Precision Camshafts Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 919.2 Reaffirmed Precision Camshafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Suspended R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Reaffirmed Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ltd Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 660 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shanti Texknit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A 446.8 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 577.9 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed *Lead Banker in Consortium Loan comprising Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and Axis Bank Ltd Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 283.2 Reaffirmed SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Standard Auto Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Standard Auto Agencies Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Standard Auto Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan Sushruta Medical Aid and Research CC CRISIL BBB 4 Suspended Hospital Sushruta Medical Aid and Research LT Loan CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended Hospital Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 430 Reaffirmed TNR Constructions Rupee TL CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D V S Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed V.S. Export & Import CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed V.U.S. Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Vijaykiran Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Vishwa Infrastructures and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 1262.2 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Vishwa Infrastructures and Services Pvt TL CRISIL BB 267.8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90.8 Reaffirmed Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.20.0 Million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)