Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2012.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Best Deal Housing and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 163 Assigned
Ltd
C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 165.6 Suspended
C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 184.4 Suspended
C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Fac
Carpet International Bill Purchase* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
*Interchangibillty of Rs.20 Million from PC to FDBP and vice versa
Carpet International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
*Interchangibillty of Rs.20 Million from PC to FDBP and vice versa
Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed
Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*One way inter changeability of Packing Credit Limit into Foreign Bill Discounting Limit
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
*One way inter changeability of Packing Credit Limit into Foreign Bill Discounting Limit
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC* CRISIL 950 Reaffirmed
A1+(SO)
*Of which, Rs.750 Million is interchangeable with bank guarantee
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan CRISIL 2500 Reaffirmed
A1+(SO)
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
M and M Auto Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended
M and M Auto Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Mirc Electronics Ltd CP CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Mirc Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 6100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CRISIL A2 1400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Pee Empro Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Suspended
Precision Camshafts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 165 Reaffirmed
Precision Camshafts Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 470* Reaffirmed
*Rs.350 Million interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase /Foreign Currency Bill Discounting
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Suspended
R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
R. N. Dobariya Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ram Ratna International BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Ram Ratna International Bill CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Purchase-Discounting
Fac
Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Ltd
Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1 33.3 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 65.7 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Standard Auto Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit
Sushruta Medical Aid and Research BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended
Hospital
Sushruta Medical Aid and Research LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended
Hospital
V S Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 152.5 Reaffirmed
V.S. Export & Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
V.U.S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vishwa Infrastructures and Services Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 4737.8 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A2
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50# Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 43.1 Reaffirmed
Chandrika Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Genesis Poweronics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59.9 Reaffirmed
Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 23 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Global PharmaTech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Indo Global Education Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 82.2 Suspended
JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 870@# Reaffirmed
@WCDL is sublimit of CC to the extent of Rs.160 Million;
#Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to
the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC
JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB 300* # Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeable from Letter of Credit (LC) to Cash Credit (CC) to the extent of Rs.150
Million;
#Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL)/Foreign Currency Non Residential (B) is sublimit of CC to
the extent of Rs.270 Million, Rs.50 Million one-way interchangeable from LC to CC
JMT Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed
Fac
JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed
JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed
JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL 1250 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed
AA-(SO)
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
*Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit/Foreign Bills Discounting of Rs.41.60 million is within
the Cash Credit Limit
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Lagan Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
M and M Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 108.7 Suspended
M and M Auto Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 74.5 Suspended
Fac
M and M Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 91.8 Suspended
Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Suspended
Malabar Jewels & Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 49.5 Suspended
Malabar Jewels & Gems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 0.3 Suspended
Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Maruti Nandan Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 44.5 Assigned
Mirc Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A-
Monalisa Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Pan India Food Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 132 Suspended
Precision Camshafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed
Precision Camshafts Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB- 919.2 Reaffirmed
Precision Camshafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Suspended
R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed
S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Reaffirmed
Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Ltd
Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Ltd
Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 660 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Shanti Texknit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended
Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A 446.8 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 577.9 Reaffirmed
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed
*Lead Banker in Consortium Loan comprising Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and
Axis Bank Ltd
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 283.2 Reaffirmed
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Standard Auto Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Standard Auto Agencies Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed
Standard Auto Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan
Sushruta Medical Aid and Research CC CRISIL BBB 4 Suspended
Hospital
Sushruta Medical Aid and Research LT Loan CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended
Hospital
Syndicate Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Syndicate Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 430 Reaffirmed
TNR Constructions Rupee TL CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
V S Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
V.S. Export & Import CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
V.U.S. Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Vijaykiran Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Vishwa Infrastructures and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 1262.2 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Vishwa Infrastructures and Services Pvt TL CRISIL BB 267.8 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90.8 Reaffirmed
Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.20.0 Million
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)