Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.K.Brothers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 635 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 210.7 Reaffirmed Fac Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Asia Pacific Commodities Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 160 Suspended Automag India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 17.5# Reaffirmed #LC & BG can together go upto Rs.25 Million Automag India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 33 Reaffirmed Care Office Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit and gold loan facility CI2 Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 140 Suspended Fac Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL A4 162.7 Reaffirmed #100 % interchangeable Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Discounting# #100 % interchangeable Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Cozytouch PolyFoams India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase^CRISIL A3 100 Suspended ^Full inter- changeability with Packing Credit Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 190 Suspended Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 350 Suspended Foods Fats and Fertilisers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 105 Suspended Foods Fats and Fertilisers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1445 Suspended Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Joya Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Suspended Kitex Childrenswear Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 260 Suspended Kitex Childrenswear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Suspended Kitex Childrenswear Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 150 Suspended Kitex Garments Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 465 Suspended Kitex Garments Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 140 Suspended Kitex Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Suspended Kitex Garments Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Kitex Garments Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A3+ 110 Suspended Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 470 Reaffirmed Lohia Metals Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 70 Suspended Lohia Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Sub limit of Foreign Bill Discounting Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Fac Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rajit Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 R.S. Infra - Transmission Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Suspended R.S. Infra - Transmission Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Suspended RRV Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A3 130 Suspended RRV Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Sahyadri Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 117 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Suguna Poultry Farm Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 585 Suspended *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Suguna Poultry Farm Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A2 1550 Suspended Suguna Poultry Farm Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 1200 Suspended Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 1700 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Fac Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Rs.30 Million of Buyers Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.K.Brothers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 54.3 Reaffirmed Alpha Associates LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Asia Pacific Commodities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Suspended Asia Pacific Commodities Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Fac Automag India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 19.5 Reaffirmed Fac Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 95 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 52 Reaffirmed Bismillah Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 78 Assigned Bismillah Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned Fac Care Office Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Classique Associates LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 38.4 Reaffirmed Clifton Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 27.1 Reaffirmed Fac Cozytouch PolyFoams India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Cozytouch PolyFoams India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Crescendo Associates LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed DSP BlackRock Investment Managers Pvt DSP BlackRock CRISIL Reaffirmed Ltd Liquidity Fund AAAmfs Eco-Care Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Eco-Care Building Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 540 Suspended Fac Foods Fats and Fertilisers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1135 Suspended Foods Fats and Fertilisers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 288.7 Suspended Foods Fats and Fertilisers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 0.6 Suspended Fac Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 312.5 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 227.2 Reaffirmed Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 235 Reaffirmed Healthaid Foods Specialist Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Builders LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 1600 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Hyundai Construction Equipment India WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 1300 Suspended Pvt Ltd *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit; interchangeable with overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.400 million Hyundai Construction Equipment India LT Loan CRISIL A 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd ICICI Securities Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Fac Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Joya Engineering Industries CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 100.9 Reaffirmed Fac Kala Genset Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 50.6 Reaffirmed Kalpana Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Kalpana Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs 80 Million on book debts and bill discounting facility of Rs 10 million to the extent of Rs.121.1 million Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Kitex Childrenswear Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 478 Suspended Kitex Garments Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 85.9 Suspended Kitex Garments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 573.8 Suspended Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Kutch Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Lake View Developers LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 6750 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 3.50 Billion Lohia Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Suspended Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *Standby line of credit limit to be availed as Foreign Bill Discounting Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 188.8 Reaffirmed Fac Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 29.2 Reaffirmed Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Fac Maruti Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL D 11 Assigned Maruti Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Omega Associates LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 400 Assigned Panatone Finvest Ltd NCD CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Panoli Intermediates (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 285 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 132.5 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1.3 Reaffirmed Fac Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 281.4 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse Financing CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Prince Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Prince Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 84.1 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed R.S. Infra - Transmission Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended R.S. Infra - Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24 Suspended R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 958.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL B- 1.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajit Paints Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL C Rajit Paints Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C Roma Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 5500 Reaffirmed RRV Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended S. I. Patel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed S. I. Patel Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Sahyadri Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1165.4 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 780 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 133.1 Reaffirmed Fac Sears Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Loan Fac CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1380 Reaffirmed Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shree Umiya Cotton Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Umiya Cotton Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara TL CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Educational Society Shri Vishnu Eatables TL CRISIL D 69 Assigned Shri Vishnu Eatables Packing Credit** CRISIL D 350 Assigned **includes sublimit of Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.250.0 million Shri Vishnu Eatables CC* CRISIL D 200 Assigned *includes sub-limit of Packing Credit of Rs.300.0 million Shri Vishnu Eatables Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL D 550 Assigned Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 153 Assigned Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 300 Assigned *includes sub limit of packing credit of Rs.300.0 millions Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 250 Assigned Purchase** **includes sub limit of packing credit of Rs.70.0 millions Soma-Isolux NH One Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33890 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- STL Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL 1350 Reaffirmed AA-(SO) Suguna Poultry Farm Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 3045 Suspended #The Cash credit limits are interchangeable with WCDL, Open CC and other fund based limits Suguna Poultry Farm Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2002 Suspended Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 620 Reaffirmed Sumit Woods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and letter of credit, export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency and bank guarantee Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd Export Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 900 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd LOC# CRISIL A+ 480 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with pre shipment/post shipment finance, Bank Guarantee, cash credit and WCDL; Sub-limit of Rs. 308 Million for SBLC Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 113 Reaffirmed Tirupati Jute Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Fac Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase*CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 20 Million of Packing Credit Venkatesh Foundation Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL D 78.7 Reaffirmed ^Includes Inland Letter of Credit/Foreign Letter Credit /Inland Letter Guarantee of Rs.20.0 million as a sublimit of term loan Venkatesh Foundation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.3 Reaffirmed Venkatrama Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venkatrama Poultries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 590 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Venkatrama Poultries Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Employee's Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 286.9 Reaffirmed Cooperative Thrift and Credit Society Fac Ltd Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)