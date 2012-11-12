Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1780 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Sales Bill DiscountingCRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Assigned Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 28.8 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 5.2 Reaffirmed Fac Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 4.8 Reaffirmed Fac Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 131.3 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Banaskantha District Co-operative Milk Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd Fac Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 183.5 Suspended Bhilai Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Bhilai Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Blaumann Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A2 99.3 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed H M International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Fac JVS Foods Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed M. P. Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6.85 Reaffirmed Ltd Pall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Demand Draft Purchase CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Scan Energy & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Soorya Heiighcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.160 million Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.255 million The Mittal Udyog Samiti Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Assigned The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Weavers India Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Weavers India Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.Export Post Shipment Credit Suspended 300 Suspended ACB (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd BG^ CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 970 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A+ 3703 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1279.4 Reaffirmed Fac ACB (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6664.5 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 117.5 Assigned Fac Alpex Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Baid Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Baid Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 33.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Baid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 286 Downgraded from CRISIL B Banaskantha District Co-operative Milk CC* CRISIL AA+ 1250 Reaffirmed Producers' Union Ltd * Cash Credit is interchangeable with Short Term Loan Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Suspended * Interchangeable with Cash Credit Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Fac Bhilai Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Bhilai Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Blaumann Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Blaumann Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Calchem Industries (India) Ltd CC Suspended 150 Suspended Calchem Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Suspended 10.2 Suspended Fac Calchem Industries (India) Ltd TL Suspended 97.6 Suspended Dabwali Transport Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 38 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Dabwali Transport Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Deepam Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Assigned Deepam Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Deepam Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.3 Assigned Fac Deivaanai Sinter Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Deivaanai Sinter Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 53.9 Assigned Gautam Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Fac CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gyankund Trust to Educate and to Serve Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Assigned Gyankund Trust to Educate and to Serve TL CRISIL D 225 Assigned H M International CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Hero MotoCorp Ltd Level 1 CRISIL GVC Reaffirmed Hira Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 138 Reaffirmed Hira Automobiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Jaimurty Minerals & Chemicals (P) Ltd CC Suspended 102.5 Suspended Jaimurty Minerals & Chemicals (P) Ltd LT Loan Suspended 78.4 Suspended Jain Coal Services CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Fac Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs@ CRISIL AA- Upgraded - Pluto IFMR Capital 2011 (SO) from CRISIL A- (SO)] @The Series A1 pass-through certificates (PTCs) are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for the Series A1 and A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the legal final maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure) Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs@ CRISIL AAA Upgraded - Pluto IFMR Capital 2011 (SO) from CRISIL AA- (SO) @The Series A1 pass-through certificates (PTCs) are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for the Series A1 and A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the legal final maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure) Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- JVS Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Jyoti Threads (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable) Jyoti Threads (India) Ltd TL** CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable) ** Includes sublimit of Rs.128 million of one-time letter of credit. Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30.3 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 170.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Export Packing Credit#CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 69 Reaffirmed Discounting# Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 93.5 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 116 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1.5 Reaffirmed Fac M. P. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended M. P. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Fac M. P. Enterprises & Associates Ltd BG Suspended 3 Suspended M. P. Enterprises & Associates Ltd CC Suspended 60 Suspended M. P. Enterprises & Associates Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan Suspended 37 Suspended Fac Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 84.39 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 19.62 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Mansa Devi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Mansa Devi Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 46.4 Reaffirmed Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed Cash CRISIL BB 53 Reaffirmed Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Optival Health Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Premier Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Premier Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Raj Gems Export Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 125.5 Reaffirmed Raj Gems Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 180.5 Reaffirmed Raj Gems Standby line of creditCRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Raj Gems Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Rajmahal Silks CC CRISIL BBB 72.5 Reaffirmed Rajmahal Textiles CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99.5 Assigned Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Fac Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 126 Reaffirmed Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed S.R.G. Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S.R.G. Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Scan Energy & Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Scan Energy & Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Soorya Heiighcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sreerosh Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 610 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Logs Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Fac Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan to the extent of Rs.590 million; fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities The Mittal Udyog Samiti Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Fac The Mittal Udyog Samiti CC CRISIL B 350 Assigned The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 71.1 Reaffirmed Fac The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 242.9 Reaffirmed United Corporation CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Venketeswar Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 64.9 Assigned Vidya International Charitable Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Vidya International Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Vidya International Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Fac Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 1230 Reaffirmed Viraj Steel & Energy Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Weavers India Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Weavers India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Fac White House Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed White House Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed White House Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 