Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Chem (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed A B Chem (India) Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Fac Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 370 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2 Cache Furniture Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 425 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 565 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4+ Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4+ Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 79.8 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4+ G H Crop Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 58.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd ING Vysya Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed Jai Hanuman Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4+ Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 460 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4+ Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4.7 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 5.5 Reaffirmed Fac Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Krishna Coke (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krishnae Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 143.4 Upgraded fromCRISIL A3+ Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd Buyers' Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Micro Labs Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Pansuriya Exim Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pansuriya Exim Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Fac Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 320 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 375 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Fac Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Buyer's Credit South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Srikanth International Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Srikanth International LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Srikanth International Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Fac Sundaram Exports Post-Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 162.8 Reaffirmed Sundaram Exports Post-Shipment Credit* CRISIL A4+ 207.2 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million of Packing Credit Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 410 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded fromCRISIL A4+ Usha Impex LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 182.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ING Vysya Bank Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Chem (India) CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed A B Chem (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.4 Reaffirmed Fac A B Chem (India) TL CRISIL BB 8.6 Reaffirmed Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Arcee Ispat Udyog Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 45.8 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Fac Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Batanagar Education and Research Trust TL CRISIL B 110 Upgraded fromCRISIL B- Cache Furniture Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B Cache Furniture Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Cache Furniture Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dhar Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dhar Construction Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded fromCRISIL B Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 118.5 Upgraded fromCRISIL B Famy Care Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 775 Reaffirmed ^Of which, Rs.325 million is fully interchangeable with packing credit and Rs.450 million is fully interchangeable with packing credit, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ * Includes a sub limit of Rs.35.0 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan and a sub limit of Rs.35.0 Million for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency. ^ One way interchangeability to the extent of 50% from Letter of Credit limit to Bank Guarantee limit Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.7 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ G H Crop Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G H Crop Science Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110* Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.15 Million on Book Debts Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit to the extent of Rs.100 Million Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded Ltd fromCRISIL B+ ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 6000 Assigned ING Vysya Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 3000 Assigned ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 8000 Assigned ING Vysya Bank Ltd Upper Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned ING Vysya Bank Ltd Tier I Perpetual BondsCRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Jai Hanuman Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 564 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ Jindal Worldwide Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 346 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1350 Reaffirmed Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 6700 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 60.6 Reaffirmed Fac Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Reaffirmed Kalis Sparkling Water Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Kalis Sparkling Water Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Krishna Coke (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Krishnae Constructions CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded fromCRISIL BBB Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded fromCRISIL BBB LSR Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed LSR Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Micro Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Exchange Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 290 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 182 Assigned Fac Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Fac Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Punjab Lighting Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Debt CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned Shah Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shah Sponge and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Shah Sponge and Power Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BB+ 290 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 730 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loans Shivam Autotech Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB+ 203.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 567.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC@* CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit ,* Includes an Letter of Credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million * Includes an Letter of Credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million Sikkim Ferro Alloys Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6.1 Reaffirmed South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Fac Srikanth International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.6 Assigned Sunray Green Space Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 200 Assigned Thermo Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ *Export packing credit/Foreign Bills Discounting Sub-Limit of Rs.18.0 Million Thermo Cables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB+ Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.9 Reaffirmed Fac Trisons Impex CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 Million Trisons Impex CC# CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Trisons Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Fac Usha Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Usha Impex CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Vadilal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 526.7 Reaffirmed Vadilal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 603.3 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 670 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 41.9 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1205.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Viva Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.