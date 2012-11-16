Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2012. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Ramanathan & Co. BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with Letter of Credit Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Madurai LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2+ 300 Assigned Fac Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Assigned Chemfab Alkalis Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Assigned Creative International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Creative International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Creative International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 14 Reaffirmed Discounting Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2054 Reaffirmed GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Gold king Tex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed KDDL Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Assigned KDDL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 45 Assigned Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 13.9 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1480 Reaffirmed Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pekon Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed #Includes Proposed Bank Guarantee Rs.20.00 Million Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed ^Includes Proposed Letter of Credit Rs.48.00 Million Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Roger Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Roger Industries Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed * * Foreign Bill Purchase also includes sublimit of foreign usance bill purchase of Rs.150 Million. Sreedevi Infraconstructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sreedevi Infraconstructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur Rs.30.0 Billion CDs CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 112.8 Reaffirmed Tirumala Enclave Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Bank Guarantee Limit of Rs.25 Million fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Purchase-Discounting from CRISIL Fac A4+ Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL A4 12 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tribhuwan Narayan Singh Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Fac Tribhuwan Narayan Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Purchase-Discounting Fac Venkatesh Jewellers Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Discounting Fac Venkatesh Jewellers Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Venkatesh Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Venkatesh Jewellers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Ramanathan & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 3.8 Assigned Fac A.Ramanathan & Co. CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Allahabad Bank Lower Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed Rs.24.5 Billion Allahabad Bank Upper Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Rs.10 Billion Allahabad Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rs.3 Billion Alwar Power Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Alwar Power Company Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 230 Assigned * Includes onetime letter of credit limit of upto Rs.190.0 million. Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Andhra Marine Services and Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Fac Bhima Jewellery Madurai CC CRISIL BBB+ 225 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Madurai TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Nagercoil TL CRISIL BBB+ 51 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum CC CRISIL BBB+ 405 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum TL CRISIL BBB+ 37 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellery Trivandrum Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 57 Reaffirmed Fac Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Castwel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Century Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Fac Chemfab Alkalis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 226 Reaffirmed Fac Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1646 Reaffirmed GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 194.3 Reaffirmed GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Fac Gold king Tex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gold king Tex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Gold king Tex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Fac GSC Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 38.1 Reaffirmed Fac GSC Glass Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.9 Reaffirmed KDDL Ltd TL** CRISIL BBB- 215 Assigned ** sub-limit for buyers credit Rs.20 Million, sub-limit for buyers credit/letter of credit Rs.65 Million. KDDL Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned *interchangeable with packing credit Rs.110 Million. Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A- * Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 million, sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 million, sublimit of Shipping Guarantee of Rs.30.0 million, sublimit of Standby Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 million Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 58.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Khokan Motors Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Khokan Motors Works Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd Key Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kutti Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 123.1 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.7 Assigned Muktar Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 11570 Reaffirmed Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed *Of this, Rs.640 million is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Nutan Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CreditCRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pekon Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed @Sublimit of bill discounting of Rs.11.00 Million and of FCNRB of Rs.0.70 Million Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac* *Includes Proposed Cash Credit Limit Rs.55.00 Million Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 45 Assigned Fac R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned R G Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 34.1 Reaffirmed RCM Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Roger Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A- S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A- S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 950 Upgraded from CRISIL A- * Includes sub-limit of Rs.950 million export packing credit facility, sub-limit of Rs.200 million overdraft facility, sub-limit of Rs.400 million bills discounting facility, sub-limit of Rs.200 million letter of credit facility and sub-limit of Rs.50 million shipping guarantee Shivkrupa Trading Co. WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Shivkrupa Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shivkrupa Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Shree Shyam Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sreedevi Infraconstructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur Rs.4.5 Billion Upper CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur Rs.2.0 Billion CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Perpetual Tier I Bonds State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Rs.15.0 Billion Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 55.2 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 305 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B- 569.8 Reaffirmed Tirumala Enclave Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reassigned Fac Tribhuwan Narayan Singh CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 43 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed *Includes 30 Million of working capital demand loan. Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Victoria Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B VVS Concast Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed VVS Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Fac Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.9 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 76.1 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 