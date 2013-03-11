Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affinia India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 DBS Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 6850 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Fac Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt BG CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Green Fingers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Green Fingers (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Green Fingers (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Green Fingers (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 32 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Discounting CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase* * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit# upto 60% interchangeability permitted from post shipment credit to pre shipment credit. Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 67 Reaffirmed MBM Engineering Infotech Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned MPG Hotels & Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Venutres Pvt Ltd Muthoot Hotels (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prism Infra and Investments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended R Systems International Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.25 Million Rachcon Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned S. Kumar Engineering Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Satyam Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2.7 Reaffirmed SCC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sleek International LOC^ CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee Rs.20 million Uma Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Upgraded from Purchase** CRISIL A4+ **includes Rs.60 million of packing credit Uma Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 350 Upgraded from Purchase^ CRISIL A4+ ^includes Rs.270 million of packing credit Uma Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from Purchase*** CRISIL A4+ ***includes Rs.80 million of packing credit Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Overdraft* CRISIL A4+ 355 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Sublimits of letter of credit Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2495 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. C. Strips (P) Ltd CC CRISIL 62.5 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B+ A. C. Strips (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 37.5 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B+ Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Reaffirmed Fac Alfa Transformers Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Artech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 177 Reaffirmed BB- Aurangabad Divisional Life CC Fac CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed Insurance Employees Co-operative BB+ Credit Society Ltd Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Auro Impex & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Crescent Entertainment & Tourism TL CRISIL 119.7 Downgraded Ltd BB- from CRISIL BBB D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 145 Reaffirmed BB D.V. Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Deki Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL 62.5 Reaffirmed BBB Deki Electronics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 97.5 ^ Reaffirmed BBB ^Includes a sub limit of Letter of credit of Rs.12.5Million and bank guarantee of Rs3Million Dhaneswar Rath Institute of TL CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded Engineering and Management Studies Stable from CRISIL BBB- Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 6000 Reaffirmed AA- Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed Fac AA- Ganeshilal Narayandas Agrawal Rupee TL CRISIL 104 Suspended Charitable Society BB- Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed Ltd BBB+ Green Fingers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 15 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B+ K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed BBB- K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL 120 Reaffirmed BBB- Kabra Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL 70 Assigned WC BB- M P K Steels (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 70 Suspended BB- M P K Steels (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 45 Suspended BB- M.A.K. (India) Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 98 Suspended Mahaveer Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Mahaveer Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.2 Suspended Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed BB+ Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 6.6 Reaffirmed Fac BB+ Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 0.4 Reaffirmed BB+ MBM Engineering Infotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 82.5 Assigned B+ MBM Engineering Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL 65 Assigned B+ Mohanlal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 400 Reaffirmed A- MPG Hotels & Infrastructure FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL 260 Reaffirmed Venutres Pvt Ltd BB+ MPG Hotels & Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL 679.8 Reaffirmed Venutres Pvt Ltd BB+ MPG Hotels & Infrastructure CC CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Venutres Pvt Ltd BB+ MPG Hotels & Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 85.5 Reaffirmed Venutres Pvt Ltd Fac BB+ Muthoot Hotels (P) Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BB+ Muthoot Hotels (P) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed BB+ Muthoot Hotels (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 105 Reaffirmed Fac BB+ Nashik Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- Reaffirmed Rating Nashik Municipal Corporation TBs CRISIL AA(so)340 Withdrawn Nashik Municipal Corporation TBs CRISIL AA(so)170 Withdrawn Prism Infra and Investments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 95 Suspended B+ Prism Infra and Investments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 11.4 Suspended B+ Prism Infra and Investments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 143.6 Suspended Fac B+ R Systems International Ltd CC* CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit foreign currency, and bank guarantee R Systems International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Fac Rachcon Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Assigned BB- Radius Water Ltd TL CRISIL 307.2 Downgraded BBB from CRISIL A- Radius Water Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 92.8 Downgraded Fac BBB from CRISIL A- S. Kumar Engineering Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned S. Kumar Engineering Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Fac S. Kumar Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sakhuja Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 116.5 Suspended Satyam Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 37.3 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed SCC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 210 Reaffirmed SCC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 390 Reaffirmed Fac Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 410 Reaffirmed BB- Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed BB- Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Shivalay Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 195.4 Suspended Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 11.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Singla and Singla CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed B+ Sleek International CC* CRISIL 90 Reaffirmed BBB- *Includes the sublimit for working capital demand loan of Rs.80 million and Buyers credit of Rs.80 million Sleek International TL CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed BBB- Sri Bajrang Seeds CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Surendra & Co CC CRISIL 50 Upgraded from BB+ CRISIL BB Surendra & Co LT Loan CRISIL 85 Upgraded from BB+ CRISIL BB Surendra & Co Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 75 Upgraded from Fac BB+ CRISIL BB Trimurti Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended Varun Foils Ltd CC CRISIL 150 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B+ Varun Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 65 Upgraded from BB- CRISIL B+ Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 120 Downgraded BB+ from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.