Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Akshay Insulated Conductors Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Akshay Insulated Conductors BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Ambo Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ambo Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 700* Reaffirmed Discounting * Include Sub Limit of Packing Credit of Rs 200 Million Ambo Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ambo Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Anita Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Include sub Limit of Packing Credit of Rs 40 Million Anita Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeable from non-fund-based to fund-based working capital limit to the extent of Rs.40 million Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed BSBK Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 BSBK Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeable to post shipment bills against Letter of Credit Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Dutta Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dutta Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit of Rs.1.0 Million Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed * One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit of Rs.1.0 Million GL Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned H P Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Panem Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Panem Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Ralson (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 170 Reaffirmed Sangam Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Uma Udyog Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from Purchase* CRISIL A4+ * Rs.10 million FDBP (foreign documentary for bill purchase)/FUDBP (foreign usance discount bill purchase) (Contract with ECGC (export credit Guarantee Corporation of India ltd. cover) and Rs.20 million Packing Credit as sub limit. V S P Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended V S P Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Fac Vikas Metaliks and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Vikas Metaliks and Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Fac VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1480 Reaffirmed Yog International Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 122.5 Suspended Yog International Pvt. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 127.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aditya Car Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Aditya Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Aditya Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Akshay Insulated Conductors CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Asmitha Microfin Ltd NCDs CRISIL B 750 Upgraded from CRISIL C Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 7452 Upgraded from CRISIL C Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2548 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL C Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed * 100%two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non Letter of Credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Credit* * 100%two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non Letter of Credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Discounting* * 100%two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non Letter of Credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 253.2 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Fac Bhagwati Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ BSBK Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust TL CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Dr. M.V. Shetty Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Fac Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 46.3 Upgraded Limits from CRISIL D Dutta Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Dutta Engineering Works LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Dutta Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10.8 Reaffirmed Fac Dutta Engineering Works Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 148.8 Suspended *Includes sub limit of Rs 75.0 Million for Packing Credit Forace Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 46.2 Suspended Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 46.3 Reaffirmed Fac Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Credit Gem Polytech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.7 Reaffirmed GL Constructions Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Limit of Rs.10.0 Million one way flexibility with bank guarantee limit. GL Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55.2 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ GL Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Grip Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned H P Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ H P Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 185 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ H P Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 104 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- Term CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Kalinga Packers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Knowledge Tree Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended Knowledge Tree Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Suspended Kolkata Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A+ - Reaffirmed Rating Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 251.5 Assigned Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL D 48.5 Assigned Fac Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Maa Amba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.3 Reaffirmed Mahindra World City (Jaipur) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt CC* CRISIL BBB+ 424 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee, pre-shipment and post-shipment credit Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills LOC* CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Letter of Credit limits 100% interchangeable with Cash Credit limits. Mallur Siddeswara Spinning Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mohak Carpets & Flooring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.1 Suspended Mohak Carpets & Flooring Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Mohak Carpets & Flooring Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 218.4 Suspended Panem Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Panem Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 13.3 Suspended Fac Panem Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Suspended Puneet Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72 Suspended Puneet Automobiles Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 14 Suspended Ralson (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 405 Reaffirmed Ralson (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Sangam Structurals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Suspended Santlal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 135 Suspended Santlal Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Santlal Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 165 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50.1 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Fac Sriram Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Surya Pelle CC* CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.5.00 Million V S P Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Suspended V S P Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Fac Vikas Metaliks and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended Vikas Metaliks and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended Fac Vikas Metaliks and Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 510 Suspended Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research CC CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded Centre Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL D Vizag Hospital & Cancer Research TL CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL D VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Yog International Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Suspended Yog International Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)