Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auto Profiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed CCI Logistics Limtied BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Devi Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 489.4 Suspended Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Diageo India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80.1 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 120.3 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 119.6 Reaffirmed Fac Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kazstroy Service Infrastructure BG CRISIL A3 450 Upgraded from India Pvt. Ltd. CRISIL A4+ LPF Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 340 Reaffirmed Credit Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 54 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 247.5 Reaffirmed Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Oriental Bank of Commerce CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3050 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Prashant Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Prashant Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Prashant Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Prashant Enterprises Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Fac Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2160 Reaffirmed Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ RPM Engineers (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Assigned RPM Engineers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5633 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Discounting Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Treadstone Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Treadstone Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Purchase ** **Fungeability of Rs.20.0 Million with packing credit Treadstone Ltd LOC *** CRISIL A4 5 Suspended ***Fungeability of Rs.2.0 Million with bank guarantee Treadstone Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Packing Credit * *Fungeability of Rs.20.0 Million with foreign bills purchased United Marine Academy Trust Elementary First Grade 3 Assigned Aid United Marine Academy Trust Personal Survival Grade 3 Assigned Techniques United Marine Academy Trust Personal Safety and Grade 3 Assigned Social Responsibilities Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1480 Reaffirmed VXL Instruments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150# Reaffirmed #contains a sublimit of Rs.25 Million for Bank Guarantee Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200* Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Buyers credit to the extent of Rs.200 million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oriental Bank of Commerce FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Adi Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Auto Profiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with purchase bill discounting to the extent of 128.0 Million Auto Profiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Auto Profiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 362 Assigned Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Fac BMW Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Fac BMW Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.4 Assigned BNP Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas Money CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Plus Fund BNP Paribas Mutual Fund BNP Paribas CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Overnight Fund CCI Logistics Limtied CC CRISIL BBB 200* Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs. 200 Millions for bill discounting Devi Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Devi Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5.3 Suspended Fac Dhara Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Diageo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 3450 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft limit and working capital demand loans Diageo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 545.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Fac Eastern Silk Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 535.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 628.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2959.9 Assigned G. J. Agro Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B- 21 Assigned G. J. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned G. J. Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 34 Assigned Genius Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL D 81 Suspended Iraki Trading Company LOC BG 75 Reaffirmed Iraki Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed Kazstroy Service Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from India Pvt. Ltd. CRISIL BB Kazstroy Service Infrastructure Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 135.5 Upgraded from India Pvt. Ltd. CRISIL BB LPF Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1595.6 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 24.4 Assigned Fac Maveric Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Maveric Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 39.5 Reaffirmed Fac Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 325 Reaffirmed Metalman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL A- 530 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Mrs.Bectors Food Specialities Ltd TL CRISIL A- 667.5 Reaffirmed Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd. CC CRISIL C 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 33.1 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd. TL CRISIL C 1026.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Paradise Properties Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 164 Suspended Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 171.3 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 28.7 Reaffirmed Fac Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Fac Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ramesh Meghji Sorathiya Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- RPM Engineers (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.9 Assigned RPM Engineers (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit RPM Engineers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.1 Assigned Fac RPM Engineers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned S. S. Impex Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B S. S. Impex TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shakumbhri Straw Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 65 Suspended Shakumbhri Straw Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 570 Suspended Shakumbhri Straw Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Shakumbhri Straw Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended Fac Shakumbhri Straw Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 231.4 Suspended Shree Ganesh Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 290 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 8 Suspended Fac Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB 52.7 Suspended Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 158.9 Reaffirmed Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 58 Suspended Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 62 Suspended Fac Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 175 Suspended Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning LT Loan CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Fac Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning TL CRISIL B+ 89 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sumit Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 127 Reaffirmed Sumit Exports Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL BB 53 Reaffirmed Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Fac Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.1 Reaffirmed Surface Graphics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 38.9 Reaffirmed SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed SVS Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 404.2 Reaffirmed T C Terrytex Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended T C Terrytex Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Suspended T C Terrytex Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL D 130 Suspended *Fully Interchangeable with Foreign letter of credit T C Terrytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 30.1 Suspended Fac T C Terrytex Ltd TL CRISIL D 579.9 Suspended The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Assigned Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13 Reaffirmed Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Trans Valves (India) Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 2.1 Reaffirmed Treadstone Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 121 Suspended Fac Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Export packing credit sub limit of Rs.20.0 million Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 3 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed VXL Instruments Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90* Downgraded from CRISIL B * 100% interchangeability between Export Packing Credit VXL Instruments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 18 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Wahi Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed West Face Hospitality & Management LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Yasin Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.