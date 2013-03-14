Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Ankit India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed
Ankit India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
*includes Letter of credit of Rs.6.5 Million, interchangeable with bank guarantee
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Brakes India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Brakes India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee
East India Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 7350 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Securities Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6850 Reaffirmed
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kabra Commercial Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Kabra Commercial Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed
Fac
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from
Credit* CRISIL D
*Includes a sublimit of 5.0 Million Cash credit, Packing Credit Foreign Currency of 20.0 Million
and 15.0 Million of buyer's credit
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Lotus Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 434.2 Assigned
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Discounting
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A4 21.5 Suspended
Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed
Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee limit of Rs.10 million
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Rinac India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgrades
from CRISIL
A3
S B Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Credit
Shalimar Corp Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.7 Assigned
Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Co.
Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Co.
SMT Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sona Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 34 Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended
Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended
Suman Jewellery (Delhi) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Suman Jewellery (Delhi) LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Unitech Fabricators & Engineers BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Unitech Fabricators & Engineers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd under LOC
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
*Comprising of Pre - shipment / Post shipment Credit /Cash Credit /Letter of Credit /Buyers
Credit /Bank Guarantee
A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Non FBL^# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
^Comprising Buyers Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee ; #Sublimit of Rs.150 Million of
Pre-shipment/Post Shipment Credit/ Bank overdraft/cash credit limit
A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed
Fac
Aggarwal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59 Reaffirmed
Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Ankit India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed
Ankit India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 62 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ankit India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 208 Assigned
Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 268.5 Reaffirmed
Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed
Fac
Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.5 Reaffirmed
Berkeley Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Berkeley Automobiles Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 375.4 Suspended
Brakes India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed
Brakes India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3700 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other
fund based limits
Brakes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 446.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Brakes India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 198.7 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Darjeeling Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Darjeeling Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned
Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned
East India Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
East India Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed
Fac
East India Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2950 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5200 Reaffirmed
Goel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6319.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4624.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Hwaseung Auto Parts (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Ltd
Kabra Commercial Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Khandesh Roller Flour Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 110* Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.22.5 Million of Bank Guarantee
Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1000 Reaffirmed
Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Lekh Raj & Sons CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed
Lotus Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed
M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Fac
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Om Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 58.2 Assigned
Om Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21 Assigned
Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 361.2 Reaffirmed
Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26.2 Reaffirmed
Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345.8 Assigned
Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Fac
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Fac
Prestige Urban Infratech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
R. K. Patel Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 59 Reaffirmed
R. K. Patel Food Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed
Fac
Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Rama Phosphates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 38 Reaffirmed
Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 432 Assigned
Fac
Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 58.2 Reaffirmed
Rinac India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Rinac India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Rinac India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 216 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
S B Impex CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
S B Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Fac
S B Impex TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Fac
Shalimar Corp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Shalimar Corp Ltd TL CRISIL B 1287.2 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55.5 Reaffirmed
Shivshakti Cements TL CRISIL D 49.4 Assigned
Shivshakti Cements CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Shivshakti Cements Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 60.6 Assigned
Fac
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt TL CRISIL BB 44 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28.5 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 44.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 28.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.5 Assigned
Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Shri Ram Cotton & Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Co.
Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended
Co.
SMT Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Sona Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Southern Ferro Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Southern Ferro Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34 Suspended
Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned
Academy
Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Academy
Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 160 Assigned
Academy Fac
Techsmart India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Techsmart India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
ULCCS IT Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1260 Reaffirmed
Unitech Fabricators & Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 177 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 48.7 Suspended
Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9.2 Suspended
Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
