Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed *includes Letter of credit of Rs.6.5 Million, interchangeable with bank guarantee Bambino Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Brakes India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Brakes India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee East India Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 7350 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6850 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1062.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kabra Commercial Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Kabra Commercial Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Fac Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL D *Includes a sublimit of 5.0 Million Cash credit, Packing Credit Foreign Currency of 20.0 Million and 15.0 Million of buyer's credit Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 434.2 Assigned Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Discounting Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A4 21.5 Suspended Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee limit of Rs.10 million Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgrades from CRISIL A3 S B Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Credit Shalimar Corp Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.7 Assigned Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Co. Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Co. SMT Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Sona Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 34 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended Suman Jewellery (Delhi) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Suman Jewellery (Delhi) LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Unitech Fabricators & Engineers BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Unitech Fabricators & Engineers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd under LOC Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL* CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed *Comprising of Pre - shipment / Post shipment Credit /Cash Credit /Letter of Credit /Buyers Credit /Bank Guarantee A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Non FBL^# CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed ^Comprising Buyers Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee ; #Sublimit of Rs.150 Million of Pre-shipment/Post Shipment Credit/ Bank overdraft/cash credit limit A R Sulphonates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Fac Aggarwal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59 Reaffirmed Alphamed Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Fac Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 122.5 Reaffirmed Fac Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Andhra Ginning Lane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Ankit India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 62 Reaffirmed Fac Ankit India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 208 Assigned Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Bakebest Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Bambino Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 268.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Fac Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Fac Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 64.5 Reaffirmed Berkeley Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Berkeley Automobiles Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 375.4 Suspended Brakes India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Brakes India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other fund based limits Brakes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 446.8 Reaffirmed Fac Brakes India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 198.7 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 4.8 Reaffirmed Fac Darjeeling Cements Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Drishti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned East India Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed East India Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Fac East India Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2950 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5200 Reaffirmed Goel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6319.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hubli Electricity Supply Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4624.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hwaseung Auto Parts (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Kabra Commercial Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Khandesh Roller Flour Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 110* Reaffirmed Ltd *Includes sub-limit of Rs.22.5 Million of Bank Guarantee Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1000 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lekh Raj & Sons CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Fac Link Marble and Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 92.5 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed M.L.R.Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Fac Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Om Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 58.2 Assigned Om Shakti Ispat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21 Assigned Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 361.2 Reaffirmed Pavai Alloys and Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26.2 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345.8 Assigned Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Peartree Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned Fac Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Prayag Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL B 50 Suspended Fac Prestige Urban Infratech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended Prompt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended R. K. Patel Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 59 Reaffirmed R. K. Patel Food Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed Fac Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 432 Assigned Fac Rang Rasayan Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 58.2 Reaffirmed Rinac India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rinac India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rinac India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 216 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- S B Impex CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed S B Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac S B Impex TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Sandeep Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Shalimar Corp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Shalimar Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Fac Shalimar Corp Ltd TL CRISIL B 1287.2 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55.5 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Cements TL CRISIL D 49.4 Assigned Shivshakti Cements CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Shivshakti Cements Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 60.6 Assigned Fac Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt TL CRISIL BB 44 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28.5 Assigned Ltd Fac Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 44.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 28.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.5 Assigned Shri Prithvi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shri Ram Cotton & Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Co. Singhania Alu-Foil Containers Mfg. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended Co. SMT Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sona Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Southern Ferro Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Southern Ferro Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34 Suspended Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Subhash Guar Gum Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned Academy Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Academy Swami Devi Dayal Hi Tech Education Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 160 Assigned Academy Fac Techsmart India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Techsmart India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B ULCCS IT Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1260 Reaffirmed Unitech Fabricators & Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 177 Reaffirmed Fac Vaighai Chemical Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Victory Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Suspended Victory Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 48.7 Suspended Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 9.2 Suspended Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 