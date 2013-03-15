Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air India SATS Airport Services BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1300 Reaffirmed
ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 1244.9 Reaffirmed
Fac
ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 4149 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 255.5 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase (LC)
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 127# Reaffirmed
Purchase (Non LC)
#Rs.95.0 Million 100% Full Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill
Discounting Non LC
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 169.5 Reaffirmed
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 105# Reaffirmed
Credit
#Rs.95.0 Million 100% Full Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill
Discounting Non LC
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd BG** CRISIL A2+ 2973.77 Reaffirmed
**Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable
Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 909.49 Reaffirmed
**Letter of credit and bank guarantee are interchangeable
GNA Duraparts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
GNA Duraparts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Discounting
Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India LOC CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4710 Reaffirmed
Kharvel Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 18 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A2
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A2
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 100# Downgraded
Ltd Packing Credit from CRISIL
A2
#Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for Export Invoice Financing, Rs.100 million for Import
Invoice Financing, Rs.50 million for Bonds and Guarantees, Rs.30 million for Overdraft, Rs.50
million for Short Term Loans and Rs.100 million for Import Letter of Credit and USD 1.95 million
for Financial Guarantee /Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) (Trade)
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Supplier Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded
Ltd Credit from CRISIL
A2
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Discounting
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
PG Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
PG Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Suspension
Revoked
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Suspension
Revoked
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3 30 Suspension
Revoked
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A2+ 780 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting upto the limit of 430.0 Million
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned
Roopam Steel Rolling Mills Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Credit
Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Ltd
VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with buyers credit
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 11.5 Assigned
Fac
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned
AG Conveying Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.5 Assigned
Air India SATS Airport Services CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Air India SATS Airport Services Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fac
Ambojini Property Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Amroon Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 183.8 Reaffirmed
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 349 Reaffirmed
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed
ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
ASL Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 600 Suspension
Revoked
Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspension
Fac Revoked
Deki Electronics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 11 Reaffirmed
Deki Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1.5 Assigned
Fac
Deki Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 92.5 Reaffirmed
Deki Electronics Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 942.6 Reaffirmed
Fair Exports (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5.6 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with LC & BG
Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 816.6 Reaffirmed
Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 192.7 Reaffirmed
Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Furnace Fabrica (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 80.14 Reaffirmed
G. N. Pet TL CRISIL D 39 Assigned
G. N. Pet BG CRISIL D 11 Assigned
G. N. Pet CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 61.5 Assigned
Garib Nawaz Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.5 Assigned
GNA Duraparts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
GNA Duraparts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 545 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 91.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 458.7 Reaffirmed
Ideal Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 212.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jalna Siddhivinayak Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 219.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India TL CRISIL B- 76.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kharvel Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9 Assigned
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Fac
Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Krishna Godavari Power Utilities LT Loan CRISIL B- 1.0219 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 47 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 230* Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
*Includes sublimit of Rs.120 million for Inland Bills Discounting (IBD), Rs.30 million for
Export Packing Credit (EPC) and Rs.40 million of Foreign Bill Disc
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 723.7 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Malpani Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48 Suspended
Nashik Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA- Reaffirmed
Rating
Nashik Municipal Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Assigned
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL B 790 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
*10% of Bank Guarantee Limit is interchangeable with Cash Credit
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
* Inter changeable with Overdraft, Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit, Packing Credit Limit/Packing
Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Usance Bills Discounting
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B+ 700 Assigned
Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed
Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd Fac
Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani TL CRISIL BBB- 24 Assigned
Mfg. Co. Pvt Ltd
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 170.4 Reaffirmed
PG Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 8.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspension
Revoked
Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspension
Fac Revoked
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit upto the limit of 200.0 Million
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2668.2 Reaffirmed
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 411.8 Assigned
Fac
Roopam Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB- 113.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Roopam Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Rukmini International CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 16.2 Assigned
Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Sukhdev Vaishno Dhaba TL CRISIL BB- 78.5 Assigned
Superior Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Swastik Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 502.6 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Venus Controls & Switchgear Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Vijayakrishna Farms CC CRISIL B- 47 Assigned
Vijayakrishna Farms TL CRISIL B- 53 Assigned
Vijayakrishna Hatcheries CC CRISIL B- 28.5 Assigned
Vijayakrishna Hatcheries TL CRISIL B- 21.5 Assigned
VIP Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 950 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit
VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.6 Assigned
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 99 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Waryam Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 81 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
*Fully interchangeable with CC limits and Maximum cap on utilization of limits is Rs.150 Million
Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.10 Million with cash credit facility
Wayne-Burt Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
