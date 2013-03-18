Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Composites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed A B Composites Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reaffirmed ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Annapurna Industries BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Aparna Constructions and Estates BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Baliga Fishnets BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets LOC* CRISIL A3+ 14.2 Reaffirmed *LC for import of capital goods Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances LOC CRISIL A2+ 215.9 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2 Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.3 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Gangai Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed IND Tob International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 39 Outlook Credit revised from Positive Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed **Two way Interchangeability of up to Rs.100 million between packing credit and foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Purchase Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed WC Jugal Kishore Mahanta BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.7 Assigned Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A2 480 Downgraded Credit^^ from CRISIL A2+ ^^interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs. 350.0 Million and Domestic Invoice financing up to Rs. 100.0 Million; includes sub-limit of Rs. 200.0 Million of guarantee/Letter of Credit limit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A2 143 Downgraded Credit** from CRISIL A2+ ** includes sub-limit of Rs. 200.0 Million of guarantee Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A2 217.5 Downgraded Credit$ from CRISIL A2+ $includes sub-limit of Rs. 200.0 Million of guarantee Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 61.2 Downgraded Credit% from CRISIL A2+ % Bank Guarantee Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 147.5 Assigned Credit## ## Interchangeable with gold loan up to Rs. 82.5 Million. Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 40.8 Assigned Credit Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 National Wine & Spirits BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed National Wine & Spirits Proposed ST Bk loan CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed facilties P.C. Jain and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400* Assigned *Rs.50 Million Interchangeable with Letter of Credit RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit RKBK Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Upgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Schenck Process India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Schenck Process India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 142.5 Reaffirmed Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust BG CRISIL D 48.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tarak Nath Das BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D TATA Sky Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL A1 3500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities to the extent of Rs.1.0 billion TATA Sky Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 4000 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sub limit of Rs.0.75 billion for bill discounting and balance interchangeable with non-fund based facilities TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2110 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Turbo Impex Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned Fac Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22* Assigned Credit * 100 percent Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Vijay Enterprises (Chennai) Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 22* Assigned Discounting * 100 percent Interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed A B Composites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Fac Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 50.3 Reaffirmed ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 33.9 Reaffirmed Fac Amar Ujala Publications Ltd NCD -- 530 Withdrawal Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP -- 275 Withdrawal Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL CRISIL A 450 Assigned Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 250 Assigned Fac Annapurna Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Annapurna Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Aparna Constructions and Estates Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Aparna Constructions and Estates CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions and Estates TL CRISIL BB+ 1745 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions and Estates WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt CC CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt LOC CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Ltd Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt BG CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 24.2 Reaffirmed Fac Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100.8 Reaffirmed Ashwini Traders CC CRISIL A 200* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million Ashwini Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed Fac Baliga Fishnets LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Baliga Fishnets Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 180.6 Reaffirmed Billion Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Billion Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Billion Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances CC CRISIL A- 454.1 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances LT Loan CRISIL A- 30.8 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ CCS Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed CCS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed CCS Infotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed CCS Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed CCS Infotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed *Includes Export Packing Credit Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed ^Includes Letter of Credit as a sublimit up to the limit of Rs.9.5 Million. Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 16.1 Reaffirmed Fac Deepak and Company TL CRISIL B 213 Reaffirmed Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Dukenhengra Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 29.7 Reaffirmed Fac EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350*^ Reaffirmed *interchangeable with LC upto Rs.80.0 Million ^includes Sublimit of EPC of Rs.150.0 Million EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Fac EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Reaffirmed Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB 588.3 Reaffirmed Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.4 Reaffirmed Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Outlook revised from Positive Ethnic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BB 1.8 Outlook revised from Positive Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 120 Outlook Credit revised from Positive Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 600 Outlook Credit (EPC)^^ revised from Positive ^^EPC includes sublimit of cash credit Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting of Rs.500 million Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 708.3 Outlook revised from Positive Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BB 13 Outlook revised from Positive G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- G.M.R. Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 457.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 25.5 Reaffirmed Gangai Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Gangai Spinning Mills WC TL CRISIL BB 89.2 Reaffirmed Halmira Estate Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Halmira Estate Tea Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.8 Reaffirmed Fac Halmira Estate Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 380 Outlook revised from Positive *Interchangeable with Packing Credit facility up to Rs.130.0 Million Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 185.8 Outlook revised from Positive Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd's Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned securitisation transaction J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 197.5* Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.7.5 Million. J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA Withdrawn Ltd - Pluto IFMR Capital 2011 (SO) ^ ^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd did not participate in the rating process. Jugal Kishore Mahanta CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.1 Assigned K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 112.2 Assigned K.P.N. Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A- @fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Post Shipment Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency; also Gold Loan Up to Rs 200.0 Million. Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 155 Assigned Kirtiman Cements & Packaging CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Kirtiman Cements & Packaging LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Krishna Textile Process BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process LT Loan CRISIL D 58.3 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 21.2 Reaffirmed Fac Krishna Textile Process Standby Line of CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Credit Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.3 Reaffirmed Laksh Natural Stones Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Le Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Credit LE Merite Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Fac Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Narne Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Narne Networks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 149.9 Reaffirmed National Wine & Spirits CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed New City Wines CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed NSN Reddy Rice Industry CC CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- P.C. Jain and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 2.7 Assigned Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.7 Assigned Fac Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 137 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 43 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Platina Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 97 Assigned Regaliaa Buildtech & Services Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B- 470 Assigned Ltd Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 23.4 Assigned Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 7.8 Reaffirmed Fac RKBK Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8.5 Assigned RKBK Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- RKBK Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Fac Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- RKBK Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29.7 Reaffirmed Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Sand Dune Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Schenck Process India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Schenck Process India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 3 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) CC CRISIL B 23 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) TL* CRISIL B 107 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D *Includes sub Limit of Rs.58.60 Million for Letter of Credit Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.30 million Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Shyam Pipes Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton CC CRISIL A 200* Reaffirmed Corporation *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs. 100 million Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 205 Reaffirmed Corporation Fac Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL A 100* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Fac Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust TL CRISIL D 258.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Balaji & CO CC CRISIL A 300* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.150 million Sri Balaji & CO Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 155 Reaffirmed Fac Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50.5 Assigned Fac Tarak Nath Das CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1600 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC## CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed ## Includes sub limit of Rs.0.40 billion of working capital demand loan and balance interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Turbo Impex Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Udupi Power Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 34739.2 Reaffirmed Udupi Power Corporation Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 7500 Reaffirmed United Wire Products CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed United Wire Products TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed United Wire Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Fac Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 39.6 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed Fac Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.3 Reaffirmed York Print & Pack CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned York Print & Pack TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.