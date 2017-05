Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Accura Organic Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ammarun Foundries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit# # includes foreign bills, domestic bills and cheque discounting facility Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A4 Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A4 Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed Guarantee C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Link Quest Telecom Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Exchange Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Metalore Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Fac Neeraj Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Presidency Exports & Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Presidency Exports & Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Negotiation Presidency Exports & Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Presidency Exports & Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Roto Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Roto Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 37.5 Reaffirmed SMS Smelters Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhama Hosieries Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Sudhama Hosieries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting - Non LC Sudhama Hosieries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting - LC* *Includes Rs.15.00 Million for Foreign Bill Discounting - Letter of Credit & Rs.10.00 Million Foreign Bill Discounting Non-letter of Credit Sudhama Hosieries Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Teknomin Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Unitech Fabricators & Engineers BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unitech Fabricators & Engineers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd under LOC Zen Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 410 Assigned Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Fac Accura Organic Foods TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned ADP Global Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Ammarun Foundries Open CC* CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchageable with overdrawn on book debts facility Ammarun Foundries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Fac Ammarun Foundries Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Astam Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Ltd BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Dayal Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Dayal Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Fac Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed ERA Infrastructure (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 4000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Grand Prix Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Reaffirmed Fac Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Link Quest Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Link Quest Telecom Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Assigned Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 28.3 Assigned Fac Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Neeraj Builders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Fac POJ Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 38.2 Reaffirmed POJ Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Pooja Soya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 31.1 Assigned Rohtas Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Roto Pumps Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit is interchangeable with Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Purchase, with Cash Credit not exceeding Rs.110.0 Million, Export Packing Credit not exceeding Rs.65.0 Million and Foreign Bill Purchase not exceeding Rs.65.0 Million Roto Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Shree Salasar Industries CC* CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million for Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit Shree Salasar Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 266.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree Salasar Industries TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SMS Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- SMS Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sudhama Hosieries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 14.1 Reaffirmed Fac Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Suri Auto Products CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Suri Auto Products LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Assigned Teknomin Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Unitech Fabricators & Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unitech Fabricators & Engineers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Zen Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)