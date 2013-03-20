Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed CP Programme) Berger Paints India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed CP; enhanced from Rs.3000 Million) Berger Paints India Ltd BGs** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit Circuit Systems (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 169.5 Reaffirmed Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Rs.95.0 Million 100% Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN Non LC Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase (LC) Farida Prime Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 127 Reaffirmed Purchase (Non LC)^ ^Rs.95.0 Million 100% Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN Non LC Fitex Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Credit Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Fac Irle Kay Jay Rolls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 53 Assigned Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable both ways up to Rs.40.0 million between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Negotiation@ @Negotiation of letter of credit limits. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC^$ CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of letter of credit (capex) of Rs.20.0 million, buyer's credit of Rs.90.0 million, and one-time letter of credit of Rs.50.0 million under term loan.$Interchangeable both ways up to Rs.40.0 million between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 74.5 Reaffirmed Fac Kapoor Cotsyn (India) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Credit* * Includes a sublimit of Packing Credit Foreign Currency of 20.0 Million. And 15.0 Million of buyer's credit Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Credit Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8.5 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8.5 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Premier Power Products BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed R. P. Edible Oils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed R. P. Edible Oils Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Ram Ratna Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 2180 Reaffirmed #Includes Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Letter of Comfort Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit limits Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 280 Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with overdraft facility upto Rs.200 million/standby line of credit/financial guarantee upto Rs.350 million/short term loan upto Rs.150 million Scot Innovation Wires and Cables LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit TATA Sky Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1 3500 Assigned # Fully Interchangeable with non fund based facilities TATA Sky Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 500 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 4000 Assigned ^ Includes sub limit of Rs. 0.75 billion for bill discounting and balance interchangeable with non fund based facilities TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2110 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Assigned Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Ltd Zuari Cement Ltd LC/BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 7278.1 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10391.6 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 1830.3 Reaffirmed Fac A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Bond A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 3300 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Bond A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Bond A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *With put call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter upto 27th month from the date of allotment A. U. Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Aditya Vision Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit sub limit of Rs.7.5 Million. Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers' credit, and short-term loans. Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Chandra Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Circuit Systems (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 285.3 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ DARP Construction (J.V.) TL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Irle Kay Jay Rolls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 117 Assigned Fac Jadhao Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC#* CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.145 million#Interchangeable both ways up to Rs.50 million between cash credit (stocks) and foreign bills purchase. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Purchase#% %Includes sublimit of foreign bills purchase (clean bill limit) of Rs.40.0 million.#Interchangeable both ways up to Rs.50 million between cash credit (stocks) and foreign bills purchase. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 289 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn (India) CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn (India) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Fac Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Lanco Tanjore Power Company Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Lanco Tanjore Power Company Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 854.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Lanco Tanjore Power Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2060 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit** **Includes a sublimit of 5.0 Million Cash credit Lars Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79.2 Assigned Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Libra Hyundai Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit M. P. Associates TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Buildwell (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Fac Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1595.6 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 528.2 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 551.8 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit; interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.10 million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 million Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Borrowings NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100.8 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Borrowings NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100.8 Reaffirmed Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 22.2 Assigned Paraj Trading Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 47 Assigned Petronet CCK Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 79.3 Reaffirmed Petronet CCK Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Petronet CCK Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 1333 Reaffirmed Fac Prayas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Premier Power Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Fac Premier Power Products TL CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Premier Power Products WC Fac CRISIL BB- 68.3 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned * Interchangeable with LC up to Rs.100 Million Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Fac R. P. Edible Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed R. P. Edible Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 420.5 Reaffirmed Fac R. P. Edible Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 251 Reaffirmed Fac Ram Ratna Wires Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna Wires Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Saraogi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit limits Scot Innovation Wires and Cables CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Scot Innovation Wires and Cables Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Scot Innovation Wires and Cables TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Society of Catholic Apostolate Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 81.9 Reaffirmed Fac Society of Catholic Apostolate TL CRISIL D 138.1 Reaffirmed Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Company Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Company Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Company Srivenkata Ramanjaneya Trading SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Company Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Johnson Controls Automotive CC* CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits; includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million for letter of credit, which is interchangeable with bank guarantee. Tata Johnson Controls Automotive LT Loan CRISIL AA- 56.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 293.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac TATA Sky Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1600 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4500 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd LOC## CRISIL A 1500 Assigned ## Includes sub limit of Rs. 0.40 billion of working capital demand loan and balance interchangeable with non fund based facilities Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4.3 Reaffirmed The Sherwood Officers Society TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed TPG Wholesale Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2125.1 Reaffirmed Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 138 Reaffirmed Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Umax Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Vishnu Steels CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt TL CRISIL B- 24.6 Assigned Ltd Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 4.1 Assigned Ltd Fac Wide Angle Packaging System Pvt CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Ltd Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)