Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Babolatt Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Clinigene International Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with buyer's credit Essar Ferro Alloys Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Forever Precious Jewellery and LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16500 Reaffirmed Diamonds Ltd Forever Precious Jewellery and Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Diamonds Ltd Godara Cotton Ginning & Pressing Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 91.9 Assigned Factory Fac IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jamnadas Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Inland CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Credit Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Rani Infrastructure Development BG CRISIL D 700 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Assigned Rungamattee Tea & Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 1200 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A2 73.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1330 Reaffirmed Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1 62.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 915 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 136.5 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 815 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned The Mathrubhumi Printing & BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Cheque Discounting CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Pvt LOC and BG CRISIL A1 34700 Reaffirmed Ltd Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A1 3,750.0*Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with Post shipment credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 104 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Anuvin Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Babolatt Associates CC CRISIL BB- 30* Reaffirmed * Rs.15 Millions interchangeable with Letter of Credit Babolatt Associates Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Fac Babolatt Associates TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 500.7 Reaffirmed Chandravadhanam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 91.8 Assigned Chandravadhanam Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.2 Assigned Fac Damcosoft Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 146.4 Assigned Damcosoft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Damcosoft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 8.6 Assigned Fac Essar Ferro Alloys Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Godara Cotton Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B 8.1 Assigned Factory Godara Cotton Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Factory IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 133.7 (Upgraded from CRISIL B+ IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 6.8 (Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ IND Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BB 107 (Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jamnadas Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Jamnadas Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Jamnadas Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned Fac Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600# Assigned # interchangeable with Inland Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 47.6 Assigned Fac Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned * Interchangeable with Packing credit Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Keaum Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 41.7 Reaffirmed Macmet India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed MJR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed MJR Rice Industries Proposed LT CRISIL D 16.8 Reaffirmed MJR Rice Industries TL CRISIL D 82 Reaffirmed MSR Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed MSR Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 14.3 Reaffirmed Fac MSR Rice Industries TL CRISIL D 10.7 Reaffirmed Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Patil Foundation Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe TL CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed Patil Foundation Padmashri Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Patil Foundation Fac Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Panvelkar Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Fac R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45.00* Assigned *Both way nterchangeability of Rs.10 million between cash credit (stock) and cash credit (book debt) R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 155 Assigned R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 40.00* Assigned *Both way nterchangeability of Rs.10 million between cash credit (stock) and cash credit (book debt) Rama Krishna Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rama Krishna Rice Industries Proposed LT CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rani Infrastructure Development CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Rungamattee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Salma Export Import Agency Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 122 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 155.5 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Siemens Financial Services Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA Assigned Rating Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 88 Reaffirmed Ltd Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit * CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ 2050 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with PCFC Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 264.6 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1401.8 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 448.5 Reaffirmed Fac Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency * * Fully interchangeable with cash credit Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit is fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Teckbond Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Fac Telecom Network Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned The Jorehaut Tea Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB The Mathrubhumi Printing & Deferred Payment CRISIL A 460 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd Guarantee The Mathrubhumi Printing & CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & LT Loan CRISIL A 1392.5 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd The Mathrubhumi Printing & Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 127.5 Reaffirmed Publishing Co. Ltd Fac Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 4.9 Assigned Fac Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.7 Assigned Varsha Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Writefine Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 182.5 Assigned *fully inter-changeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, bill discounting, buyers' credit Writefine Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 217.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)