Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Fac Arise India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Aurostar Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Aurostar Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Fac Bhagat Aromatics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60* Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *EPC and Bills discounting facilities are fully interchangeable Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 52.5* Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 *EPC and Bills discounting facilities are fully interchangeable Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 170 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 345 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Immense Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 470 Reaffirmed Ltd N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sita Ram and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D ** Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.5 million. Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Aklia Educational & Research Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned Society Aklia Educational & Research CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Society Aklia Educational & Research Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 22 Assigned Society Fac Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Ltd Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Ltd Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt LOC CRISIL D 30 Ltd Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt BG CRISIL D 120 Ltd Arise India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Suspended Bhagat Aromatics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 8.9 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL C Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8.6 Upgraded from CRISIL C Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed Credit Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL BBB- 4900 Reaffirmed Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Brindavan Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Carrier Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 325 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Christy Quality Foods (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 87.3 Assigned Ltd Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 514.7 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.200 Million Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 143.8 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 72.1 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Corey Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.5 Assigned Corey Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Corey Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35.5 Assigned Fac Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned * Sub limit of Rs.60.0 Million of Overdraft facility Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15.6 Assigned Delta Electronics CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Suspended Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3950 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 156.1 Reaffirmed Fac Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Harit Fabtex (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98.7* Assigned * Interchangeable with one time letter of credit of Rs 88.0 million Harit Fabtex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Harit Fabtex (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned Fac Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 9 Assigned Fac Healthy Life Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Immense Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 30 Assigned * Cash credit is fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit facility Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Inderjit Mehta Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Koshal Poly Pack Rupee TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Koshal Poly Pack Proposed Long- Term CRISIL D 96.5 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Koshal Poly Pack BG CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Koshal Poly Pack CC* CRISIL D 40 Assigned *Includes a sublimit for letter of credit of Rs.17.5 million Lavish Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Mahindra Finance's securitisation Series A PTCs# CRISIL AA(SO)362.8 Assigned transaction #Actual tenure will depend on the level of prepayments in the pool and the exercise of clean-up call option,Additionally, scheduled excess interest spread, amounting to around Rs.379.4 million (assuming zero prepayments), provides credit support to the PTCs Metrix Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Fac N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed N K C M Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 177.9 Reaffirmed Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 113 Assigned Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 37.1 Assigned Fac Quest Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Quest Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Fac R.S.Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL B 210 Reassigned Rajaram and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed RMJ Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned RMJ Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Saibaba Cotton Industries Warehouse Financing CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Saibaba Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 0.5 Assigned Saibaba Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Saibaba Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 109.5 Assigned Fac Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 204 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 285 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sita Ram and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sulabh International Social Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Service Organisation Sulabh International Social TL CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Service Organisation Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 160 Fac Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 138.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tirupati Warehouse Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vikas Udyog TL CRISIL B 13.5 Assigned Vikas Udyog CC CRISIL B 47 Assigned Vikas Udyog Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 31 Fac Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 44 Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)