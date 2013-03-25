Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 488.05 Reaffirmed
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11.95 Assigned
CitiFinancial Consumer Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawn
India Ltd (SO)
Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 84 Suspended
Fibcom India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 510 Reaffirmed
Fibcom India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Assigned
G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Glenmark Generics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
Fac
Glenmark Generics Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Glenmark Generics Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
GRP Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Horizon Polymers BG CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Horizon Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55.3 Assigned
JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 61.9 Assigned
JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13.1 Assigned
Lokraj Saini Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
M/S N.S Nayak and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Fac
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Nagpal Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Nagpal Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned
National Plasto Moulding BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Operational Energy Group India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
P.V. Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 2.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Import LOC Limit* CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Interchangeable with buyers credit
Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Fac
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Credit
Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
^includes sublimit of buyers' credit
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
NTPC Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 3 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BBB-
Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 77 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bhanu International Resorts and LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed
Hotels Pvt Ltd
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 36.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AAA 13.5 Reaffirmed
CitiFinancial Consumer Finance NCD CRISIL AA+ 4750 Withdrawn
India Ltd (SO)
CitiFinancial Consumer Finance LT Loan* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
India Ltd (SO)
*Interchangeable with cash credit and working capital demand loans facilities
CitiFinancial Consumer Finance Equity Linked CRISIL AA+r 10.9 Reduced from
India Ltd Debentures** (SO) Rs.44.9
Million
**Non-principal protected
CitiFinancial Consumer Finance Principal Protected CRISIL PP-MLD531 Withdrawn
India Ltd Equity Linked AA+r (SO)
Debentures
Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20.3 Reaffirmed
Delhi Productivity Council TL CRISIL D 61 Assigned
Devi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 625 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Devi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Devi Ispat Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB
Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 66 Suspended
Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended
Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 45.5 Suspended
Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 900 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned
(Principal)
Fibcom India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 475 Reaffirmed
Fibcom India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
GRP Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of WCDL of Rs.160 million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.27.5 million
GRP Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
GRP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed
Horizon Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 100# Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
#Includes letter of undertaking of Rs.25 million
Horizon Polymers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20.5 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Horizon Polymers TL CRISIL B+ 48.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 43.6 Reaffirmed
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Credit
Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.2 Suspended
Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended
Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 48.5 Suspended
Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended
Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 28.2 Suspended
Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 60.6 Suspended
JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Assigned
Lokraj Saini Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended
M/S N.S Nayak and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46.6 Suspended
Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 217.9 Suspended
Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1600 Reduced from
(SO) Rs.1.92
Billion
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Fac
Matrix Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Micro Supreme Auto Industries CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
(India) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB
Micro Supreme Auto Industries TL CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
(India) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB
Nagpal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
National Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
National Plasto Moulding Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
National Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL BBB- 88.5 Reaffirmed
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 21.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 476568.4Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 89204.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned
NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
XXVII,XVIII & XIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
XXI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
XIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 23450 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 23600 Reaffirmed
Operational Energy Group India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Operational Energy Group India Pvt Proposed CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Operational Energy Group India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 55.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Operational Energy Group India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 4.2 Assigned
Ltd
P.V. Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Assigned
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned
Fac
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Assigned
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Credit
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Assigned
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 220 Reaffirmed
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Credit
R.S.Trust CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
R.S.Trust TL CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Rama Hi Power Tech CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Rama Hi Power Tech TL CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed
Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.7 Assigned
Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 57.9 Assigned
Fac
Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned
Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery CC CRISIL BB- 82.1 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Fac
SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Ltd
Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 102.1 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 21.74 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 3.26 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 6.75 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Discounting Fac
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17 Suspended
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8 Suspended
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Fac
Vel Shree R.Rangarajan LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 169.4 Upgraded from
Dr.Sagunthala Rangarajan CRISIL BB+
Educational Academy
Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
Dr.Sagunthala Rangarajan CRISIL BB+
Educational Academy
Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Assigned
Dr.Sagunthala Rangarajan Fac
Educational Academy
Vel Trust 1997 LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Vel Trust 1997 Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Venus Infrastructure & Developers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fac
Venus Infrastructure & Developers Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Venus Infrastructure & Developers WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
