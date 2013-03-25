Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 488.05 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11.95 Assigned CitiFinancial Consumer Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawn India Ltd (SO) Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 84 Suspended Fibcom India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 510 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Assigned G S M Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Glenmark Generics Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Fac Glenmark Generics Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Glenmark Generics Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 GRP Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Horizon Polymers BG CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Horizon Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55.3 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 61.9 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13.1 Assigned Lokraj Saini Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended M/S N.S Nayak and Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Fac Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Matrix Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Nagpal Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Nagpal Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned National Plasto Moulding BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Ltd P.V. Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 2.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Ltd SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt Import LOC Limit* CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with buyers credit Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Fac United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Credit Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed ^includes sublimit of buyers' credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Infra Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 3 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 77 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhanu International Resorts and LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Hotels Pvt Ltd Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 36.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AAA 13.5 Reaffirmed CitiFinancial Consumer Finance NCD CRISIL AA+ 4750 Withdrawn India Ltd (SO) CitiFinancial Consumer Finance LT Loan* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed India Ltd (SO) *Interchangeable with cash credit and working capital demand loans facilities CitiFinancial Consumer Finance Equity Linked CRISIL AA+r 10.9 Reduced from India Ltd Debentures** (SO) Rs.44.9 Million **Non-principal protected CitiFinancial Consumer Finance Principal Protected CRISIL PP-MLD531 Withdrawn India Ltd Equity Linked AA+r (SO) Debentures Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20.3 Reaffirmed Delhi Productivity Council TL CRISIL D 61 Assigned Devi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 625 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Devi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Devi Ispat Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 66 Suspended Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 28 Suspended Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 45.5 Suspended Emas Expressway Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 900 Reaffirmed (SO) Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned (Principal) Fibcom India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 475 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed G S M Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed GRP Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of WCDL of Rs.160 million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.27.5 million GRP Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed GRP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Horizon Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 100# Downgraded from CRISIL BB- #Includes letter of undertaking of Rs.25 million Horizon Polymers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Horizon Polymers TL CRISIL B+ 48.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Inventys Research Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BBB 43.6 Reaffirmed Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL D Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Credit Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL D 3.2 Suspended Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Suspended Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jain Udhay Fabrics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 48.5 Suspended Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 28.2 Suspended Jain Udhay Hosiery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 60.6 Suspended JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Assigned Lokraj Saini Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 135 Suspended M/S N.S Nayak and Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46.6 Suspended Mahameru Fashion Apparel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 217.9 Suspended Mapex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1600 Reduced from (SO) Rs.1.92 Billion Matrix Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Fac Matrix Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Micro Supreme Auto Industries CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Micro Supreme Auto Industries TL CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded (India) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Nagpal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned National Plasto Moulding CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed National Plasto Moulding Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.2 Reaffirmed Fac National Plasto Moulding TL CRISIL BBB- 88.5 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 21.3 Reaffirmed Fac National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 476568.4Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 89204.1 Reaffirmed Fac NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed XXVII,XVIII & XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed XIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 23450 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 23600 Reaffirmed Operational Energy Group India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Operational Energy Group India Pvt Proposed CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Operational Energy Group India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 55.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Operational Energy Group India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 4.2 Assigned Ltd P.V. Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Assigned Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 150 Assigned Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.5 Assigned Fac Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Assigned Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Assigned Credit Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Assigned Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned Pinnacle Tele Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 220 Reaffirmed Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Credit R.S.Trust CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed R.S.Trust TL CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Rama Hi Power Tech CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Rama Hi Power Tech TL CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.7 Assigned Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 57.9 Assigned Fac Remanika Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery CC CRISIL BB- 82.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac SFC Environmental Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Ltd Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 102.1 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 21.74 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 3.26 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 6.75 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Discounting Fac United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17 Suspended United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8 Suspended United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended United Chloro-Paraffins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Fac Vel Shree R.Rangarajan LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 169.4 Upgraded from Dr.Sagunthala Rangarajan CRISIL BB+ Educational Academy Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from Dr.Sagunthala Rangarajan CRISIL BB+ Educational Academy Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Assigned Dr.Sagunthala Rangarajan Fac Educational Academy Vel Trust 1997 LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Venus Infrastructure & Developers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Venus Infrastructure & Developers Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Venus Infrastructure & Developers WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vibha Overseas Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.