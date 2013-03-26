Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Documentary CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded Bills Purchase** from CRISIL A3 **interchangeable with Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchase Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ^Interchangeable with BuyerÆs credit Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jagadeesh Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 216 Reaffirmed Jagadeesh Marine Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 168 Reaffirmed Purchase Jagadeesh Marine Exports Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.8 Assigned Karthika Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 681.5 Reaffirmed M.K.Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Musaddilals Jewellers (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Navneet Publications (India) Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Navneet Publications (India) Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with import letter of credit New Era Agro Board Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Poonam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Rahmat Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 250 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A3+ Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sun Paper Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Sunil Kumar Agrawal BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Sunil Kumar Agrawal Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Credit The South Indian Bank Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ Assigned Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Biotechnologies & Allied Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Anantha Biotechnologies & Allied CC CRISIL B- 16.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Anantha Biotechnologies & Allied LT Loan CRISIL B- 23.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Atelier Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Fac Bhagyodaya Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Bhagyodaya Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Fac Binus Trading Co. CC CRISIL B 129 Assigned Binus Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1 Assigned Fac Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspension Revoked Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspension Fac Revoked Endoc Lifecare Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit up to Rs.30Million Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gupta Exim (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 638.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ING Mutual Fund ING Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund ING Mutual Fund ING Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed ING Mutual Fund ING Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund ING Mutual Fund ING Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed J. R. Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned J. R. Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned J. R. Textiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Fac Jagadeesh Marine Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned JM Financial Mutual Fund JM High Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund JM Financial Mutual Fund JM Money Manager CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund - Super Plus Plan JM Financial Mutual Fund JM Money Manager CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund û Super Plan K. K. R. Mills BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed K. K. R. Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 3.2 Reaffirmed K. K. R. Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 19.6 Reaffirmed K.K.R. Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.5 Assigned Fac K.K.R. Flour Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 80 Reaffirmed K.K.R. Food Products LT Loan CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C K.K.R. Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL C K.K.R. Food Products Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.4 Assigned Fac Karthika Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL C 55 Reaffirmed Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2287 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1960.5 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 971 Reaffirmed Fac M.K.Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mahadeva Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 3 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 7 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Mittapalli Audinarayana Open CC CRISIL B+ 560 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd MSP Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Musaddilals Jewellers (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Navneet Publications (India) Ltd BG@ -- 30 Withdrawal @Interchangeable with import letter of credit New Era Agro Board Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended New Era Agro Board Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 9.3 Suspended Fac New Era Agro Board Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Partap Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 89 Reaffirmed Partap Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 461.2 Reaffirmed Poonam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Assigned Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Fac Pragati Graphics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41.5 Reaffirmed Rahmat Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 7.3 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150.2 Assigned Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed *Partly Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 112 Assigned Fac Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned Fac Reliance Capital Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB S. N. Rice Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 2.1 Reaffirmed S. N. Rice Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 60* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs10.00 Million for packing credit and Rs10.00 Million for bills discounting S. N. Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 2.3 Assigned Fac Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20.4 Reaffirmed Fac Shakunt Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 46 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Exporters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 350 Assigned Shree Govardhan Cot - Gin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 285 Reaffirmed Shree Govardhan Cot - Gin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Govardhan Cot - Gin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Shree Palsiddha Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac Shree Palsiddha Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sri Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Sri Hanuman Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Hanuman Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk loan CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Fac Sun Paper Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sun Paper Mill Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 285.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sunil Kumar Agrawal CC CRISIL C 20 Suspended Swastik Power & Mineral Resources CC CRISIL B 7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Swastik Power & Mineral Resources Rupee TL CRISIL B 1049.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Fac Techops Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 