Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries (India) Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Discounting Fac** ** Interchangeable with packing credit Adroit Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Adroit Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Arcvac Forgecast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Suspended Arcvac Forgecast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D BAN KMB SEC March 2013 Series A PTCs CRISIL A2 (SO475 Assigned Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4^ 15 Reaffirmed ^ Include sublimit of Foreign bill purchase/Foreign usance bill purchase limit of Rs.15 Million Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 585 Reaffirmed DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Dinesh Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Evershine Timber International Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Ltd Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 70000 Withdrawn * Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 7 Withdrawal Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed * Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 7 Reaffirmed * Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 7 Reaffirmed * Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Ltd Jayant K. Furnishers BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KAF Footwear Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 48.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2^ Reaffirmed ^fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Perfecto Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 107.2 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed Discounting Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG CRISIL A2 2150 Assigned Ltd Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG* CRISIL A2 4200 Assigned Ltd * Includes Rs.300.00 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit. Prasad and Company (Project Works) Standby Line of CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Ltd Credit Prasad and Company (Project Works) ST Loan CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Ltd R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 28.3 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Rungta Irrigation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1400 Assigned Abhinandan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 90 Assigned B+/Stable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinandan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL 50 Assigned B+/Stable AG8 Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 138.6 Upgraded from BB/Stable CRISIL BB- AG8 Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL 538.2 Upgraded from BB/Stable CRISIL BB- Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed Ltd BB/Stable Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt LT Loan CRISIL 10.5 Reaffirmed Ltd BB/Stable Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed BBB-/Stable Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 44.2 Reaffirmed Fac BBB-/Stable Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 45.8 Reaffirmed BBB-/Stable Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Akula Boards Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.1 Reaffirmed Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Akula Boards Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL D 73.9 Reaffirmed Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+@ 10 Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+@ 15 Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB@ 100 Arcvac Forgecast Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Suspended Arcvac Forgecast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 412.5 Suspended Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B/Stab80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B/Stab60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab45 Reaffirmed Carevoyant Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Carevoyant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 47 Suspended Chennai Citi Centre Holdings Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 980 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab100 Reaffirmed Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B/Stab21.9 Reaffirmed D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL 144.5 Assigned B+/Stable Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company CC CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed BB-/Stable Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Fac BB-/Stable Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company TL CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed BB-/Stable DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 5 Assigned B-/Stable DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 2.5 Assigned Fac B-/Stable DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Assigned B-/Stable Dinabandhu Andrews Institute of TL CRISIL B/ 52 Reaffirmed Technology & Management Stable Dinesh Trading Company CC CRISIL 100 Assigned BB/Stable Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100 Assigned BB/Stable Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 100 Assigned BB/Stable Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 45 Reaffirmed BBB-/Positive Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed BBB-/Positive Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed BBB-/Positive Evershine Timber International Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL 3 Assigned Ltd B+/Stable Evershine Timber International Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 2 Assigned Ltd B+/Stable Evershine Timber International Pvt CC CRISIL 15 Assigned Ltd B+/Stable Global Energy Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Suspended Global Energy Food Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 29.9 Suspended Grainotch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Grainotch Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 390 Suspended Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO158.6 Withdrawn - Gaia IFMR Capital 2012 Greenwood High Trust Drop Line Overdraft CRISIL 100 Assigned Fac A-/Stable Greenwood High Trust LT Loan CRISIL 230 Assigned A-/Stable Greenwood High Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL 10 Assigned A-/Stable Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 80 Assigned Fac A-/Stable Grishi Mango Products and Exports CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned Tamilnadu Pvt Ltd Grishi Mango Products and Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 44.5 Assigned Tamilnadu Pvt Ltd Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Withdrawn Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Withdrawn Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 90000 Withdrawn Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd CC* CRISIL 29.5 Withdrawal AA/Stable Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL 87.0843 Withdrawal AA/Stable Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL 10.5 Withdrawal AA/Stable Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 105.9155Withdrawal Fac* AA/Stable Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Billion Bonds* CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 90000 Assigned *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL 6.5 Reaffirmed AA/Stable Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC* CRISIL 29.5 Reaffirmed AA/Stable *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL 126.0843 Reaffirmed AA/Stable *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 105.9155 Reaffirmed Fac* AA/Stable *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL 10.5 Reaffirmed AA/Stable *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL 6.5 Reaffirmed AA/Stable Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC* CRISIL 29.5 Reaffirmed AA/Stable *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL 126.0843Reaffirmed AA/Stable *Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 105.9155Reaffirmed Fac* AA/Stable Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL 10.5 Reaffirmed AA/Stable Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Assigned Ltd Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL 5 Assigned Ltd AA/Stable Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL 5 Assigned Ltd AA/Stable Jayant K. Furnishers CC CRISIL 10 Assigned B+/Stable Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 145 Rating Watch A3+/Watch with Negative Negative Implication' Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 15 Rating Watch A3+/Watch with Negative Negative Implication' Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL 70 Rating Watch Fac A3+/Watch with Negative Negative Implication' Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 190 Rating Watch BBB/Watch with Negative Negative Implication' Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 10 Rating Watch BBB/Watch with Negative Negative Implication' Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab42.5 Reaffirmed Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B/Stab54.5 Reaffirmed Laxmipathi Balaji Sugar & CC CRISIL 280 Reaffirmed Distilleries (P) Ltd BB-/Stable Laxmipathi Balaji Sugar & LT Loan CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed Distilleries (P) Ltd BB-/Stable Ma Sarsinsa Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Ma Sarsinsa Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat CC CRISIL BBB/ 80 Rating Watch Pvt Ltd Watch Negative with Negative Implication' Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB/ 41.5 Rating Watch Pvt Ltd Fac Watch Negative with Negative Implication' Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat TL CRISIL BBB/ 70 Rating Watch Pvt Ltd Watch Negative with Negative Implication' Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100* Reaffirmed BBB+/Stable *Up to Rs.90 Million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing credit Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 140#^ Reaffirmed BBB+/Stable # fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing credit^Up to Rs.130 Million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing credit Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 111.8 Reaffirmed Fac BBB+/Stable Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed Credit BBB+/Stable Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 65.2 Reaffirmed BBB+/Stable Mittapalli Audinarayana Open CC CRISIL 560 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd B+/Stable Nabadigant Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Suspended Nandan Biomatrix Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+/ 190 Suspended Fac Perfecto Electricals CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL 63.5 Downgraded BB-/Stable from CRISIL BB Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL 119.4 Downgraded BB-/Stable from CRISIL BB Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 104.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Prasad and Company (Project Works) CC CRISIL 750 Ltd BBB+/Stable Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Upgraded from BBB-/Stable 'CRISIL BB+/Stable') Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 125 Upgraded from BBB-/Stable 'CRISIL BB+/Stable') Punjab Medical Foundation TL CRISIL D 204.2 Assigned Charitable Trust R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB-/ 80 Assigned Credit* Stable * Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 420 Reaffirmed BBB/Stable Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL 550 Reaffirmed BBB/Stable *Partly Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 112 Reaffirmed Fac BBB/Stable Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 691.7 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Royal Alloys & Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 200 Suspended BB-/Stable Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 210 Assigned Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Rungta Irrigation Ltd CC CRISIL C 140 Reaffirmed S.M.Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Suspended B+/Stable Satya Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B/Stab8.7 Assigned Satya Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B/Stab50 Assigned Satya Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT CRISIL B/Stab1.3 Assigned Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL 200.0* Reaffirmed BBB/Stable *Includes Sub limits of Rs.50.0 Million as Inland/Foreign Letter of Credit, Rs.5.0 Million as Buyers Credit and Rs.70.0 Million as Packing Credit Shakun Polymers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 69.4# Reaffirmed BBB/Stable #Includes Sub Limits of Rs.18.8 Million as Foreign Letter of Credit Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL 13.5# Reaffirmed BBB/Stable #Includes Sub Limits of Rs.18.8 Million as Foreign Letter of Credit Shakun Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 11 Reaffirmed Fac BBB/Stable Shivam Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL 24.5 Upgraded from B+/Stable 'CRISIL B/Stable') Shivam Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL 40 Upgraded from B+/Stable 'CRISIL B/Stable') Shree Momai Industries TL CRISIL B/Stab3 Assigned Shree Momai Industries CC CRISIL B/Stab70 Assigned Shree Momai Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B/Stab27 Assigned Fac Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Company Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB(SO) Assigned Ltd Sky Automobiles CC CRISIL 50 Assigned BB-/Stable Sri Balaji Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B/Stab20 Assigned Sri Balaji Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B/Stab2.5 Assigned Sri Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B/Stab50 Assigned Sri Balaji Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B/Stab27.5 Assigned Fac Sri Krishna Jewellery Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL 70 Reaffirmed BB-/Stable Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL B/Stab69 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Padma Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B/Stab28.1 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Venkata Padma Traders TL CRISIL B/Stab2.9 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL 95 Reaffirmed BB+/Stable Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 149.8 Reaffirmed Fac BB+/Stable Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL 35.2 Reaffirmed BB+/Stable Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 175 Reaffirmed BBB/Stable Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 16.7 Reaffirmed BBB/Stable Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 15 Assigned B+/Stable Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Assigned B+/Stable Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 15 Assigned Fac B+/Stable Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 40.8 Reaffirmed Fac BB+/Stable Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 35 Reaffirmed Credit BB+/Stable Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 3 Reaffirmed BB+/Stable Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC^# CRISIL 95 Reaffirmed BBB-/Stable # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) with maximum LC limit of Rs.120 millions ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting^* CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed BBB-/Stable * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) with maximum LC limit of Rs.120 millions^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL 1450 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 140 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed AA-/Stable Uneecops Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL 37 Reaffirmed BB/Stable Uneecops Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL 170 Reaffirmed BB/Stable Uneecops Technologies Ltd Proposed Long - CRISIL 33 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac BB/Stable Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt CC CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed Ltd B+/Stable Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A/Stab7797.4 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A/Stab2676.4 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A/Stab300 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A/Stab2535 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.