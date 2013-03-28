Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adroit Industries (India) Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Discounting Fac**
** Interchangeable with packing credit
Adroit Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Adroit Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Arcvac Forgecast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Suspended
Arcvac Forgecast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
under LOC CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
BAN KMB SEC March 2013 Series A PTCs CRISIL A2 (SO475 Assigned
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4^ 15 Reaffirmed
^ Include sublimit of Foreign bill purchase/Foreign usance bill purchase limit of Rs.15 Million
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 585 Reaffirmed
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Dinesh Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Evershine Timber International Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Ltd
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 70000 Withdrawn
* Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the
reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor
company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee
company.
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 7 Withdrawal
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed
* Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the
reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor
company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee
company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 7 Reaffirmed
* Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the
reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor
company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee
company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 7 Reaffirmed
* Transferred to Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd from Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd upon the
reverse merger of the latter with the former. The ratings on the instruments of the transferor
company are, therefore, withdrawn, and the same instruments are now rated in the transferee
company.
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
Ltd
Jayant K. Furnishers BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
KAF Footwear Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL A3
KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 48.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2^ Reaffirmed
^fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Perfecto Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 107.2 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG CRISIL A2 2150 Assigned
Ltd
Prasad and Company (Project Works) BG* CRISIL A2 4200 Assigned
Ltd
* Includes Rs.300.00 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit.
Prasad and Company (Project Works) Standby Line of CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Ltd Credit
Prasad and Company (Project Works) ST Loan CRISIL A2 150 Assigned
Ltd
R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 28.3 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Rungta Irrigation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Assigned
Varun Beverages Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1400 Assigned
Abhinandan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 90 Assigned
B+/Stable
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhinandan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL 50 Assigned
B+/Stable
AG8 Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL 138.6 Upgraded from
BB/Stable CRISIL BB-
AG8 Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL 538.2 Upgraded from
BB/Stable CRISIL BB-
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd BB/Stable
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt LT Loan CRISIL 10.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd BB/Stable
Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Stable
Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 44.2 Reaffirmed
Fac BBB-/Stable
Akshar Precision Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 45.8 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Stable
Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Akula Boards Ltd TL CRISIL D 46.1 Reaffirmed
Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Akula Boards Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL D 73.9 Reaffirmed
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+@ 10
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+@ 15
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB@ 100
Arcvac Forgecast Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Suspended
Arcvac Forgecast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 412.5 Suspended
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B/Stab80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B/Stab60 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab45 Reaffirmed
Carevoyant Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Carevoyant Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 47 Suspended
Chennai Citi Centre Holdings Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 980 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
B+
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab100 Reaffirmed
Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B/Stab21.9 Reaffirmed
D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL 144.5 Assigned
B+/Stable
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company CC CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed
BB-/Stable
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed
Fac BB-/Stable
Daulat Ram Ramesh Kumar & Company TL CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed
BB-/Stable
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 5 Assigned
B-/Stable
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 2.5 Assigned
Fac B-/Stable
DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Assigned
B-/Stable
Dinabandhu Andrews Institute of TL CRISIL B/ 52 Reaffirmed
Technology & Management Stable
Dinesh Trading Company CC CRISIL 100 Assigned
BB/Stable
Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100 Assigned
BB/Stable
Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 100 Assigned
BB/Stable
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 45 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Positive
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Positive
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Positive
Evershine Timber International Pvt WC Demand Loan CRISIL 3 Assigned
Ltd B+/Stable
Evershine Timber International Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 2 Assigned
Ltd B+/Stable
Evershine Timber International Pvt CC CRISIL 15 Assigned
Ltd B+/Stable
Global Energy Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Global Energy Food Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 29.9 Suspended
Grainotch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Grainotch Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 390 Suspended
Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO158.6 Withdrawn
- Gaia IFMR Capital 2012
Greenwood High Trust Drop Line Overdraft CRISIL 100 Assigned
Fac A-/Stable
Greenwood High Trust LT Loan CRISIL 230 Assigned
A-/Stable
Greenwood High Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL 10 Assigned
A-/Stable
Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 80 Assigned
Fac A-/Stable
Grishi Mango Products and Exports CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Tamilnadu Pvt Ltd
Grishi Mango Products and Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 44.5 Assigned
Tamilnadu Pvt Ltd
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Withdrawn
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Withdrawn
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 90000 Withdrawn
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd CC* CRISIL 29.5 Withdrawal
AA/Stable
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL 87.0843 Withdrawal
AA/Stable
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL 10.5 Withdrawal
AA/Stable
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 105.9155Withdrawal
Fac* AA/Stable
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Billion Bonds* CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 90000 Assigned
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL 6.5 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC* CRISIL 29.5 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL 126.0843 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 105.9155 Reaffirmed
Fac* AA/Stable
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL 10.5 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL 6.5 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC* CRISIL 29.5 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL 126.0843Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
*Transferred to IHFL from IBSFL upon the reverse merger of the latter with the former. The
ratings on the instruments of the transferor company are, therefore, proposed to be withdrawn
and the same instruments are proposed to be rated in the transferee company.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 105.9155Reaffirmed
Fac* AA/Stable
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL 10.5 Reaffirmed
AA/Stable
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Assigned
Ltd
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL 5 Assigned
Ltd AA/Stable
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL 5 Assigned
Ltd AA/Stable
Jayant K. Furnishers CC CRISIL 10 Assigned
B+/Stable
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 145 Rating Watch
A3+/Watch with Negative
Negative Implication'
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 15 Rating Watch
A3+/Watch with Negative
Negative Implication'
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL 70 Rating Watch
Fac A3+/Watch with Negative
Negative Implication'
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 190 Rating Watch
BBB/Watch with Negative
Negative Implication'
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 10 Rating Watch
BBB/Watch with Negative
Negative Implication'
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/Stab42.5 Reaffirmed
Kaler Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B/Stab54.5 Reaffirmed
Laxmipathi Balaji Sugar & CC CRISIL 280 Reaffirmed
Distilleries (P) Ltd BB-/Stable
Laxmipathi Balaji Sugar & LT Loan CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed
Distilleries (P) Ltd BB-/Stable
Ma Sarsinsa Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Ma Sarsinsa Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat CC CRISIL BBB/ 80 Rating Watch
Pvt Ltd Watch Negative with Negative
Implication'
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB/ 41.5 Rating Watch
Pvt Ltd Fac Watch Negative with Negative
Implication'
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat TL CRISIL BBB/ 70 Rating Watch
Pvt Ltd Watch Negative with Negative
Implication'
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100* Reaffirmed
BBB+/Stable
*Up to Rs.90 Million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of
credit/export packing credit
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 140#^ Reaffirmed
BBB+/Stable
# fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter of credit/export packing
credit^Up to Rs.130 Million fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency/letter
of credit/export packing credit
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 111.8 Reaffirmed
Fac BBB+/Stable
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 15 Reaffirmed
Credit BBB+/Stable
Manish Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 65.2 Reaffirmed
BBB+/Stable
Mittapalli Audinarayana Open CC CRISIL 560 Assigned
Enterprises Pvt Ltd B+/Stable
Nabadigant Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Nandan Biomatrix Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+/ 190 Suspended
Fac
Perfecto Electricals CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL 63.5 Downgraded
BB-/Stable from CRISIL
BB
Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL 119.4 Downgraded
BB-/Stable from CRISIL
BB
Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 104.6 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Prasad and Company (Project Works) CC CRISIL 750
Ltd BBB+/Stable
Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Upgraded from
BBB-/Stable 'CRISIL
BB+/Stable')
Premium Chick Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 125 Upgraded from
BBB-/Stable 'CRISIL
BB+/Stable')
Punjab Medical Foundation TL CRISIL D 204.2 Assigned
Charitable Trust
R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB-/ 80 Assigned
Credit* Stable
* Interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 420 Reaffirmed
BBB/Stable
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL 550 Reaffirmed
BBB/Stable
*Partly Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 112 Reaffirmed
Fac BBB/Stable
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 691.7 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Royal Alloys & Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 200 Suspended
BB-/Stable
Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 210 Assigned
Royal Carbon Black Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Rungta Irrigation Ltd CC CRISIL C 140 Reaffirmed
S.M.Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 250 Suspended
B+/Stable
Satya Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B/Stab8.7 Assigned
Satya Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B/Stab50 Assigned
Satya Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT CRISIL B/Stab1.3 Assigned
Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL 200.0* Reaffirmed
BBB/Stable
*Includes Sub limits of Rs.50.0 Million as Inland/Foreign Letter of Credit, Rs.5.0 Million as
Buyers Credit and Rs.70.0 Million as Packing Credit
Shakun Polymers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 69.4# Reaffirmed
BBB/Stable
#Includes Sub Limits of Rs.18.8 Million as Foreign Letter of Credit
Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL 13.5# Reaffirmed
BBB/Stable
#Includes Sub Limits of Rs.18.8 Million as Foreign Letter of Credit
Shakun Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 11 Reaffirmed
Fac BBB/Stable
Shivam Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL 24.5 Upgraded from
B+/Stable 'CRISIL
B/Stable')
Shivam Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL 40 Upgraded from
B+/Stable 'CRISIL
B/Stable')
Shree Momai Industries TL CRISIL B/Stab3 Assigned
Shree Momai Industries CC CRISIL B/Stab70 Assigned
Shree Momai Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B/Stab27 Assigned
Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Company Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB(SO) Assigned
Ltd
Sky Automobiles CC CRISIL 50 Assigned
BB-/Stable
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B/Stab20 Assigned
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B/Stab2.5 Assigned
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B/Stab50 Assigned
Sri Balaji Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B/Stab27.5 Assigned
Fac
Sri Krishna Jewellery Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL 70 Reaffirmed
BB-/Stable
Sri Venkata Padma Traders CC CRISIL B/Stab69 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Padma Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B/Stab28.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sri Venkata Padma Traders TL CRISIL B/Stab2.9 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL 95 Reaffirmed
BB+/Stable
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 149.8 Reaffirmed
Fac BB+/Stable
Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL 35.2 Reaffirmed
BB+/Stable
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 175 Reaffirmed
BBB/Stable
Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 16.7 Reaffirmed
BBB/Stable
Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 15 Assigned
B+/Stable
Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 30 Assigned
B+/Stable
Suntouch Laminate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 15 Assigned
Fac B+/Stable
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL 40.8 Reaffirmed
Fac BB+/Stable
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 35 Reaffirmed
Credit BB+/Stable
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 3 Reaffirmed
BB+/Stable
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC^# CRISIL 95 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Stable
# Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) with maximum LC limit of Rs.120 millions ^
Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC)
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting^* CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed
BBB-/Stable
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) with maximum LC limit of Rs.120 millions^
Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC)
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL 1450 Reaffirmed
AA-/Stable
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 140 Reaffirmed
AA-/Stable
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 250 Reaffirmed
AA-/Stable
Uneecops Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL 37 Reaffirmed
BB/Stable
Uneecops Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL 170 Reaffirmed
BB/Stable
Uneecops Technologies Ltd Proposed Long - CRISIL 33 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac BB/Stable
Unique Multifilms Virudhunagar Pvt CC CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd B+/Stable
Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A/Stab7797.4 Assigned
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A/Stab2676.4 Assigned
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A/Stab300 Assigned
Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A/Stab2535 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
