Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 28,29 & 30 March 2013.(Part I) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Aman Infratex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Aman Infratex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Ambalika Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 assigned Apex Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Apex Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1 # 5 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 @ 4 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A1 @ 95 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 1 Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded under LOC from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Automat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25** Assigned ** Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5.8 Assigned Credit Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Cemex Engineers BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300* Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Diksha Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 420 Reaffirmed Dolphin Clothing Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 95* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.47.5 Million Dolphin Clothing Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15.8 Reaffirmed E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Fac Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned FEMC-Pratibha JV LOC CRISIL A2+(SO500 Assigned FEMC-Pratibha JV BG CRISIL A2+(SO550 Assigned Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Good-Day Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Good-Day Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Good-Day Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Assigned Good-Day Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Greenland Motors BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Greenlands (A. & M.) Corporation BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Greenlands (A. & M.) Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 @ 75 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 60 Hariharan Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Suspended Hero MotoCorp Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Hero MotoCorp Ltd LOC Limit** CRISIL A1+ 2310 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Hills Trade Agencies BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Hindusthan Malleables and Forgings LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi-Power Electrical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1400 assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million for bank guarantee Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Fac Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 14.5^! Assigned ^Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for 12.00million ! Total of Gold Loan, Export Packing Credit & Post Shipment Credit to not exceed Rs. 55.00 million Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40.5*! Assigned Credit *Interchangeable with Gold Loan and Post Shipment Credit for Rs. 40.5 million. ! Total of Gold Loan, Export Packing Credit & Post Shipment Credit to not exceed Rs. 55.00 million Jai Industries Inland CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Jai Industries Standby LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Assigned Jay Iron and Steel Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jainsons Woven Art Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Purchase Jainsons Woven Art Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Jineshwar Engineers (Civil) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KAF Footwear Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 48.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.3 Suspended KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Konark Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1525 Reaffirmed Mahajan Tyre Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt LOC and BG CRISIL A3 4 Assigned Ltd Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Namdhari Rice & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 180 Suspended Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 700 Assigned * *interchangeable with buyer credit Omya India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Omya India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Omya India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Fac Paltech Cooling Towers and BG CRISIL A4+ 118.5 Assigned Equipments Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Equipments Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Equipments Ltd Pami Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Pami Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 107.2 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed Discounting Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Precision Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned R. R. Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned R. R. Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Radiant Info Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sakthi Joineries LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned San Media Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 1489 Assigned # Interchangeable with Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.1385 Million, Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.30 Million and Cash Credit facility to the extent of Rs.5 Million. Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Credit Sera Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Purchase Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned Sharp Global Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Sharp Global Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 250 Assigned ^Includes sub limit of letter of credit to an extent of Rs.150.0 Mn. Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 8900 Assigned Foreign Currency* *100% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned Foreign Currency Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned Foreign Currency Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Discounting Fac Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended **Includes proposed limit of Rs.10 Million Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended *Includes proposed limit of Rs.20 Million Sleek Knitwears LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sleek Knitwears BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3 35 Assigned %Includes Sub Limit of Rs.29.2 million of Buyers Credit Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50.0* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit SVSVS Projects (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16900 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 3850 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) ST Loan CRISIL A1 2750 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 13.5 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 32.13 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 13.1 Reaffirmed Fac Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Transcon Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Transcon Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 30 Assigned #100% interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 60 Assigned #100% interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 7797.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Varun Beverages Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1400 Assigned *Rs.500 million letter of credit for three years towards capex Veendeep Oiltek Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Veendeep Oiltek Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 VPS Silk Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C.P. Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Assigned A.C.P. Educational Trust Proposed TL CRISIL D 850 Assigned A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 300 Assigned ^Includes Bank Guarantee as a sub limit of Rs.40.00 Million Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 62.1 Suspended Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit AG8 Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 138.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- AG8 Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL BB 538.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Akik Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Akik Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 37.8 Suspended Fac Akik Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 72.2 Suspended Aman Infratex Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 280 Suspended Aman Infratex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 482.5 Suspended Ambalika Construction Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.5 assigned Ambalika Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 75 assigned Anand Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Anand Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Apex Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Suspended Apex Auto Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 565 Suspended Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL A # 65 Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A # 180 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ @ 152.5 Apollo Earthmovers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ @ 47.5 Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded From CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded From CRISIL D Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 201.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37 Suspended Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended Auma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60* Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs.5.0 Million for Letter of Credit and Rs.5.0 Million for bank guarantee Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5 Assigned Fac Auto Czars BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned Auto Czars CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Automat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Assigned Automat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Assigned Fac Automat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 * Assigned * Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.30 million with packing credit Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.1 Assigned Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.1 Assigned Balark Buildcon TL CRISIL B+ 100 assigned Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B- 4300 Reaffirmed Ltd Beni Madhav Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports CC*^ CRISIL BB- 2200 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ * Out of the total limit, Rs.1000 million is from Allahabad Bank which includes a sub limit for packing credit to the extent of Rs.250 million and a sub limit for foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.250 million. ^Out of total, Rs.500 million from State Bank of Patiala is Cash Credit (NBHC) limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued by National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) while the balance amount of Rs.450 million from State Bank of Patiala includes a sub limit of Rs.300 million for export packing credit, a sub limit of Rs.500 million for CC (NBHC) and a sub limit of Rs.500 million for packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC). Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports TL CRISIL BB- 131. 5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL B+ Bharti Printers Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Limits Bharti Printers CC CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Bharti Printers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned BLP Energy Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Bon Mart International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Bon Mart International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned Fac Cemex Engineers CC CRISIL C 70 Suspended Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Suspended Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 37.8 Suspended Chennai Citi Centre Holdings Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 980 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 4.3 Suspended Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 197.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Diksha Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Fac Dolphin Clothing TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Emson Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Assigned Emson Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB 535 Assigned Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Credit Exult Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Fac FEMC-Pratibha JV CC CRISIL A- (SO2000.0* Assigned *includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit up to the limit of Rs.1500 Million and Bank Guarantee up to the limit of Rs. 540 Million. FEMC-Pratibha JV CC CRISIL A-(SO)500.0^ Assigned ^includes a sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan up to the limit of Rs.500 Million. Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 2.7 Assigned Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 9.5 Assigned Fac Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Assigned Fimakem India Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.10 Million of Standby line of Credit Fimakem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 156.7 Reaffirmed Fac Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 167 Reaffirmed Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fortune Tire Tech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Fac G. Rajam Chetty & Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned G. Rajam Chetty & Sons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Fac Getech Equipments International TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Getech Equipments International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Getech Equipments International CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Getech Equipments International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Gladder Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Gladder Ceramics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 61.4 Suspended Gladder Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 48.6 Suspended Fac Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Fac Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 180# Assigned # Includes a sublimit of Rs.150.00 million for Term Loan. Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280* Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.30.00 million for Bank Guarantee and Rs.80.00 million for Buyers credit. Golden Textiles TL CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned Golden Textiles CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Golden Textiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 16 Assigned Fac Good-Day Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Good-Day Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 12.4 Assigned Good-Day Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 102.1 Assigned Fac Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 67 Assigned Fac Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Assigned Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 10.9 Assigned - Arktos IFMR Capital 2012 (SO) Greenland Motors CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Greenlands (A. & M.) Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Greenlands (A. & M.) Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ @ 250 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ @ 50 Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ @ 415