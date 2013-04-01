Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 28,29 & 30 March 2013.(Part I)
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Aman Infratex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Aman Infratex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended
Ambalika Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 assigned
Apex Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Apex Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1 # 5
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 @ 4
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A1 @ 95
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 1
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.6 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded
under LOC from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended
Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended
Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25** Assigned
** Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5.8 Assigned
Credit
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Cemex Engineers BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300* Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit
Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Diksha Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 420 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Clothing Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 95* Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.47.5 Million
Dolphin Clothing Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15.8 Reaffirmed
E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Fac
Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
FEMC-Pratibha JV LOC CRISIL A2+(SO500 Assigned
FEMC-Pratibha JV BG CRISIL A2+(SO550 Assigned
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned
Fimakem India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed
Fimakem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Good-Day Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Good-Day Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Good-Day Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Assigned
Good-Day Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Greenland Motors BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Greenlands (A. & M.) Corporation BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Greenlands (A. & M.) Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 @ 75
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 60
Hariharan Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Suspended
Hero MotoCorp Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed
Hero MotoCorp Ltd LOC Limit** CRISIL A1+ 2310 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities.
Hills Trade Agencies BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Hindusthan Malleables and Forgings LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hi-Power Electrical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
IIFL Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
(Including CP)
India Infoline Commodities Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1400 assigned
*Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million for bank guarantee
Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned
Fac
Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 14.5^! Assigned
^Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit for 12.00million
! Total of Gold Loan, Export Packing Credit & Post Shipment
Credit to not exceed Rs. 55.00 million
Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Infinity Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40.5*! Assigned
Credit
*Interchangeable with Gold Loan and Post Shipment Credit for Rs. 40.5 million.
! Total of Gold Loan, Export Packing Credit & Post
Shipment Credit to not exceed Rs. 55.00 million
Jai Industries Inland CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Jai Industries Standby LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Assigned
Jay Iron and Steel Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jainsons Woven Art Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Purchase
Jainsons Woven Art Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Jineshwar Engineers (Civil) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
KAF Footwear Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
KAF Footwear Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
A3
KAF Footwear Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 48.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.3 Suspended
KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned
Konark Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1525 Reaffirmed
Mahajan Tyre Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt LOC and BG CRISIL A3 4 Assigned
Ltd
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Namdhari Rice & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 180 Suspended
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 700 Assigned
* *interchangeable with buyer credit
Omya India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Omya India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Omya India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
Fac
Paltech Cooling Towers and BG CRISIL A4+ 118.5 Assigned
Equipments Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Equipments Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Equipments Ltd
Pami Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Pami Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 107.2 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Precision Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Precision Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
R. R. Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned
R. R. Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Radiant Info Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Sakthi Joineries LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned
San Media Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 1489 Assigned
# Interchangeable with Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.1385 Million,
Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.30 Million and Cash
Credit facility to the extent of Rs.5 Million.
Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Credit
Sera Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Purchase
Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned
Sharp Global Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Sharp Global Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
^Includes sub limit of letter of credit to an extent of Rs.150.0 Mn.
Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 8900 Assigned
Foreign Currency*
*100% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment
Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
**Includes proposed limit of Rs.10 Million
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended
*Includes proposed limit of Rs.20 Million
Sleek Knitwears LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Sleek Knitwears BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3 35 Assigned
%Includes Sub Limit of Rs.29.2 million of Buyers Credit
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Assigned
Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Assigned
Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50.0* Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit
SVSVS Projects (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16900 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 3850 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) ST Loan CRISIL A1 2750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 13.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 32.13 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 13.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 35 Assigned
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Assigned
Transcon Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Transcon Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
#100% interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 60 Assigned
#100% interchangeable between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 300 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A1
Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 7797.4 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A1
Varun Beverages Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1400 Assigned
*Rs.500 million letter of credit for three years towards capex
Veendeep Oiltek Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Veendeep Oiltek Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
VPS Silk Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.C.P. Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Assigned
A.C.P. Educational Trust Proposed TL CRISIL D 850 Assigned
A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 300 Assigned
^Includes Bank Guarantee as a sub limit of Rs.40.00 Million
Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 62.1 Suspended
Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
AG8 Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 138.6 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
AG8 Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL BB 538.2 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Fac
Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ahir Salt and Allied Products Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Akik Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended
Akik Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 37.8 Suspended
Fac
Akik Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 72.2 Suspended
Aman Infratex Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 280 Suspended
Aman Infratex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 482.5 Suspended
Ambalika Construction Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.5 assigned
Ambalika Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 75 assigned
Anand Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Anand Machinery (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Apex Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Suspended
Apex Auto Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 565 Suspended
Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL A # 65
Apollo Construction Equipments Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A # 180
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ @ 152.5
Apollo Earthmovers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ @ 47.5
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded
From
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 80 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Upgraded
From
CRISIL D
Arunkkumar Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 201.3 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37 Suspended
Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended
Auma India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 60* Assigned
* Includes sublimit of Rs.5.0 Million for Letter of Credit
and Rs.5.0 Million for bank guarantee
Auto Czars Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Fac
Auto Czars BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Auto Czars CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.2 Assigned
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.8 Assigned
Fac
Automat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 * Assigned
* Interchangeable to the extent of Rs.30 million with packing credit
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 39.1 Assigned
Balajee Ingot India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.1 Assigned
Balark Buildcon TL CRISIL B+ 100 assigned
Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B- 4300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Beni Madhav Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports CC*^ CRISIL BB- 2200 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL B+
* Out of the total limit, Rs.1000 million is from Allahabad Bank which
includes a sub limit for packing credit to the extent of Rs.250 million
and a sub limit for foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.250 million.
^Out of total, Rs.500 million from State Bank of Patiala is Cash Credit (NBHC)
limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued by National
Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC) while the balance amount of Rs.450 million
from State Bank of Patiala includes a sub limit of Rs.300 million for export
packing credit, a sub limit of Rs.500 million for CC (NBHC) and a sub
limit of Rs.500 million for packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC).
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports TL CRISIL BB- 131. 5 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL B+
Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd Fac from
CRISIL B+
Bharti Printers Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Limits
Bharti Printers CC CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned
Bharti Printers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned
BLP Energy Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned
Bon Mart International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
Bon Mart International Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 66 Assigned
Fac
Cemex Engineers CC CRISIL C 70 Suspended
Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 37.8 Suspended
Chennai Citi Centre Holdings Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 980 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
B+
Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Dee Weldogen India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 4.3 Suspended
Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Devashree Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 197.7 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Diksha Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended
DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
Fac
Dolphin Clothing TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed
Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Dunlop Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Emson Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Assigned
Emson Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB 535 Assigned
Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39 Assigned
Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Credit
Exult Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Exult Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Fac
FEMC-Pratibha JV CC CRISIL A- (SO2000.0* Assigned
*includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit up to the limit of Rs.1500 Million
and Bank Guarantee up to the limit of Rs. 540 Million.
FEMC-Pratibha JV CC CRISIL A-(SO)500.0^ Assigned
^includes a sub-limit of Working Capital Demand Loan up to the limit of Rs.500 Million.
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 2.7 Assigned
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 9.5 Assigned
Fac
Fibro Plastichem (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Assigned
Fimakem India Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
^Includes Rs.10 Million of Standby line of Credit
Fimakem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 156.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Fimakem India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 167 Reaffirmed
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Fortune Tire Tech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Fac
G. Rajam Chetty & Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
G. Rajam Chetty & Sons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Getech Equipments International TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Getech Equipments International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Fac
Getech Equipments International CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Getech Equipments International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Credit
Gladder Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Gladder Ceramics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 61.4 Suspended
Gladder Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 48.6 Suspended
Fac
Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Fac
Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 180# Assigned
# Includes a sublimit of Rs.150.00 million for Term Loan.
Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280* Assigned
*Includes sublimit of Rs.30.00 million for Bank Guarantee
and Rs.80.00 million for Buyers credit.
Golden Textiles TL CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned
Golden Textiles CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned
Golden Textiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 16 Assigned
Fac
Good-Day Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned
Good-Day Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 12.4 Assigned
Good-Day Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 102.1 Assigned
Fac
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 67 Assigned
Fac
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.5 Assigned
Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 10.9 Assigned
- Arktos IFMR Capital 2012 (SO)
Greenland Motors CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Greenlands (A. & M.) Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Greenlands (A. & M.) Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 83 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ @ 250
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ @ 50
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ @ 415
