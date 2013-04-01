Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 28,29 & 30 March 2013.(Part II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- Hansa Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150.6 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Credit Hansa Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 720 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 89.4 Assigned Hariharan Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Hariharan Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 149.8 Suspended Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.6 Assigned Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned Fac Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99.9 Suspended Hero MotoCorp Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 150 Reaffirmed Hero MotoCorp Ltd CC Limit@ CRISIL AAA 7261 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.4440 Million. Hero MotoCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 1429 Reaffirmed Fac Hero MotoCorp Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Hills Trade Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Hills Trade Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.4 Suspended Fac Hills Trade Agencies TL CRISIL B+ 203.6 Suspended Hindusthan Distilleries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd Hindusthan Distilleries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned (Karnataka) Pvt Ltd Fac Hindusthan Malleables and Forgings CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Hi-Power Electrical Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed India Infoline Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 110 Reaffirmed IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 3140 Reaffirmed J. Kamakshi TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned J. Ramachandraiah Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 70 Assigned Fac Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Assigned Fac Jay Iron and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jay Iron and Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Jineshwar Engineers (Civil) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Jivanlal Joitaram Patel BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended Jivanlal Joitaram Patel CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd Hire Purchase Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Suspended Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 131.4 Suspended KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Keerthi Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Keerthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Keerthi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Konark Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Konark Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 907.3 Reaffirmed Konark Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd bonds CRISIL AAA(SO)17400 Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on March 31, 2012, refer to annexure for details Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd bonds CRISIL AAA(SO)580 Withdrawn *Outstanding as on March 31, 2012, refer to annexure for details Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao TL CRISIL D 188.7 Downgraded Naik Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha from CRISIL B- KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.7 Suspended Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38.3 Suspended Laggar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+@ 1514 *This facility is a bank guarantee of Rs.1.51 billion and is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Financial Guarantee/standby Letter of Credit of Rs.0.27 billion 2)Short term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt BG** CRISIL A+@ 3109 Ltd **This facility is a bank guarantee of Rs.3.10 billion and is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt BG*** CRISIL A+@ 1100 Ltd ***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to sub limits of 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 billion 2) Guarantee-open ended of Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05 billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 billion 5) Import deferred payment credit & Buyers Credit of Rs.1.10 billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt BG CRISIL A+ @ 10200 Ltd Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt CC# CRISIL A+ @ 300 Ltd #Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ @ 250 Ltd ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ @ 977 Ltd Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Proposed NFBL CRISIL A+ @ 16630 Ltd Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt TL CRISIL A+@ 920 Ltd Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 51.4 Assigned Fac Lotus Farms TL CRISIL BB+ 126 Assigned Lotus Farms Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Lotus Farms Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 52.9 Assigned Fac Lotus Farms CC CRISIL BB+ 46.1 Assigned Lotus Farms Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 410 Assigned Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 146.8 Assigned Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 61.4 Assigned Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned Fac M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Fac M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned M K K Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned M. M. Patel Public Charitable Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1150 Assigned Trust Fac M. M. Patel Public Charitable TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Trust M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahajan Tyre Company CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA(SO)30000 Assigned Majestique Mantra Elegance CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Majestique Mantra Elegance TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Manasa Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 46 Upgraded from CRISIL B Manasa Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 81.8 Assigned Ltd Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 333.2 Assigned Ltd Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 277 Reaffirmed Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.4 Reaffirmed Fac Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned Fac Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8 Assigned Fac Maya Retail Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maya Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 33.7 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL D Mecwel Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Mecwel Constructions Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Discounting Mecwel Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mittal Global Cot. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mittal Global Cot. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Namdhari Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Namdhari Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 350 Suspended Fac Namdhari Rice & General Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 113.8 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned India National Highways Authority of Tax-free Bonds CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed India National Highways Authority of LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed India Programme New Stone Quarry WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned New Stone Quarry CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned New Stone Quarry TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned * *interchangeable with buyer credit Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 33 Assigned Fac Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Orson Holdings Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Osho Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Fac Paltech Cooling Towers and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Assigned Equipments Ltd Fac Paltech Cooling Towers and Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Equipments Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Equipments Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and TL CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Assigned Equipments Ltd Pami Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Pami Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Fac Pami Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended Credit Panatone Finvest Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA(SO2000 Reaffirmed Pankaj Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL BB 99 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pankaj Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Pate Developers TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Precision Engineering Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.4 Suspended Fac Prestige City Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 76.6 Suspended Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned PRT Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 280 Assigned R D Golden Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70* Assigned *Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit to the extent of 20 million R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned R. R. Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed R. R. Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 689 Reaffirmed R. R. Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.6 Assigned Radiant Info Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.4 Assigned Radiant Info Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Raj Waterscape Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.3 Assigned Ramji Acro Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ramji Acro Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Fac Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 275 Assigned Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Assigned Rinkoo Processors Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Rinkoo Processors Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Suspended Rinkoo Processors Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 31.2 Suspended Sabari Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 110* Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs.50 Million for letter of credit Sabari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97 Suspended Sabari Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 52 Suspended Sabari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 91 Suspended Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 63 Assigned Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 82 Assigned Fac Sakthi Joineries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 57.5 Assigned Fac Sakthi Joineries CC CRISIL C 20 Assigned San Media Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended San Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned Ltd Fac Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Ltd Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Assigned Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned Fac Shanti Chemical Works LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.4 Assigned Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sharp Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Fac Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.2 Assigned Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Shivkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shivkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shivkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 22.2 Suspended Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt CC CRISIL D 38 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt TL CRISIL D 82 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Assigned Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors BG CRISIL D 25 Assigned Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 435 Assigned Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Suspended Sidana Educational and Welfare TL CRISIL D 61.5 Assigned Society Singhal Polytech Ltd CC CRISIL B 55.5 Assigned Sir Padampat Singhania University Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Sir Padampat Singhania University Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Fac Sleek Knitwears TL CRISIL BB- 37.4 Assigned Sleek Knitwears Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Credit Sleek Knitwears CC CRISIL BB- 136.1 Assigned Smt. Ramrakhi Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 274.7 Assigned Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.3 Assigned Fac Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned * Includes Sub Limits of Rs.90.0 million as Book Debt Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 59.4 Assigned Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.2 Assigned Fac Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Fac Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B- 52 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 26 Suspended Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.8 Suspended Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Processors Pvt Ltd Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Processors Pvt Ltd Sri Viswasanthi Educational TL CRISIL BB 45.1 Assigned Institutions Pvt Ltd Sri Viswasanthi Educational CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Institutions Pvt Ltd Sri Viswasanthi Educational Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 47 Assigned Institutions Pvt Ltd Fac Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned STS Products Inc. CC** CRISIL A 135.5 Assigned **USD 2.5 Million cash credit converted to INR (based on the March 21, 2013 exchange rate of Rs.54.22 per USD. STS Products Inc. TL^ CRISIL A 203.3 Assigned ^USD 3.75 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the March 21, 2013 exchange rate of Rs.54.22 per USD. Sunderdeep Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 200 assigned Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 96.2 Suspended Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 52.8 Suspended Fac SVSVS Projects (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swastik Ceracon Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 294.1 Suspended Swastik Ceracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15.9 Suspended Fac Swastik Traders CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Swastik Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fac Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting^ CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) CC CRISIL A 2750 Reaffirmed Ltd * Interchangeable between Fund Based & Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 Million Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LT Loan CRISIL A 10910 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 2840 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 101.72 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 2.1 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A 0.55 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1046.1 Reaffirmed The Jeypore Sugar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 940 Assigned The Jeypore Sugar Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2680 Assigned Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 174.1 Assigned Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Transcon Industries CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Universal Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 assigned Universal Converters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 69 Assigned Vamshi Sai Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac Vamshi Sai Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Vamshi Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Varda Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 56 assigned Varda Projects (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 assigned Varda Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 0.8 Assigned Fac Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 2676.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 2535 Assigned Veendeep Oiltek Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Fac Veendeep Oiltek Exports CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Assigned Vertellus Specialty Materials LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials CC and WC Demand CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Loan Vertellus Specialty Materials Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Fac Vertellus Specialty Materials TL CRISIL BB+ 50.6 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28 Assigned Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 22 Assigned Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.3 assigned Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20* assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.10.0 million of Cash Credit VPS Silk Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Suspended VPS Silk Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22.1 Suspended Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.