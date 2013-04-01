Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of 28,29 & 30 March 2013.(Part II)
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
Hansa Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150.6 Assigned
Hansa Metallics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Credit
Hansa Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 720 Assigned
Hansa Metallics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 89.4 Assigned
Hariharan Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Hariharan Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 149.8 Suspended
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.6 Assigned
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned
Fac
Haryana Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99.9 Suspended
Hero MotoCorp Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 150 Reaffirmed
Hero MotoCorp Ltd CC Limit@ CRISIL AAA 7261 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.4440 Million.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 1429 Reaffirmed
Fac
Hero MotoCorp Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
Hills Trade Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Hills Trade Agencies Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 1.4 Suspended
Fac
Hills Trade Agencies TL CRISIL B+ 203.6 Suspended
Hindusthan Distilleries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
(Karnataka) Pvt Ltd
Hindusthan Distilleries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
(Karnataka) Pvt Ltd Fac
Hindusthan Malleables and Forgings CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hi-Power Electrical Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 110 Reaffirmed
IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 3140 Reaffirmed
J. Kamakshi TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned
J. Ramachandraiah Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Fac
Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Assigned
Fac
Jay Iron and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Jay Iron and Steel Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Jineshwar Engineers (Civil) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Jivanlal Joitaram Patel BG CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Jivanlal Joitaram Patel CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Kakatiyan Medical Services Pvt Ltd Hire Purchase Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Suspended
Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 131.4 Suspended
KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned
Keerthi Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Keerthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Keerthi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Konark Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Konark Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 907.3 Reaffirmed
Konark Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd bonds CRISIL AAA(SO)17400 Reaffirmed
*Outstanding as on March 31, 2012, refer to annexure for details
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd bonds CRISIL AAA(SO)580 Withdrawn
*Outstanding as on March 31, 2012, refer to annexure for details
Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao TL CRISIL D 188.7 Downgraded
Naik Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha from CRISIL
B-
KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned
Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.7 Suspended
Kumar Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38.3 Suspended
Laggar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+@ 1514
*This facility is a bank guarantee of Rs.1.51 billion and is interchangeable with
the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion:
1) Financial Guarantee/standby Letter of Credit of Rs.0.27 billion
2)Short term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt BG** CRISIL A+@ 3109
Ltd
**This facility is a bank guarantee of Rs.3.10 billion and is interchangeable
with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion:
1) Short term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt BG*** CRISIL A+@ 1100
Ltd
***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following
facilities subject to sub limits of 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 billion
2) Guarantee-open ended of Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 billion
with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05 billion 4) Import documentary credit
of Rs.1.10 billion 5) Import deferred payment credit & Buyers Credit of Rs.1.10 billion
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt BG CRISIL A+ @ 10200
Ltd
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt CC# CRISIL A+ @ 300
Ltd
#Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ @ 250
Ltd
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based facilities
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ @ 977
Ltd
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Proposed NFBL CRISIL A+ @ 16630
Ltd
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt TL CRISIL A+@ 920
Ltd
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 51.4 Assigned
Fac
Lotus Farms TL CRISIL BB+ 126 Assigned
Lotus Farms Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Lotus Farms Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 52.9 Assigned
Fac
Lotus Farms CC CRISIL BB+ 46.1 Assigned
Lotus Farms Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 410 Assigned
Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 146.8 Assigned
Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 61.4 Assigned
Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned
Fac
M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Fac
M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
M/s. Mahavishnu Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
M K K Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
M. M. Patel Public Charitable Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1150 Assigned
Trust Fac
M. M. Patel Public Charitable TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned
Trust
M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Mahajan Tyre Company CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA(SO)30000 Assigned
Majestique Mantra Elegance CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Majestique Mantra Elegance TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Manasa Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 46 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Manasa Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 81.8 Assigned
Ltd
Mangal Textile Mills (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 333.2 Assigned
Ltd
Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 277 Reaffirmed
Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed
Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.4 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mansha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Fac
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 8 Assigned
Fac
Maya Retail Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
Maya Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 33.7 Upgraded
Fac from CRISIL
D
Mecwel Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Mecwel Constructions Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Discounting
Mecwel Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Mittal Global Cot. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Mittal Global Cot. Industries TL CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Naidunia Media Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Namdhari Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Namdhari Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 350 Suspended
Fac
Namdhari Rice & General Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 113.8 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned
India
National Highways Authority of Tax-free Bonds CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
India
National Highways Authority of LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
India Programme
New Stone Quarry WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
New Stone Quarry CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
New Stone Quarry TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned
Nimit Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned
* *interchangeable with buyer credit
Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 33 Assigned
Fac
Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned
Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 95 Assigned
Orson Holdings Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Orson Holdings Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Osho Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Assigned
Osho Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Fac
Paltech Cooling Towers and Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Assigned
Equipments Ltd Fac
Paltech Cooling Towers and Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Equipments Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned
Equipments Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and TL CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Assigned
Equipments Ltd
Pami Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended
Pami Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Fac
Pami Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended
Credit
Panatone Finvest Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA(SO2000 Reaffirmed
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL BB 99 Assigned
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Pankaj Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Pate Developers TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed
Precision Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Precision Engineering Corporation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 5.4 Suspended
Fac
Prestige City Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 76.6 Suspended
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Prince Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
PRT Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 280 Assigned
R D Golden Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70* Assigned
*Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit to the extent of 20 million
R M Dasa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned
R. R. Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
R. R. Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 689 Reaffirmed
R. R. Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Radiant Info Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.6 Assigned
Radiant Info Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.4 Assigned
Radiant Info Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Raj Waterscape Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Rajpal Cargo Movers Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.3 Assigned
Ramji Acro Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Ramji Acro Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.2 Upgraded
Fac from
CRISIL B
Ravian Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Fac
Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 275 Assigned
Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Assigned
Rinkoo Processors Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Rinkoo Processors Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Rinkoo Processors Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 31.2 Suspended
Sabari Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 110* Assigned
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.50 Million for letter of credit
Sabari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97 Suspended
Sabari Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 52 Suspended
Sabari Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 91 Suspended
Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Assigned
Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 63 Assigned
Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 82 Assigned
Fac
Sakthi Joineries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 57.5 Assigned
Fac
Sakthi Joineries CC CRISIL C 20 Assigned
San Media Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
San Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended
Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Sangani Infrastructure India Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Ltd
Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Assigned
Sanjay Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned
Fac
Shanti Chemical Works LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.4 Assigned
Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Sharp Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Fac
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.2 Assigned
Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Shivkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Shivkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Shivkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Fac
Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Shree Raghuvanshi Fibers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 22.2 Suspended
Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt CC CRISIL D 38 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL B
Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt TL CRISIL D 82 Downgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL B
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors LOC CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors BG CRISIL D 25 Assigned
Shree Sakthi Modern Flush Doors CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned
Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 435 Assigned
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Suspended
Sidana Educational and Welfare TL CRISIL D 61.5 Assigned
Society
Singhal Polytech Ltd CC CRISIL B 55.5 Assigned
Sir Padampat Singhania University Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned
Sir Padampat Singhania University Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Fac
Sleek Knitwears TL CRISIL BB- 37.4 Assigned
Sleek Knitwears Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Credit
Sleek Knitwears CC CRISIL BB- 136.1 Assigned
Smt. Ramrakhi Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BB- 200 assigned
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 274.7 Assigned
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.3 Assigned
Fac
Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned
* Includes Sub Limits of Rs.90.0 million as Book Debt
Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 59.4 Assigned
Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.2 Assigned
Fac
Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Fac
Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B- 52 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Educational Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 26 Suspended
Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.8 Suspended
Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Processors Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkata Padmavathi Paddy LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Processors Pvt Ltd
Sri Viswasanthi Educational TL CRISIL BB 45.1 Assigned
Institutions Pvt Ltd
Sri Viswasanthi Educational CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Institutions Pvt Ltd
Sri Viswasanthi Educational Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 47 Assigned
Institutions Pvt Ltd Fac
Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Steelman Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
STS Products Inc. CC** CRISIL A 135.5 Assigned
**USD 2.5 Million cash credit converted to INR
(based on the March 21, 2013 exchange rate of Rs.54.22 per USD.
STS Products Inc. TL^ CRISIL A 203.3 Assigned
^USD 3.75 Million term loan converted to INR
(based on the March 21, 2013 exchange rate of Rs.54.22 per USD.
Sunderdeep Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 200 assigned
Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned
Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended
Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 96.2 Suspended
Suryaa Sponge Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 52.8 Suspended
Fac
SVSVS Projects (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Swastik Ceracon Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Swastik Ceracon Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 294.1 Suspended
Swastik Ceracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 15.9 Suspended
Fac
Swastik Traders CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Swastik Traders Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Fac
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC)
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting^ CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC)
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) CC CRISIL A 2750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Interchangeable between Fund Based & Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 Million
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) LT Loan CRISIL A 10910 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 2840 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 101.72 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd CC CRISIL A 2.1 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL A 0.55 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1046.1 Reaffirmed
The Jeypore Sugar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 940 Assigned
The Jeypore Sugar Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2680 Assigned
Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 174.1 Assigned
Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Tolar Ocean Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Transcon Industries CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Universal Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 assigned
Universal Converters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 69 Assigned
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Fac
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Vamshi Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Varda Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 56 assigned
Varda Projects (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34 assigned
Varda Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 assigned
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 0.8 Assigned
Fac
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 320 Assigned
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 2676.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 2535 Assigned
Veendeep Oiltek Exports Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Fac
Veendeep Oiltek Exports CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Assigned
Vertellus Specialty Materials LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Vertellus Specialty Materials BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Vertellus Specialty Materials CC and WC Demand CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Loan
Vertellus Specialty Materials Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.8 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd Fac
Vertellus Specialty Materials TL CRISIL BB+ 50.6 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 1 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28 Assigned
Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 22 Assigned
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.3 assigned
Vivanta Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20* assigned
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.10.0 million of Cash Credit
VPS Silk Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Suspended
VPS Silk Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22.1 Suspended
Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Wales Distiller Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
