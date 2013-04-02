Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Suspended Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Concord Fortune Minerals (India) Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit and standby letter of credit; includes sublimit for overdraft facility of Rs.13.2 Million Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Hospital Trust Association Drishti Trade House LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Fine Jewellery India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.5 Suspended Fine Jewellery India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4 20 Suspended ^Sublimit of Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee Fine Jewellery India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Fine Jewellery India Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A2+ Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 350 Suspended Khare and Tarkunde Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 614 Suspended Pvt Ltd Khare and Tarkunde Infrastructure LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Lift Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Neuland Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd Receivable Factoring CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Neuland Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 650 Assigned Oswal Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned P Chandra Reddy & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed P Chandra Reddy & Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Senbo Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1452.4 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Sleek International LOC^ CRISIL A3 $ 30 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.20 Million SNS Maritime Institute Elementary First Aid Grade 3 Reaffirmed SNS Maritime Institute Personal Safety and Grade 3 Reaffirmed Social Responsibilities SNS Maritime Institute Personal Survival Grade 3 Reaffirmed Techniques SNS Maritime Institute Fire Prevention and Grade 3 Reaffirmed Fire Fighting SNS Maritime Institute Medical First Aid Grade 3 Reaffirmed SNS Maritime Institute Oil Tanker Grade 3 Reaffirmed Familiarisation SNS Maritime Institute Refresher training Grade 3 Reaffirmed for proficiency in Personal Survival Techniques SNS Maritime Institute Refresher training Grade 3 Reaffirmed for proficiency in Fire Prevention and Fire Fighting Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed TVC Sky Shop Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Wolkem India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 916 Epari Jeweller Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Aklavya Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 78.4 Suspended Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended *Fully interchangeable Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 10 Suspended Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 16.3 Suspended Fac Alfa Flexitubes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 41.2 Suspended Alpha Foundations (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 18 Suspended Alpha Foundations (P) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 36.2 Suspended Alpha Foundations (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.8 Suspended Arya Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Bharat Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Bioworld Merchandising (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Ltd Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 492.5 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 82.2 Reaffirmed Limits Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 143.8 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Reaffirmed Color Equipments and Accessories Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 180 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB- Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Hospital Trust Association Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese TL CRISIL BBB- 55.7 Reaffirmed Hospital Trust Association Drishti Trade House CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ethnic Agros Ltd CC CRISIL BB 620 Reaffirmed Ethnic Agros Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Ethnic Agros Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.4 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery India Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 254 Suspended *sublimit with Rs.115 Million of WCDL; sublimit with Rs.80.0 Million of WCDL Fine Jewellery India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Fac Fine Jewellery India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed Ind Tob International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 260.2 Reaffirmed Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.90 Million Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Fac Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Suspended Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd TL CRISIL B- 185 Suspended Khare and Tarkunde Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Pvt Ltd Khare and Tarkunde Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB 36 Suspended Pvt Ltd Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 33 Reaffirmed Fac Kirti Agrotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed KPS Enterprise Bill Purchase CRISIL D 250 Suspended Discounting Fac KPS Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL D 115 Suspended Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1.9 Reaffirmed M N Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Cash CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 682 Reaffirmed N D Developers CC CRISIL B+ 320 Assigned Neuland Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 900 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 186.5 Reaffirmed Fac Neuland Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 603.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Fabrics CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Oswal Fabrics Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Fac Oswal Fabrics TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Oswal Fabrics Proposed CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned P Chandra Reddy & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 610 Reaffirmed Ratanpur Land and Tea Estates Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Ltd Ratanpur Land and Tea Estates Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Ltd Ratnachintamani Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Ratnachintamani Metalloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1 Suspended Fac Ratnachintamani Metalloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 59 Suspended Senbo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL B- 792.2 Reaffirmed Senbo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 55.4 Assigned Fac Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 152.5 Assigned Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana CC* CRISIL BB 2300 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd *Includes Packing Credit Sub Limit of Rs.500 Million Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana TL CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Sleek International CC* CRISIL BBB- $90 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit for working capital demand loan of Rs.80 Million and buyer's credit of Rs.80 Million Sleek International TL CRISIL BBB- $30 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 5# Reaffirmed Credit # fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 624^ Reaffirmed ^Includes a sublimit of Rs.50.00 Million for Letter of Credit (Capital Goods) Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 121.8 Reaffirmed Fac Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Assigned Credit Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt TL CRISIL D 230 Assigned Ltd Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.9 Assigned Ltd Fac Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt BG CRISIL D 5.8 Assigned Ltd Sri Vijayabheri Cotton Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Ltd TVC Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Fac TVC Sky Shop Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Fac Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Assigned Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Fac Unitec Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Assigned Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.2 Assigned Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Wolkem India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Wolkem India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Fac Wolkem India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 270 Assigned Credit Wolkem India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 103.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.