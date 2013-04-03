Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 96 Reaffirmed Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 96 Reaffirmed Discounting Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Credit Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Citibank N. A. CD CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Crown Alba Writing Instruments Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Credit Crown Alba Writing Instruments LOC CRISIL A4+ 4000 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Discounting* *75 per cent interchangeable with export packing credit Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed Credit Gruh Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed Kaveri Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned KSE Ltd Buyer Credit Limit** CRISIL A2 165 Reaffirmed **includes subimit of BG of Rs.20Million KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Service Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Metalite India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended National Wood Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Om Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pitamber Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Pyoginam Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 57 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Fully interchangeable with FPUBD Pyoginam BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Pyoginam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4.9 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 215.1 Reaffirmed RKKR Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Rotomac Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10.5 Assigned Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1089.5 Assigned Setco Automotive Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed (Notice of withdrawal) *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Discounting SVP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended SVP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Tranter India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+(SO)20 Reaffirmed Forward Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+(SO)327 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable amount Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vamshi Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD FAAA Upgraded from FAA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67.9 Reaffirmed A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 22.1 Reaffirmed Fac Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 563.4 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran CC CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 750 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran LOC CRISIL AAA 1500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 37 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Citibank N. A. Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed Crown Alba Writing Instruments CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from India Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Reaffirmed Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 43.6 Reaffirmed Fac Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended *Includes proposed amount of Rs.17.2 Million Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Assigned Issue J J Poly Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 250* Assigned *fullly interchangable with buyers credit. Includes Rs.80 Million of sublimit for Cash Credit Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 4 Suspended Specialities Pvt Ltd Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Rupee TL CRISIL D 82.2 Suspended Specialities Pvt Ltd Kartikay Resorts and Hospitality TL CRISIL B 73.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kaveri Polymers TL CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned Kaveri Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 140 Suspended Purchase Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 125 Suspended Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 58.2 Suspended KSE Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 8250 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes a sublimit of Rs.3950.0 Million of EPC/PCFC and Rs.1000.0 Million of FCL Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 745 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 390 Assigned Fac Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 135 Assigned Fac Lucid Colloids Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1250* Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment credit Lucid Colloids Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lucid Colloids Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lucid Colloids Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1080 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB M.M. Jewellers CC* CRISIL B 200 Suspended *Includes a sub Limit of Rs.50.0 million for Export Packing Credit Limit Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5.2 Reaffirmed Fac Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Metalite India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Metalite India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended Fac Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Suspended National Wood Products CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed National Wood Products LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed Om Timber Mart CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.70 Million as letter of credit. Panini Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pitamber Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Pitamber Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7 Suspended Polo Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended *Interchangeable Rs.20.00 Million between Cash Credit & Bank Guarantee Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Pyoginam Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Rajgad Dnyanpeeth Proposed TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Rajgad Dnyanpeeth TL CRISIL BB 175 Assigned Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 425 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 432 Reaffirmed Fac Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned RKKR Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Assigned RKKR Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Assigned Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL A+ 1107.5 Assigned Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A+ 72.5 Assigned Purchase Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2.5 Assigned Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 687.5 Assigned Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 120 Assigned Sarvahitha Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 41 Reaffirmed Sarvahitha Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 89 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd LT Loan -- 147.2 Withdrawal Setco Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan -- 74.8 Withdrawal Fac Setco Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 930 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 78 Reaffirmed Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 67 Assigned Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Fac SVP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended SVP Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended SVP Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100.7 Suspended SVP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Fac Tranter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA(SO)13 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO)347 Reaffirmed Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)