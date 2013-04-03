Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 96 Reaffirmed
Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 96 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 22 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Credit
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fac
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Citibank N. A. CD CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Crown Alba Writing Instruments Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd Credit
Crown Alba Writing Instruments LOC CRISIL A4+ 4000 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*75 per cent interchangeable with export packing credit
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gruh Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
KSE Ltd Buyer Credit Limit** CRISIL A2 165 Reaffirmed
**includes subimit of BG of Rs.20Million
KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Service
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Metalite India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
National Wood Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Om Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Pitamber Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Suspended
Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Pyoginam Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 57 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Fully interchangeable with FPUBD
Pyoginam BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed
Pyoginam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Rama Phosphates Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4.9 Reaffirmed
Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 215.1 Reaffirmed
RKKR Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Rotomac Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10.5 Assigned
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1089.5 Assigned
Setco Automotive Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
(Notice of
withdrawal)
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
SVP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
SVP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Tranter India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+(SO)20 Reaffirmed
Forward
Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+(SO)327 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable amount
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Vamshi Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10* Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gruh Finance Ltd FD FAAA Upgraded from
FAA+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67.9 Reaffirmed
A.R. Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 22.1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ananda Aqua Exports (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 563.4 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran CC CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 750 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran LOC CRISIL AAA 1500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 37 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Citibank N. A. Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed
Crown Alba Writing Instruments CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from
India Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB
Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Reaffirmed
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 43.6 Reaffirmed
Fac
Frontier Knitters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Great Eastern Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
*Includes proposed amount of Rs.17.2 Million
Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Assigned
Issue
J J Poly Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 250* Assigned
*fullly interchangable with buyers credit. Includes Rs.80 Million of sublimit for Cash Credit
Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 4 Suspended
Specialities Pvt Ltd
Kanungo Institute of Diabetes Rupee TL CRISIL D 82.2 Suspended
Specialities Pvt Ltd
Kartikay Resorts and Hospitality TL CRISIL B 73.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kaveri Polymers TL CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned
Kaveri Polymers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Purchase
Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Kerafibertex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 58.2 Suspended
KSE Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan
Lakshmi Energy and Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 8250 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.3950.0 Million of EPC/PCFC and Rs.1000.0 Million of FCL
Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 745 Reaffirmed
Lancor Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 390 Assigned
Fac
Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 135 Assigned
Fac
Lucid Colloids Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1250* Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment credit
Lucid Colloids Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Lucid Colloids Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Lucid Colloids Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1080 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB
M.M. Jewellers CC* CRISIL B 200 Suspended
*Includes a sub Limit of Rs.50.0 million for Export Packing Credit Limit
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 5.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Metalite India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Metalite India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Fac
Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Suspended
National Wood Products CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
National Wood Products LT Loan CRISIL B 26 Reaffirmed
Om Timber Mart CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.70 Million as letter of credit.
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Pitamber Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended
Pitamber Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7 Suspended
Polo Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
*Interchangeable Rs.20.00 Million between Cash Credit & Bank Guarantee
Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended
Pyoginam Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed
Rajgad Dnyanpeeth Proposed TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed
Rajgad Dnyanpeeth TL CRISIL BB 175 Assigned
Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 425 Reaffirmed
Rama Phosphates Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 432 Reaffirmed
Fac
Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48 Assigned
RKKR Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
RKKR Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Assigned
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL A+ 1107.5 Assigned
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A+ 72.5 Assigned
Purchase
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2.5 Assigned
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 687.5 Assigned
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A+ 120 Assigned
Sarvahitha Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 41 Reaffirmed
Sarvahitha Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 89 Reaffirmed
Setco Automotive Ltd LT Loan -- 147.2 Withdrawal
Setco Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan -- 74.8 Withdrawal
Fac
Setco Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 930 Reaffirmed
Setco Automotive Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 78 Reaffirmed
Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 67 Assigned
Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned
Fac
SVP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended
SVP Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended
SVP Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100.7 Suspended
SVP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended
Fac
Tranter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA(SO)13 Reaffirmed
Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO)347 Reaffirmed
Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vamshi Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
