Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2530 Reaffirmed Ltd Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads BG CRISIL A3 506 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit# #Two way interchangeable between Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Discounting Leather Crafts (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Two way interchangeable between Export Packing Credit & Foreign Bill Discounting Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Mangal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Credit Mangal Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Foreign Currency Mangal Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 187.5 Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.55 million Redington (India) Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 4220 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3480 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2250 Reaffirmed Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 730 Reaffirmed Credit Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18000 Reaffirmed Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30.5 Suspended Discounting Fac Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Suspended Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 0.6 Suspended Fac Subrata Iron Foundry BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275* Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.275.00 million for Buyers Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A 10 Assigned Fac Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd LT loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Aranthaangi Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 0.6 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances CC CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances LT Loan CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B- 162 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL D Cholamandalam Investment and Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd (SO) Cholamandalam Investment and Series B PTCs CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd (SO) Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ernad Engineering Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Toll Roads LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 7998.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Goldrush Sales & Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Ideal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AA+ Assigned (SO) JR Seamless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JR Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 215 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes sublimit of Rs.12.5 Million of Packing Credit Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 153.3 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Kamal Cotspin Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Fac Leather Crafts (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Legacy Global Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned Fac M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co. TL CRISIL BB- 7.7 Reaffirmed M.P.Jewellers (JSK) & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 37.3 Reaffirmed Fac Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Mangal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 447.6 Assigned Milroc Development Company LLP Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Milroc Development Company LLP Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Fac Milroc Development Company LLP TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Milroc Good Earth Property and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Developers LLP Nirmaan Group Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Prem Jain Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Suspended Rama Mustard and Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Rama Mustard and Food Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 26 Suspended Rayat & Bahra Group Of Institutes TL CRISIL D 745.8 Suspended Rayat Educational & Research Trust TL CRISIL D 165 Suspended Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 7724 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 376 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Redington (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 1700 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S. J. Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Sambhav Energy Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sambhav Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 570 Suspended San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B San Sidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sandeep Seeds and Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Shree Sanyeeji Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended Shree Sanyeeji Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Sanyeeji Steel & power Ltd BG CRISIL D 33 Suspended Shree Sanyeeji Steel & power Ltd CC CRISIL D 167 Suspended Shree Sanyeeji Steel & power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Shree Sanyeeji Steel & power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 382.5 Suspended Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Shiv Sai Steel Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 88 Suspended Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended Signet Conductors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Suspended Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 70.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 64.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Ramanjaneya Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Ramanjaneya Raw & Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Mill Subrata Iron Foundry CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Subrata Iron Foundry Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50.3 Suspended Fac Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Fac Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Vastram India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 57.9 Reaffirmed Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 17.1 Reaffirmed Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)