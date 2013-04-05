Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A.Nutts Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 58 Suspended ^Includes sublimit for Post Shipment Credit of Rs.20.0 Million Aggarwwal Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Export Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Fac Aggarwwal Export Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit Arcon Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 79.5 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.21 Billion) ECL Finance Ltd ST CRISIL PP- 750 Reaffirmed Principal-Protected MLD A1+r Market-Linked Debentures Electro International Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Electro International Company Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 23 Assigned G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Geetai Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary ST Debt CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Dealership Ltd Reduced from Rs.18 Billion Impex Associates Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit* * includes export packing credit of Rs. 21 Million. Impex Diamonds Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bill Purchase-Discounting Facility IndusInd Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Kothari Foods & Fragrances LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Fac Powercraft Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Premier Alloys Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Rahul Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Sara Sae Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Finance ^ #Includes sub limit of working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs. 150.0 Mn, Export Packing Credit to an extent of Rs. 100.0 Mn, sub limit of Post shipment credit in foreign currency to an extent of Rs. 100.0 Mn, sub limit of letter of credit to an extent of Rs. 100.0 Mn, sub limit of bank guarantee to an extent of Rs. 20.0 Mn SH-Haryana Wires Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Shri Ambica International Food Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Credit Shri Ambica International Food Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Credit Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 99.7 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit. Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Sun Industrial Automation & Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Solutions Sun Industrial Automation & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Solutions Sun Industrial Automation & Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Solutions V-Guard Industries Ltd CP (Enhanced from CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed Rs.500 Million) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A.Nutts CC* CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended *Utilisable as Packing Credit Aggarwwal Export CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Akak Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Akak Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Arasu Jewels Trendy CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Suspended Arasu Jewels Trendy TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Arcon Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.5 Assigned Babu Mohan Lal Arya Smarak TL CRISIL BB- 240 Suspended Educational Trust Chawra Trading CC CRISIL BB- 49 Assigned Chawra Trading Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 31 Assigned Fac CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed DIL Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Fac ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 11600 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL PP- 8900 Reaffirmed Equity-Linked MLD AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal-Protected CRISIL PP 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally MLD AA-r convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Electro International Company CC CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed G S Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 51.1 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Ganpati Mega Builders (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Geetai Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Geetai Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Dealership Ltd ICICI Securities Primary Tier III Bond CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Dealership Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Series A PTCs CRISIL A-(SO)550 Assigned Ltd's Kisco Castings India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Kruti Associates CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kruti Associates LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kruti Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kruti Associates Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 71 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B Mohan Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Nexo Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with PCFC of Rs.150 Million Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Nexo Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.7 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Oricon Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Padmawati Commodities Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended *Includes a sublimit of Rs.40 Millions for Bank Guarantee Powercraft Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Powercraft Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Premier Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Premier Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.5 Suspended Premier Metcast (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 (Placed on Notice of Withdrawal) Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bill discounting Rahul Agencies Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A 140 Downgraded Discounting Fac % from CRISIL A+ %Interchangeability with Cash Credit/Packing Credit Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Fully interchangeable with packing credit limit Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ #Includes sub limit of working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs. 150.0 Mn, Export Packing Credit to an extent of Rs. 100.0 Mn, sub limit of Post shipment credit in foreign currency to an extent of Rs. 100.0 Mn, sub limit of letter of credit to an extent of Rs. 100.0 Mn, sub limit of bank guarantee to an extent of Rs. 20.0 Mn SH-Haryana Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended SH-Haryana Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 21.9 Suspended Fac SH-Haryana Wires Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 100.1 Suspended SH-Haryana Wires Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 18 Suspended Credit Shri Ambica International Food CC CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shri Ambica International Food Export Packing CRISIL BB- 290.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Credit Shri Ambica International Food TL CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Shri Ambica International Food Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Fac Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Mill Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB- 23.4 Reaffirmed Mill Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 36.6 Reaffirmed Mill Fac Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice CC CRISIL BB- 92.7 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 17.3 Reaffirmed Mill Fac Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Sri Nandha Educational Trust Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Long Term Sri Nandha Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Nandha Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 139.7 Reaffirmed Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Boiling Industries Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Boiling Industries Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL AA+ 10.41 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 4.39 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25000 Assigned Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sun Industrial Automation & Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 28.3 Assigned Solutions Fac Sun Industrial Automation & CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Solutions Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri & Sons Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Veeline Media Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 61 Suspended Veeline Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Suspended Venkateshwara Sponge & Iron Co. CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Venkateshwara Sponge & Iron Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Venkateshwara Sponge & Iron Co. Proposed LT Loan Fac CRISIL D 130 Suspended Pvt Ltd Venus Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120.1 Suspended Venus Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 