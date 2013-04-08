Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150^ Reaffirmed ^ includes Bank guarantee limit of Rs.85 millions Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Damodar Timber Depot Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed ^ Out of which Rs.1.5 Billion interchangeable with letter of credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan ^^ CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit and buyers credit Infotech Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Infotech Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Infotech Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Infotech Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Mas Constructions BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Miku Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Narayan Polyurethane Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Narayan Polyurethane Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Perry Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 155 Suspended Perry Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 355 Suspended Fac Protech Galvanisers & Fabricators LOC* CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd * Both the facilities are interchangeable with each other Protech Galvanisers & Fabricators BG* CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd * Both the facilities are interchangeable with each other R. C. Gems Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Fac R. C. Gems Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Credit Limit Rajeshwari Iron & Steel Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Shakuntala Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Fac Sheetal Shipping & Metal LOC CRISIL D 20 Upgraded Processors Ltd from CRISIL A4 Spectrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Sheetal Shipping & Metal BG CRISIL D 12.5 Upgraded Processors Ltd from CRISIL A4 Spectrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned Surindra Builders BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Yash Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Oils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 106 Reaffirmed Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed Ambico Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 360 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 545 Reaffirmed Bajla Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed includes Inventory funding of Rs.55 million Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150* Reaffirmed ^ includes Bank guarantee limit of Rs.85 millions Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 57.7 Reaffirmed Fac Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 153.8 Reaffirmed Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Damodar Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 3120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans and buyers credit E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 897.7 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1233.4 Reaffirmed Fac Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 2.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt TL CRISIL B- 127.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.3 Reaffirmed Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.1 Reaffirmed Fac Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kedarnath Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 9.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87 Reaffirmed Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kuber Tieup Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B L R N Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Assigned Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 37.5 Assigned Mahadeb Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Mas Constructions Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Mas Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Ltd Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt CC CRISIL B 33 Assigned Ltd Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 1 Assigned Ltd Fac Miku Traders CC CRISIL BB- 495 Reaffirmed Mukund Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Mukund Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.2 Assigned Narayan Polyurethane Industries CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Narayan Polyurethane Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Naroda Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ OM Biomedic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended OM Biomedic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended OM Biomedic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended OM Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned OM Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned OM Processors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Protech Galvanisers & Fabricators CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Pvt Ltd Protech Galvanisers & Fabricators TL CRISIL B+ 5.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd R. C. Gems Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Rajeshwari Iron & Steel Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sai Surface Coating Technologies CC CRISIL D 34.5 Reaffirmed Sai Surface Coating Technologies BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Sai Surface Coating Technologies TL CRISIL D 54 Reaffirmed Sai Surface Coating Technologies Bill discounting CRISIL D 8.4 Reaffirmed Shakuntala Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sheetal Shipping & Metal TL CRISIL D 16.1 Upgraded Processors Ltd from CRISIL C Sheetal Shipping & Metal Corporate loan CRISIL D 4.3 Upgraded Processors Ltd from CRISIL C Sheetal Shipping & Metal CC CRISIL D 97 Upgraded Processors Ltd from CRISIL C Spectrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Spectrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Fac Spectrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Assigned Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 2.2 Assigned Fac Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 209 Assigned Speedcrafts Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Steeltech India CC CRISIL B 98 Assigned Steeltech India Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 2 Assigned Fac Surindra Builders CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Unik Traders CC* CRISIL B+ 162.5 Assigned * includes a seasonal Limit of Rs.40 Millions Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL AA 11500* Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500* Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.8 Reaffirmed Vishakha Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Fac Vishwas Tubes India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned Vishwas Tubes India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190* Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bill Discounting Vishwas Tubes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Fac Yash Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)