Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S R Multimetals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 A S R Multimetals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 356.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Aniirudh Civil Engineers and BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Avinash Transport BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 155 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Filter Manufacturing Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Filter Manufacturing Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 Million of Letter of Credit HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.00 Million of Bank Guarantee Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 615 Reaffirmed Kajaria Yarns & Twines Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Kajaria Yarns & Twines Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Kajaria Yarns & Twines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Kommlabs Dezign Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Mangal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 140 Assigned Credit Mangal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 82.5 Assigned Mangal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 125 Assigned Mangal Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Foreign Currency NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 660 Assigned Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Powerica Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1050 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed RCI Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sachdeva Steel Products Ship LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Breakers Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sesa Goa Ltd ST Debt Including CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed CP Programme Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 66.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 181.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Sivanssh Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 72 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Fac Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Terai Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Assigned Terai Tea Co. Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 17 Assigned Discounting Fac Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tulsidas Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL D Venkatesh Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Vishnu Steels LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S R Multimetals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- A S R Multimetals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 142.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 310 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 325.5 Reaffirmed Fac Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 342.5 Reaffirmed Aniirudh Civil Engineers and TL CRISIL B- 19 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd Aniirudh Civil Engineers and CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9 Suspended ASAP Fluids Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Fac Auto Forgings CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Auto Forgings LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9.9 Suspended Avinash Transport CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Avinash Transport Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac Bajla Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed *includes Inventory funding of Rs.55 million Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 258 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Cheema Boilers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 124.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Comet Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Fac Comet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Data Sons CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Deluxe Cold Storage and Food CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Suspended Processors Ltd Eastern Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.4 Suspended Eastern Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Eastern Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.6 Suspended Eastern Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8 Suspended Fac Eastern Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended Filter Manufacturing Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Filter Manufacturing Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Filter Manufacturing Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 91.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D HHV Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 127 Upgraded from CRISIL D IFMR Capital MOSEC XIV Series A1 PTCs* CRISIL AA- - Upgraded SO from CRISIL A-(SO) *Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). IFMR Capital MOSEC XIV Series A2 PTCs* CRISIL BBB- - Upgraded SO from CRISIL BB-(SO) *Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed JPC Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 164 Assigned Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kolli Ramaiah Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kommlabs Dezign Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 20 Suspended ^ Includes interchangeability of Rs.5.0 Million with BankGuarantee facility & vice versa Kommlabs Dezign Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Suspended Mangal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 245 Assigned Mangal Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 447.6 Assigned Nandini Fitness Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 213.8* Assigned * Includes External Commercial Borrowing of USD 3.5 Million Panacea Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Panacea Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 27.5 Placed on Fac Notice of Withdrawal Powerica Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Fac Raghu Prime Metal Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Suspended Raghu Prime Metal Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended RCI Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended RCI Logistics Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 180 Suspended Sachdeva Steel Products Ship CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Breakers Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 30* Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30 Million Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ # 1000 Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ # 130 Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ # 1000 *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Shree Lalji Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA S1770.7 Assigned Ltds Shriram Transport Finance Company Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 93.2 Assigned Ltds SO* *Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not the interest Shriram Transport Finance Company Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)105.4 Assigned Ltds Sivanssh Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded Development Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Sivanssh Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded Development Pvt Ltd Fac from CRISIL BB- Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning LT Loan CRISIL BB- 262.4 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Surya Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Surya Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Industries Sumit Cotton Industry CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Sumit Cotton Industry TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 225.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tenty Marketing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Terai Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 152.6 Assigned Terai Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49 Assigned Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300* Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Rs.180 million interchangeable with export packing credit Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 69.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 422.2 Upgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 262 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tulsidas Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 285 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D V.S.Lad and Sons Packing Credit CRISIL D 450 Suspended Venkatesh Logistics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 280 Suspended *Includes proposed facility of Rs.18.5 Million Venkatesh Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Vishnu Steels CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Vishnu Steels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Vix Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Vix Enterprises Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation; NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.