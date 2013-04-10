Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Diamant Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed GDPA Fastners Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned GDPA Fastners Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Globe Capacitors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Lars Enviro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 34 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P. Prabhakar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 411.2 Reaffirmed Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Silver Sea Food Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd SRV Telecom (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Steelsmith Continental LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Super Hoze Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 500* Reaffirmed Credit *Both ways interchangeability of Rs.220.0 million between Export Packing Credit and Foreign bills purchase Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 300* Reaffirmed Purchase *Both ways interchangeability of Rs.220.0 million between Export Packing Credit and Foreign bills purchase Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Pre Shipment Credit CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. BG CRISIL A4 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Jewellery Exports Pre Shipment CRISIL A 245* Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A- *Fully interchangeable with Gold Loan Adinath Jewellery Exports Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A 485 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Avinash Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 640 Suspended Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 51.3 Assigned Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Banka Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 13.7 Assigned Fac Diamant Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned GDPA Fastners TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned GDPA Fastners Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Fac Globe Capacitors Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 152.5 Suspended *Includes a sub Limit of Rs 100.0 Million. Export packing Credit (EPC) & Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) Globe Capacitors Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Infrastructure Logistic Systems TL CRISIL B- 112.5 Assigned Ltd Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 38.7 Reaffirmed *Represent online funding for farmers Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 3.8 Assigned Fac Jaldhaka Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.5 Assigned Jay Tarama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Jay Tarama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 29.3 Reaffirmed *Represent online funding for farmers Jay Tarama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8.9 Reaffirmed Fac Jay Tarama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.7 Reaffirmed Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 48.6 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Jyoti Plastic Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 292.5 Assigned Kalpataru Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Assigned Fac Lars Enviro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14.5 Suspended Lars Enviro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 10.5 Suspended Fac M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 1480 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A- M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A 2220 Upgraded from CRISIL A- M Suresh Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A 370 Upgraded from CRISIL A- M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 100# Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A- #Interchangeable with Gold Loan to the extent of Rs. 75.0 Million M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Multiple Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 34.6 Reaffirmed Fac Mahindra Finance Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA Assigned (SO) Mahindra Finance Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA Assigned (SO) MFL Securitisation Trust VI Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VI Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VI Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB Assigned (SO) MFL Securitisation Trust VII Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VII Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust VII Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XI Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XI Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XI Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB Assigned (SO) OB Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 944.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB(SO) OB Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 3441.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB(SO) P. Prabhakar Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed P. Prabhakar Reddy Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Fac P. Prabhakar Reddy TL CRISIL B+ 19.1 Reaffirmed Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 420 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 124.7 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 4 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Radius Corp Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Radius Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 105 Suspended Fac Sabare International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 500 Suspended Discounting Fac Sabare International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Sabare International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 331.9 Suspended Sabare International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Suspended Sarada Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Sarada Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Scot-Edil Advance Research TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Laboratories & Education Ltd Scot-Edil Advance Research CC CRISIL BBB- 74 Assigned Laboratories & Education Ltd Scot-Edil Advance Research Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned Laboratories & Education Ltd Fac Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 40.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop Rupee TL CRISIL B- 16 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Gajanan Prasad Workshop WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Space Realcon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sri Ramprasad Skyscrapers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton CC* CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd *Includes a sublimit for Inland LC of Rs.10.00 Million & a sublimit for Inland Usance Bills Purchase of Rs.10.00 Million Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton LT Loan CRISIL B 34.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Fac SRV Telecom (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 92 Reaffirmed SRV Telecom (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 28 Reaffirmed Fac Steelsmith Continental CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Steelsmith Continental Rupee TL* CRISIL BB 146.6 Suspended Manufacturing Pvt Ltd *includes Sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of LC Super Hoze Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Super Hoze Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 82.4 Suspended Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee, pre-shipment credit, post-shipment credit, import letter of credit and buyers credit The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed The Weave Land CC CRISIL BB 76 Reaffirmed Trilok Chand Gupta and Co. CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.7 Assigned Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Credit Tristar Intermediates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended Ultracab (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 20 Suspended Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Ltd Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Ltd Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Ltd Fac Walvekar Brothers & Company CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.