Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed ABB Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ambuja Cements Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt LOC* CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Ltd * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Cotton World Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit* *The fund based working capital facilities of the firm are fully interchangeable with each other. Cotton World Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting* *The fund based working capital facilities of the firm are fully interchangeable with each other. Cotton World LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cotton World BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Eastern Media Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 - ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Ltd Kamac Engineer's Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kishor Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability between the limits. Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability between the limits. N R I Academy of Sciences BG CRISIL A3+ 276.9 Reaffirmed R.Krishnamurthy and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Raasi Refractories Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 88.4 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Safa Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Assigned Safa Enterprises Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Credit Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Suspended Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 99.7 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for buyers credit. Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Synergy United Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO)4 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+(SO)20000 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 11.75 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3.25 Reaffirmed Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Whirlpool of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AAA 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan and working capital demand loan Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Enhanced from 38 Mln) Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 - Abhisht Developers and Builders CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ambuja Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Fac Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140* Assigned * Includes sublimit of letter of credit to the extent of Rs.40 Million ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 287.5 Enhanced from Rs.120 Million B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Assigned B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Assigned Fac B Ghose & Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Assigned Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 31.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 18.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Biomedicon Systems (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Cotton World Standby Fund Based CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed WC Eastern Media Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 - Eastern Media Ltd Standby line of CRISIL B- 5 - Credit Eastern Media Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 215 - ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D ESBI Glasses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Genesis Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Genesis Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 120 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Genesis Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Harig India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Harig India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Suspended Harig India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 41.4 Suspended Fac Harig India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.7 Suspended Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ltd * This includes the book debt sub limits of Rs.40.0 million. Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.4 Suspended Ltd Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 114.6 Suspended Ltd Fac Hi-Life Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Kamac Engineer's Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Kishor Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of letter of Credit Kishor Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Fac L N Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 53.8 Reaffirmed Fac Lucid Colloids Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1250* - * Fully interchangeable with packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit Lucid Colloids Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 - Lucid Colloids Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 - Lucid Colloids Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 1100 - Fac Mahle Engine Components India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB+ 464* - Ltd *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee, pre-shipment and post-shipment credit Mahle Engine Components India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 530 - Ltd Manglam Distillers & Bottling Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 10.4 Reaffirmed Industries Fac Manglam Distillers & Bottling Rupee TL CRISIL D 65.6 Reaffirmed Industries Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Metallic Bellows India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac N R I Academy of Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 128.9 Reaffirmed N R I Academy of Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed N R I Academy of Sciences Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 129.2 Reaffirmed Fac PSR & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB PSR & Sons TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB PSR & Sons Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.2 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB R.Krishnamurthy and Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Raasi Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 97.4 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 389 Reaffirmed Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Suspended Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 750 Suspended Shree Bankey Behari Food CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Processors Pvt Ltd Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Ltd Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 83.8 Suspended Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 742.1 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 257.9 Assigned Fac Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL AA+ 10.41 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyers credit Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 4.39 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC), letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyers credit Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 60000 Assigned Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 349.8 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 365.9 Reaffirmed T.R. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 130 Suspended T.R. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Fac T.R. Agro Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B- 12 Suspended Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO)10 Reaffirmed Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO)5 Reaffirmed Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL AA+(SO)5 Reaffirmed Undertaking Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+(SO7)500 Reaffirmed Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+(SO)7500 Reaffirmed Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Telu Ram Amar Chand and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Telu Ram Amar Chand and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended The South Indian Film Chamber of LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from Commerce CRISIL B- Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 71.5 Assigned Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+ (S10 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL AA+ (S10 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA+ (S4000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CRISIL AA+(SO2.55 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Fac Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 157 Assigned Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 83 Assigned Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)