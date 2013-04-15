Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 150 Reassigned
Chemico Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended
Essem Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Essem Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Habeeb Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Habeeb Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Habeeb Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Himanchal Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed
Limit*
Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1490 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Discounting Limits
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Assigned
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 14.4 Assigned
India Pistons Ltd Letter Of Guarantee* CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co,
and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd
India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 37 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co,
and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd
Navneeta Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned
under LOC
Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Sabitri Traders Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
-Discounting Fac
Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sabitri Traders Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Fac
Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Ltd
Solid (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Super Electro Films Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed
The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1270 Reaffirmed
The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 730 Reaffirmed
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 550 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A
* Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit up to Rs.250 million
ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 600 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A
Abhitex International CC CRISIL BB 958.3 Reaffirmed
Abhitex International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.7 Reaffirmed
Fac
Abhitex International TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 85 Assigned
Fac
Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd Fac
Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
AVC Motors CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
B-
AVC Motors TL CRISIL B 56 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
B-
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 610 Reaffirmed
Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 *^@ Reaffirmed
*LC capex is a sub limit of rupee term loan
^WCDL is a sub limit of cash credit
@WCDL/FCBRB as a sub limit of cash credit
Chemico Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Assigned
Essem Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Essem Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed
Fair Deal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
Habeeb Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Himanchal Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB - Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 533.3 Reaffirmed
Fac
Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3471.7 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 9.6 Assigned
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 711 Assigned
India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 572.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co,
and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd
India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co,
and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd
India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB 260 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co,
and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd
Indus Marine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Suspended
Indus Marine Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Suspended
Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Livingstones Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 125.8 Suspended
Livingstones Post Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 234.2 Suspended
Livingstones Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Fac
Mahendrakumar Babulal Jewels Pvt CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Mercury Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Suspended
Mercury Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 166.3 Suspended
Micro Finance Pvt Ltd - Zeus IFMR Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Upgraded
Capital 2012 from CRISIL
BBB (SO)
Micro Finance Pvt Ltd - Zeus IFMR Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA Upgraded
Capital 2012 (SO) from CRISIL
A (SO)
Micro Finance Pvt Ltd - Equitas's Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA Upgraded from
Direct Assignment December 2011 (principal) (SO) CRISIL AA
(SO)
Navneeta Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Prathamesh Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Prathamesh Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 283 Suspended
Purva Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Purva Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Fac
Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 51.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Shree Radhe Krishna Smelters Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Ltd
Shree Radhe Krishna Smelters Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Ltd
Sivarathish Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Sivarathish Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.3 Suspended
Solid (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Fac
Solid (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
* Includes Sub-limit of Rs.2.50 Million for Supplier Bill Discounting
Sornalakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Ltd
Sornalakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Sornalakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 24.3 Suspended
Ltd
SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned
SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned
Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 22 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL D 295 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 410 Assigned
SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 141.3 Assigned
Fac
Super Electro Films Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended
Super Electro Films Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 36.6 Suspended
Fac
Super Electro Films Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.6 Suspended
Tata Capital Financial Services Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Programme*
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the
rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments.
Tata Capital Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the
rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments.
Tata Capital Financial Services Subordinated Debt* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the
rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments.
Tata Capital Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the
rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments.
Tata Capital Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 28000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the
rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments.
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 21.74 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 3.26 Reaffirmed
Fac
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 6.75 Reaffirmed
The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit.
The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and letter of credit.
Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70.3 Reaffirmed
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
BB
Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 64.1 Upgraded
from
CRISIL
BB
VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 55 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
B+
