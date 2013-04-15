Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 150 Reassigned Chemico Synthetics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Essem Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Essem Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Himanchal Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Limit* Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1490 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 14.4 Assigned India Pistons Ltd Letter Of Guarantee* CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 37 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 India Pistons Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd Navneeta Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned under LOC Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Sabitri Traders Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed -Discounting Fac Sabitri Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sabitri Traders Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Fac Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Solid (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Sri Sai Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Super Electro Films Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1270 Reaffirmed The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 730 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vishal Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit up to Rs.250 million ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A Abhitex International CC CRISIL BB 958.3 Reaffirmed Abhitex International Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.7 Reaffirmed Fac Abhitex International TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Fac Ambal Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 15 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Fac Ascent Engineers & Infrastructures Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned India Pvt Ltd AVC Motors CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- AVC Motors TL CRISIL B 56 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 610 Reaffirmed Brindavan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 *^@ Reaffirmed *LC capex is a sub limit of rupee term loan ^WCDL is a sub limit of cash credit @WCDL/FCBRB as a sub limit of cash credit Chemico Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170 Assigned Essem Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Essem Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Fair Deal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Habeeb Tanning Company Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Fac Hare Krishna Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Himanchal Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Himanchal Construction Company Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCDs CRISIL BBB - Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 533.3 Reaffirmed Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3471.7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 9.6 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 711 Assigned India Pistons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 572.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ India Pistons Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd India Pistons Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Completely guaranteed by the parent company, Simpson & Co, and the ultimate holding company, Amalgamations Pvt Ltd Indus Marine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Suspended Indus Marine Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Suspended Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kirpa Ram Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Livingstones Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 125.8 Suspended Livingstones Post Shipment Credit CRISIL B+ 234.2 Suspended Livingstones Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Fac Mahendrakumar Babulal Jewels Pvt CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Mercury Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Suspended Mercury Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 166.3 Suspended Micro Finance Pvt Ltd - Zeus IFMR Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Upgraded Capital 2012 from CRISIL BBB (SO) Micro Finance Pvt Ltd - Zeus IFMR Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA Upgraded Capital 2012 (SO) from CRISIL A (SO) Micro Finance Pvt Ltd - Equitas's Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA Upgraded from Direct Assignment December 2011 (principal) (SO) CRISIL AA (SO) Navneeta Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Pavan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prathamesh Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Prathamesh Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 283 Suspended Purva Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Purva Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Senghani & Senghani Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fac Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 51.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Radhe Krishna Smelters Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Ltd Shree Radhe Krishna Smelters Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Ltd Fac Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Ltd Fac Shri Colonizers and Developers Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Ltd Sivarathish Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Sivarathish Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.3 Suspended Solid (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Fac Solid (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended * Includes Sub-limit of Rs.2.50 Million for Supplier Bill Discounting Sornalakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Ltd Sornalakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Ltd Fac Sornalakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 24.3 Suspended Ltd SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned SREI Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned Sri Sai Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 22 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL D 295 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 410 Assigned SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 141.3 Assigned Fac Super Electro Films Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Super Electro Films Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 36.6 Suspended Fac Super Electro Films Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.6 Suspended Tata Capital Financial Services Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme* *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Capital Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Capital Financial Services Subordinated Debt* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Capital Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Capital Financial Services NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 28000 Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for these instruments. Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 21.74 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 3.26 Reaffirmed Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 6.75 Reaffirmed The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd CC & WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit. The Madras Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and letter of credit. Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70.3 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 12.5 Reaffirmed Fac Vishal Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vishal Containers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 64.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VTC Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 55 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 