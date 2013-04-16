Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Adinath Motors BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 6150 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 6700 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Chandra Steels BG CRISIL A4 7 Suspended Davinder Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Durian Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200# Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 Million of Bank Guarantee and One time letter of credit of Rs.10 Million Ebco Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Gharda Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Malati Founders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 122.5 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 86.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 28 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4 Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Opera Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of Letter Of credit and Rs.4.1 Million of One time letter of Credit. R.K.Cotton Packing Credit CRISIL A4 67.8 Reaffirmed R.K.Cotton Foreign Bills CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Negotiation Sakar Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 355* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Buyers' credit Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO4 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CP Programme^ CRISIL A1+(SO27000 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd, Enhanced from Rs.20 Billion Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 11.75 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3.25 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Wadpack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Fac Ace Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Assigned Ace Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Fac Adinath Motors CC CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Adinath Motors Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Fac Agmotex Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL D 115 Suspended Agmotex Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL D 84.5 Suspended Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended Anu Solar Thermal Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Aroma Realties Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Aroma Realties Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 138 Reaffirmed Aroma Realties Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-limit of Buyer's Credit of Rs.120 Million. Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 79 Reaffirmed Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 7.9 Reaffirmed Fac Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Chandra Steels CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Dadu Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Dadu Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 19.7 Suspended Fac Dadu Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.3 Suspended Davinder Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 154 Suspended Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ltd Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Ltd Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 155 Suspended Durian Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 370^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes Buyers credit of Rs.100 Million Durian Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 105.1 Reaffirmed Durian Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 28.5 Reaffirmed Fac Durian Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Ebco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ebco Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 21.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 97.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ebco Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 20.3 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Ekta Shakti Foundation CC CRISIL B 59 Assigned Ekta Shakti Foundation TL CRISIL B 1 Assigned Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 120 - Credit Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 600 - Credit (EPC)^^ ^^EPC includes sublimit of cash credit Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting of Rs.500 million. Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 708.3 - Ethnic Tobacco (India) Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BB 45 - Gharda Chemicals Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed * The total limit of Rs.1.0 Billion is interchangeable among Cash Credit Facility, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit and Bill Discounting India Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 41.1 Reaffirmed India Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 107.9 Reaffirmed Fac Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL AA- 430 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Indianoil Skytanking Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 850 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Fac Kohinoor Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1091 Reaffirmed Malati Founders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Malati Founders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 0.9 Reaffirmed Fac Malati Founders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Malati Founders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 245.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Overseas Traders and Manufacturers CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Palghar Plywood Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5.2 Reaffirmed Paul Brothers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Paul Brothers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Fac R.K.Cotton's Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Sakar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sakar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Assigned Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sandstone Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shree Gajanan Fiber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Fac Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 102 Downgraded from CRISIL C ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit facility to an extent of Rs.20 million Texcel International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 * Sublimit as Bank Guarantee to an extent of Rs.30 Million Texcel International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 74.3 - Fac Texcel International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C Ticel Bio Park Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Ticel Bio Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Fac Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA+(SO10 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL AA+(SO10 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CRISIL AA+(SO2.55 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd NCDs^ CRISIL AA+(SO4000 Reaffirmed ^ Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vedanta Aluminium Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed Vedanta Aluminium Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Wadpack Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Wadpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 116.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.