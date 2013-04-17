Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwala's BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Discounting Fac* *25% of Bill Purchase facility is interchangeable with packing credit Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Arqube Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Fac Ashoka Multiyarn Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended *Rs.20 million Packing Credit, Rs.10 million FDBP, Rs.60 million Foreign Currency Loan as sub limit Ashoka Multiyarn Mills Ltd Letter Of Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD750 Assigned Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD750 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures G N Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Ltd Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Ltd Discounting Fac Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A4+ 68.2 Suspended Ltd Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Ltd Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Ltd ITC Ltd ST Bk Fac** CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee JM Financial Products Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Keshar Multiyarn Mill Ltd CC* CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended *Rs.80 million Packing Credit, Rs.80 million FDBP, Rs.50 million Foreign currency loan, Rs.20 million Import LC as Sub Limit My Home Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed My Home Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 251 Reaffirmed My Home Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 470 Reaffirmed My Home Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac N. S. Nayak & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 92 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme^ ^Short-term borrowing programme for 2010-11 Praj Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Amount interchangeable between bank guarantee and letter of credit Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended *Interchangeable with Bill Purchase to the extent of Rs.200.0 million, letter of credit to the extent of Rs.40.0 million & Buyer Credit to the extent of Rs.30.0 million Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1 0.5 Reaffirmed Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC^@ CRISIL A1 2.15 Reaffirmed ^Rs.1150 million fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and usance letter of credit; Rs.1000 million fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking, and bank guarantee Sterlite Energy Ltd STD/CP* CRISIL A1+ 36500 Reaffirmed (SO)* *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/BG* CRISIL A1+(SO6.8 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed Limit^ ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit. Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit#@$ CRISIL A1+ 2748 Reaffirmed #Rs.998.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bill purchase, and foreign usance discount bill purchase; @Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign documentary bill purchase.;$Rs.750.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency, import letter of credit, standby letter of credit, short-term loan, and overdraft export invoice financing. Synthite Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended USBCO Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended *Fully interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bill purchase, foreign bill discounting, foreign bill negotiation, bill purchase, bill discounting, working capital demand loan, and short-term loan. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwala's CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Agarwala's Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Withdrawal Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 2250 Reaffirmed Loan^ ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, letter of credit and bank guarantee Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 56.6 Reaffirmed credit Al-Sami Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5.4 Suspended Ashoka Multiyarn Mills Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Ashoka Multiyarn Mills Ltd TL** CRISIL BB 150.8 Suspended **Rs.15 million. Import LC for capital goods as sub limit of Term Loan. Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 2082.1 Reaffirmed Fac Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BB+ 547.9 Reaffirmed CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 11600 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal Protected CRISIL PP-MLD8900 Reaffirmed Equity Linked AA-r Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal Protected CRISIL PP-MLD350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally AA-r convertible debentureity Linked Debentures G N Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Ltd *Maximum cash credit of Rs.15.0 million and maximum packing credit of Rs.25.0 million Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Suspended Ltd Fac Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Suspended Ltd ITC Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 10 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between cash credit limit, working capital demand loan, export packing credit (rupee and foreign currency), inland bill discounting, short-term line of credit, packaging credit and forwarding credit JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 3 Assigned Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Kalanikethan Textiles and Jewels CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Kalanikethan Textiles and Jewels TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed KBR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.2 Reaffirmed Fac KBR Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Keshar Multiyarn Mill Ltd Letter Of CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Guarantee** **Revolving LC of Rs.5 million as Sub Limit Keshar Multiyarn Mill Ltd TL CRISIL BB 73.7 Suspended Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Mahajana Sabai Madurai Ayira Vaisya Manjaputhur LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Mahajana Sabai Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended Magadh Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.3 Reaffirmed Marutii Quality Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125.7 Reaffirmed Masuta Producers Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ My Home Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 451.5 Reaffirmed N. S. Nayak & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20* Reaffirmed *Overdraft facility equivalent to cash credit and renewed every year N. S. Nayak & Sons TL CRISIL BB- 17.4 Assigned Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Assigned Nilachal Petroproducts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 23 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 209225 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 439500 Assigned Programme$ $Subject to total incremental long term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated long term bonds programme not exceeding Rs.439.50 Billion during the year 2013-14 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Additionally, total incremental borrowings (short term and long term) not to exceed Rs.439.50 Billion during the year 2013-14 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1537000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 495000 Reaffirmed Praj Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed Praj Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Fac Pupil Tree Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 80.9 Assigned Fac Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Sidhara Exports CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Sri Rajarajeswari Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sterlite Energy Ltd CC*** CRISIL A 0.6 Reaffirmed ***Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of undertaking, and bank guarantee Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC** CRISIL A 4 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with usance letter of credit and buyer's credit, with sublimit of Rs.2000 million for performance bank guarantee, Rs.500 million for financial bank guarantee, Rs.2500 million for revolving short-term loan, Rs.2500 million for working capital demand loan/cash credit, and Rs.2500 million for sale/purchase bill/invoice discounting Sterlite Energy Ltd LOC/Letter of CRISIL AA+(SO) 10 Reaffirmed Undertaking* *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended *Includes proposed facility of Rs.20 Million USBCO Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended USBCO Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.