Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 A.V.M.Sales Corporation Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Aarti Infrastructure and Buildcon BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Ltd Aarti Infrastructure and Buildcon LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd ABG Timber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Ahammed Roller Flour Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Reaffirmed AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 59.5 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Discounting Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Asiatic Industries Export Bill PurchaseCRISIL A4 35 Suspended Asiatic Industries Foreign Bill* CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Purchase * Includes a sub limit of Inland and Foreign Letter of credit of Rs.10.00 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.50 Million Deutsche Bank A.G. (India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Operations) Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (DIIPL) Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Fac Forever Precious Jewellery and LOC & BG CRISIL A3 @ 16500 Downgraded Diamonds Ltd from CRISIL A1 Forever Precious Jewellery and Packing Credit CRISIL A3 @ 1000 Downgraded Diamonds Ltd from CRISIL A1 Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.26 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 12.05 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ @ 200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ @ 800 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ @ 1250 Reaffirmed **Comprises of LC and bank guarantees which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ @ 450 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 13838.8 Reaffirmed Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 16161.2 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A3 67.5 Assigned Forfaiting Manappuram Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 370 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Peekay Steel Castings (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Peekay Steel Castings (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Peekay Steel Castings (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 76.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for buyer's credit up to Rs.40.0 million Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable both ways between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of 50% Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Satya Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 24 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 94.2 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 @ 1330 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 @ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A3 @ 2000 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A1 Sunbeam Speciality Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2110 Reaffirmed Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 57.5 Assigned Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 270^ Reaffirmed ^ Fully Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 720 Reaffirmed Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3@ 34700 Reaffirmed Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3@ 3750* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit Zaz Sons Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Zaz Sons Exports Ltd Standby Loan* CRISIL A4 62 Suspended *Interchangeable with Packing Credit/Bill Purchase facility Zen Exim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.M.Sales Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aarti Infrastructure and Buildcon CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Ltd Aarti Infrastructure and Buildcon Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Suspended Ltd Fac ABG Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Aggarwal Foods CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Aggarwal Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Ahammed Roller Flour Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ahammed Roller Flour Mills (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Ajay Guptas Shree Nath Jewellers CC CRISIL B 198 Suspended Pvt Ltd AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Akshara Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.1 Suspended Allied ICD Services Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Allied ICD Services Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.7 Assigned Allied Nippon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 388 Suspended Allied Nippon Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Alpine Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Arjun Agro Foods CC CRISIL B- 275 Suspended Arjun Agro Foods TL CRISIL B- 42.9 Suspended Asiatic Industries CC^ CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended ^ Includes a sub limit of Inland and Foreign Letter of credit of Rs.20.00 Million Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed (DIIPL) Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD15000 Reaffirmed (DIIPL) Debentures ProgrammeAA+r Devaki Agencies CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Devaki Agencies LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Devaki Cement Agencies CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Devaki Steels CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Devaki Traders CC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CreditCRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Ellora Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 47.7 Reaffirmed Fac Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with fund based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL AAA 1.19 Reaffirmed Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Jasani Jewellery Post Shipment CreditCRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Jasani Jewellery Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 45 Reaffirmed *Export packing credit facility is fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Jasani Jewellery BG CRISIL A- 2 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- @ 950 Reaffirmed * Includes cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit all which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Export Bill CRISIL AA- @ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Discounting Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA- @ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A- 203.5 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 96.5 Reaffirmed Fac Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 380 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs.20 Million Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Ketan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loan CRISIL AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 62099 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA+ 11031 Reaffirmed Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 107730 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed 8.0 Billion Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP-MLD7090 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 103 Reaffirmed Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 217 Reaffirmed M/s. Jasani Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1040 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable M/s. Jasani Export Packing CRISIL A- 1560 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable M/s. Jasani Standby Line of CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Credit Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned Credit Magna Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Fac Micro Clinic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.1 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 69.328 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 45.932 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 5750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 1998 Reaffirmed Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 41110 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2702 Reaffirmed My Leisure Breaks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed N.C. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Panna Lal Tarak Shaw Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Pavai Varam Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pavai Varam Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 1870 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Peekay Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills LOC* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Peekay Rolling Mills (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit Peekay Steel Castings (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Peekay Steel Castings (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 93.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Peekay Steel Castings (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit. Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Radharaman Stainless Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Rasik Vatika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 540 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency up to Rs.480.0 million and foreign bill discounting up to Rs.160.0 million Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Credit Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Fac Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.5 Assigned SAR Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Satya Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Shivam Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shivam Agro Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 153.2 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 45.6 Reaffirmed Fac Simmonds Marshall Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 206 Reaffirmed Simmonds Marshall Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Sofed Comtrade Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 99.9 Assigned Fac Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 992.1 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Fac Sunbeam Speciality Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1600 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sub limit of Rs.0.75 billion for purchase bill discounting, Rs.2 billion for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit TATA Sky Ltd LOC## CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed ## Includes sub limit of Rs. 0.40 billion of working capital demand loan and balance interchangeable with non-fund based facilities TATA Sky Ltd LOC* CRISIL A 3500 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned The Zigma Technologies India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 81.6 Assigned Ltd The Zigma Technologies India Pvt BG CRISIL D 150 Assigned Ltd The Zigma Technologies India Pvt CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned Ltd Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 342* Reaffirmed * Rs.125.00 Million interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and Rs.200.00 Million of Letter of Credit Thiagarajar Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 368 Reaffirmed Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CreditCRISIL A- 660* Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 990* Reaffirmed Credit *Fully interchangeable Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Whitegold Ceramics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 36.5 Suspended Zaz Sons Exports Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Discounting Fac Zaz Sons Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 170 Suspended Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)