Apr 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Apis India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Apis India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting (Non LC) Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 19.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended HIM Teknoforge Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended HIM Teknoforge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Suspended Jorawar Engineering & Foundry BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Forge Pvt Ltd Jorawar Engineering & Foundry LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Forge Pvt Ltd Karamat Tanning Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Karamat Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Karamat Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Purchase Karamhans Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 38 Assigned Credit Karamhans Foods Pvt Ltd Bills discounting CRISIL A4+ 58 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 225 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 825 Reaffirmed Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ruby Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sara Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sigma Construction BG* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for inland Letter of Credit/foreign letter of credit of Rs.10 million Sikkim Organics BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed The Asian Traders (India) Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac The Asian Traders (India) Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Fac The Bank of Nova Scotia CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee U.K.Textiles Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from Purchase-Discounting CRISIL A4 U.K.Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 82 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 U.K.Textiles Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A4 Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 225 Suspended ^ Includes a sub-limit of Rs.70.0 million, buyers credit/bank guarantee Venus Remedies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62 Reaffirmed Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9.3 Reaffirmed Credit Ahmedabad Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.6 Reaffirmed Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Amar Brothers Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.8 Reaffirmed Apis India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 165 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Arkay Fabsteel Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arunoday Construction Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 237 Assigned Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Bhagyanagar Hotels Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 60 Assigned Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA 4 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL AA 18 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 0.3 Reaffirmed Crescent Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt TL* CRISIL BB 337.7 Reaffirmed Ltd *Capex LC/ Buyers Credit (Letter of Comfort) for Rs.337.7 Million with usance period of one year as sub limit under term loan Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd CC* CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes a sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.15.00 Million Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 18.6 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B- Divya Spinning Mill (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ess Ess Kay Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering Company LOC & BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering Company TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering Company WC TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gayatri Iron and Steels CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Gayatri Iron and Steels TL CRISIL B+ 115.4 Suspended Gopal Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Senior Assignee CRISIL AAA Withdrawn - Chiron IFMR Capital 2012 payouts (SO) Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd Senior Assignee CRISIL AAA Withdrawn - Chiron IFMR Capital 2012 payouts (SO) Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended HIM Teknoforge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended HIM Teknoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Suspended IFMR Capital MOSEC XXXII Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB- Assigned (SO)** IFMR Capital MOSEC XXXII Series A1 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ Assigned (SO) Imperial Malts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Imperial Malts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Infab Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 13.5 Assigned Fac J.R. Roto Impressions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Fac J.R. Roto Impressions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned J.R. Roto Impressions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Jaxx Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 150 Suspended Jorawar Engineering & Foundry CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Forge Pvt Ltd Jorawar Engineering & Foundry TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Forge Pvt Ltd Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 31.4 Reaffirmed Fac Kamna Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.6 Reaffirmed Kaplin Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 97 Suspended Karamat Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Mahesh Ginning Pressing & Oil CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Marvel Home Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 95 Suspended Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1722.2 Assigned Fac Preet Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 120.2 Reaffirmed Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 Reaffirmed Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL D Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rodium Realty Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Rodium Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Rodium Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 345 Assigned Fac Ruby Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.5 Assigned Ruby Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 43.5 Assigned Fac Ruby Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned *has sub limit of letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.40 Million S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Sara Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 510 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Document Bill Negotiation/Foreign Document Bill Purchase/Foreign Document Bill Discounting Sara Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Sara Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Fac Sigma Construction CC CRISIL BB 49 Reaffirmed Sigma Construction Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Fac Sikkim Organics CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ TRIF Kochi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1320 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 300 Reduced from Rs.500 Mln Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA 500 Withdrawal *Rs.200 Million was redeemed during Nov 2012, following a put option exercised by few of the investors Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyers credit, packing credit, and working capital Demand loan Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyers credit, packing credit, and working capital Demand loan V.N.M.A.D.Firm CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 780 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit of working capital demand loan of Rs.65.0 Million and fully interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bills purchase /foreign bills discounting/export bills rediscounted; also includes a sub limit of Rs.25.0 Million for export packing credit/foreign bill discounting. One way interchangeability of Rs.60.0 million from inland letter of credit/foreign letter of credit to cash credit and includes a sub-limit of Rs.130.0 million of export packing credit; interchangeable with working capital demand loan/export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency upto Rs.50.0 Million Venus Remedies Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 289.6 Suspended Venus Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Suspended Fac Venus Remedies Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 779.9 Suspended Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 277.3 Suspended Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.400.0 Million of Gold Loan Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)