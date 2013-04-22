Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 390 Suspended *Includes buyer's credit as sublimit Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Suspended Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+$ 180 Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+$ 120 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.25 billion)@ Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned KSE Ltd Buyer Credit Limit** CRISIL A2 165 **includes subimit of BG of Rs,20Million,includes sublimit of LC of Rs.165 Million KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15 Service Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 356 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd BG## CRISIL A4+ 224 Reaffirmed ## Includes a sublimit of Rs.37.50 Million for Letter of Credit Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 314.5 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 1200 Upgraded from Credit 'CRISIL A2 Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 1200 Upgraded from Credit** 'CRISIL A2 **Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 800 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2 # Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 1400 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2 *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee and includes a sublimit of Rs.45.00 million for letter of credit (capital goods) Small Industries Development Bank CP Programme CRISIL A1 5000 Assigned of India Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140* Assigned *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.5 Million Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 10450 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed of India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrini Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Suspended Credit* *Export Packing Credit is interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting up to Rs.15 Million Agrini Export Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24 Suspended Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISILBB- 267.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 26.5 Suspended Fac Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 37.7 Suspended Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Credit Baljeet Singh Education Society TL CRISIL D 145 Suspended Bhavani Industries (Bengaluru) CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended * Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Bhavani Industries (Bengaluru) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 11 Suspended Fac Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Suspended Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 29 Suspended Bulandshahr Roller Flour Mill Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Ltd Crown Hotel Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 275 Assigned Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned HCS Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ideal Educational Society CC CRISIL B- 5.1 Suspended Ideal Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 135.1 Suspended Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 915 Reaffirmed Kaviyan Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Kaviyan Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned KSE Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 350 #Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan,Includes sublimit of Buyers credit of Rs.50 Million ,includes sublimit of LC of Rs.50 Million L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Fac Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3.2 Suspended Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96.4 Suspended Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 93.7 Assigned Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Assigned R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 117.2 Assigned Fac Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 275 Reaffirmed Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 603 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+ Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A2 Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from Fac 'CRISIL BBB+ Shree Ram Dass Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Fac Skyline Foundations & Structures CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned (P) Ltd Small Industries Development Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 74050 Reaffirmed of India Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Tungnath Educational Society TL CRISIL D 66.6 Assigned Vijayalakshmi R & B Rice Trading CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Company Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 350 Assigned Fac Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with Packing Credit Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 595 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)