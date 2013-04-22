Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 390 Suspended
*Includes buyer's credit as sublimit
Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Suspended
Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+$ 180
Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+$ 120
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.25 billion)@
Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
KSE Ltd Buyer Credit Limit** CRISIL A2 165
**includes subimit of BG of Rs,20Million,includes sublimit of LC of Rs.165 Million
KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2 15
Service
Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 356 Reaffirmed
Mycon Construction Ltd BG## CRISIL A4+ 224 Reaffirmed
## Includes a sublimit of Rs.37.50 Million for Letter of Credit
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 314.5 Reaffirmed
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 1200 Upgraded from
Credit 'CRISIL A2
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 1200 Upgraded from
Credit** 'CRISIL A2
**Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 800 Upgraded from
'CRISIL A2
# Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 1400 Upgraded from
'CRISIL A2
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee and includes a sublimit of Rs.45.00 million for
letter of credit (capital goods)
Small Industries Development Bank CP Programme CRISIL A1 5000 Assigned
of India
Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140* Assigned
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.5 Million
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 10450 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Small Industries Development Bank FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
of India
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrini Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Credit*
*Export Packing Credit is interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting up to Rs.15 Million
Agrini Export Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24 Suspended
Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISILBB- 267.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 26.5 Suspended
Fac
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 37.7 Suspended
Balaji Fiber Reinforce Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Credit
Baljeet Singh Education Society TL CRISIL D 145 Suspended
Bhavani Industries (Bengaluru) CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
* Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Bhavani Industries (Bengaluru) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Bohra Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended
Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended
Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 11 Suspended
Fac
Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Suspended
Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 29 Suspended
Bulandshahr Roller Flour Mill Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Ltd
Crown Hotel Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 275 Assigned
Emjay Steel Udyyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
HCS Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ideal Educational Society CC CRISIL B- 5.1 Suspended
Ideal Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 135.1 Suspended
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 915 Reaffirmed
Kaviyan Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned
Kaviyan Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
KSE Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 350
#Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan,Includes sublimit of Buyers credit of
Rs.50 Million ,includes sublimit of LC of Rs.50 Million
L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned
Fac
Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended
Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3.2 Suspended
Mekko Steel and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96.4 Suspended
Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 93.7 Assigned
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Assigned
R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
R.D.Electrocircuits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 117.2 Assigned
Fac
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 275 Reaffirmed
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed
Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 603 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rayala Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from
'CRISIL BBB+
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from
'CRISIL A2
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from
Fac 'CRISIL BBB+
Shree Ram Dass Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed
SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200
Fac
Skyline Foundations & Structures CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
(P) Ltd
Small Industries Development Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 74050 Reaffirmed
of India
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Tungnath Educational Society TL CRISIL D 66.6 Assigned
Vijayalakshmi R & B Rice Trading CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Company
Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 350 Assigned
Fac
Virgo Marine Shipyards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
* Interchangeable with Packing Credit
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 595 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)