Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. Ramanaiah Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
^Letter of credit has an Overdraft sublimit of Rs.30 Million
Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
RA International LOC CRISIL A3 180 Assigned
RA International Pre SHIpment Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sai Essen Developers LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Sara International Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed
Sara International Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable amount Rs.500 Million with packing credit
Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Vehlna Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amber Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned
Amber Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Amber Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned
Fac
B. Ramanaiah Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
B.M. Malhotra & Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bhawani Shankar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60 Notice of
Withdrawal
Core Green Sugar and Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2114 Suspended
Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 1850 Reaffirmed
* Letter of credit is fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit
Deedi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 86.9 Suspended
Devdoot Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL B- 76.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24 Suspended
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.5 Suspended
Fac
Fortuna ABS 2013 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO)- Assigned
Fortuna ABS 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB+ - Assigned
(SO)
Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.6 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies TL CRISIL BB- 71.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
International Mega Food Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 564 Assigned
K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 260 Assigned
Fac
MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2240 Assigned
MIOT Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned
Parasmal Pagaria & Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed
Fac
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed
RatHI Feeds (India) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 42.8 Assigned
RatHI Feeds (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 114.5 Assigned
RatHI Feeds (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22.7 Assigned
Fac
RatHI Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
RatHI Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65.5 Assigned
RatHI Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned
Fac
Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing witHIn the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post SHIpment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)