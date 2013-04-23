Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. Ramanaiah Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed ^Letter of credit has an Overdraft sublimit of Rs.30 Million Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MIOT Hospitals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed RA International LOC CRISIL A3 180 Assigned RA International Pre SHIpment Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sai Essen Developers LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Sara International Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4+ 920 Reaffirmed Sara International Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable amount Rs.500 Million with packing credit Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Skylark Precitech Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned The Kadri Mills (Cbe) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Vehlna Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Amber Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Amber Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Fac B. Ramanaiah Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended B.M. Malhotra & Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhawani Shankar Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60 Notice of Withdrawal Core Green Sugar and Fuels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2114 Suspended Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Crescent Organics Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 1850 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit is fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Deedi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 86.9 Suspended Devdoot Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL B- 76.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24 Suspended Film Farm India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 16.5 Suspended Fac Fortuna ABS 2013 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO)- Assigned Fortuna ABS 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB+ - Assigned (SO) Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd HI-Tech Sweet Water Technologies TL CRISIL BB- 71.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd International Mega Food Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 564 Assigned K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned K S R Granite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 260 Assigned Fac MIOT Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2240 Assigned MIOT Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Parasmal Pagaria & Co CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 1 Reaffirmed Fac Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Porbandar Coal Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed RatHI Feeds (India) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 42.8 Assigned RatHI Feeds (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 114.5 Assigned RatHI Feeds (India) Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 22.7 Assigned Fac RatHI Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned RatHI Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65.5 Assigned RatHI Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Fac Ravinder Kumar Vijay Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Reliance Gas Transportation TL CRISIL AAA 105000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing witHIn the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post SHIpment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 