Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agro Tech Foods Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Barath Agri International Trading Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) LOC and BG CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 8307.4 Reaffirmed
Credit^^
^^The limits are in the form of pre-sale and post-sale export credit facilities; excludes Rs.130
million cash credit sub-limit and interchangeable with LC and BG facilities
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC% CRISIL A1 2105.1 Reaffirmed
%Interchangeable with BG
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Unsecured Loans#CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with LC and BG facilities
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Unsecured Loan# CRISIL A1 500 Assigned
#Interchangeable with LC and BG facilities
Harsha Stone Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed
Credit
Harsha Stone Industries Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.1 Suspended
Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A1+ 1480 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bill discounting facility of Rs.730 Million
Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95.8 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Receivable CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Factoring
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Kerala Nut Food Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended
Credit
Kerala Nut Food Company Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Credit
Knitcraft Apparels International Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 60 Suspended
Ltd Purchase
Knitcraft Apparels International Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Suspended
Ltd
Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5* Assigned
*includes sublimit of LC of Rs.10 million
Mithila Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
ORA Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 614.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Tecpro Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Tecpro Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 16500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
*Rs.8.35 Billion of letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 Billion of export invoice financing, Rs.250
Million of import invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of short term money market loan, Rs.250
Million of overdraft, USD 12 million of financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 Billion of
export packing credit (EPC), Rs.630 Million of buyer's credit
Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL A4+ 16500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
***Includes sub limit of Rs.3 Billion for third party guarantees
Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4@ 34700 Reaffirmed
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4@ 3,750.0*Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with post-shipment credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1170 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit / Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 Million
Barath Agri International Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100* Reaffirmed
Ltd
*can be used interchangeably with Packing Credit and Packing credit in foreign currency
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Crosslay Remedies Ltd WC Demand Loan -- 40 Suspended
Crosslay Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Crosslay Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Crosslay Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 950 Suspended
Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Deccan Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Devi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 259 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 102.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC * CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit within packing credit limit and interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank
guarantee (BG) facilities
Harsha Stone Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Harsha Stone Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20.5 Reaffirmed
Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 72.2 Suspended
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 830 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit of Rs.450 Million and LC limit of Rs.100 Million
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs.250 Million
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Assigned
Hotel Shevaroys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 94 Suspended
Jahnvi Sales CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of -- 11 Suspended
Credit
Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended
Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 22.7 Suspended
Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 21.3 Suspended
Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed
Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1091 Reaffirmed
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 393.5 Reaffirmed
Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 363.6 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Mithila Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
ORA Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
ORA Steels CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1287.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 391.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed
South India Freight Carrier LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56.2 Reaffirmed
South India Freight Carrier Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 9500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
**Includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for EPC, Rs.500 Million of clearing against cheques,
Rs.20 Million of foreign bill discounting, Rs.1.1 Billion of Inl
Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)