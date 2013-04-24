Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Barath Agri International Trading Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) LOC and BG CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 8307.4 Reaffirmed Credit^^ ^^The limits are in the form of pre-sale and post-sale export credit facilities; excludes Rs.130 million cash credit sub-limit and interchangeable with LC and BG facilities Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC% CRISIL A1 2105.1 Reaffirmed %Interchangeable with BG Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Unsecured Loans#CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with LC and BG facilities Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Unsecured Loan# CRISIL A1 500 Assigned #Interchangeable with LC and BG facilities Harsha Stone Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Credit Harsha Stone Industries Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.1 Suspended Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A1+ 1480 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting facility of Rs.730 Million Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Receivable CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Factoring Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Kerala Nut Food Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Credit Kerala Nut Food Company Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Credit Knitcraft Apparels International Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Ltd Purchase Knitcraft Apparels International Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Suspended Ltd Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5* Assigned *includes sublimit of LC of Rs.10 million Mithila Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed ORA Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 614.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tecpro Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Tecpro Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 16500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Rs.8.35 Billion of letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 Billion of export invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of import invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of short term money market loan, Rs.250 Million of overdraft, USD 12 million of financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 Billion of export packing credit (EPC), Rs.630 Million of buyer's credit Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL A4+ 16500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 ***Includes sub limit of Rs.3 Billion for third party guarantees Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4@ 34700 Reaffirmed Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4@ 3,750.0*Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1170 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit / Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 Million Barath Agri International Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100* Reaffirmed Ltd *can be used interchangeably with Packing Credit and Packing credit in foreign currency Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Bijasani Ginning & Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Crosslay Remedies Ltd WC Demand Loan -- 40 Suspended Crosslay Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Crosslay Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Crosslay Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL D 950 Suspended Deccan Polypacks Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Deccan Polypacks Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 10 Assigned Devi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 259 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 102.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC * CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit within packing credit limit and interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG) facilities Harsha Stone Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20.5 Reaffirmed Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Hemalatha Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 72.2 Suspended Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 830 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit of Rs.450 Million and LC limit of Rs.100 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs.250 Million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Assigned Hotel Shevaroys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 94 Suspended Jahnvi Sales CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of -- 11 Suspended Credit Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 22.7 Suspended Jainendra Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 21.3 Suspended Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Karnataka Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 475 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1091 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 393.5 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 363.6 Reaffirmed Mahendra Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Mithila Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.7 Assigned Loan Fac ORA Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned ORA Steels CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Prabhat Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1287.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 391.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Shriram Automall India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed South India Freight Carrier LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56.2 Reaffirmed South India Freight Carrier Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 9500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ **Includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for EPC, Rs.500 Million of clearing against cheques, Rs.20 Million of foreign bill discounting, Rs.1.1 Billion of Inl Vashi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)