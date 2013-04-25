Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annamalaiar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 30 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Electrical Contracto & BG CRISIL A3+ 960 Reaffirmed Manufacture Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contracto & LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Manufacture Pvt Ltd Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned J. Poonamchand & Sons Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned J. Poonamchand & Sons LOC CRISIL A3+ 112.5* Assigned *Letter of Credit includes sub-limit of Bank Guarantee for 40 Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 675 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac R.K. Exports LOC CRISIL A4 180 Suspended Sanghavi Jewel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 750 Suspended Credit Sanghavi Jewel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sanghavi Jewel Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 240 Suspended Loan Fac SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sejal Exports India Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 27 Suspended Credit Sejal Exports India Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 203 Suspended Credit Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 95 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed @ Rs.600 Million interchangeable with Rs.100 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.50 Million of Overdraft limit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5383.5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed # Rs.50 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Purchase Union Roadways Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Windsor Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annamalaiar Mills Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended ^Interchangeable with Bills Discounting upto Rs 10.00 mln Annamalaiar Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.3 Suspended Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Arpit Projects Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1540 Suspended AVK Automall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed AVK Automall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AVK Automall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Bharat Electrical Contracto & CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Manufacture Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contracto & Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Manufacture Pvt Ltd Credit Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Forbesvyncke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Gourav Poultries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 134.5 Assigned HP Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed J. Poonamchand & Sons CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned J. Poonamchand & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac K.S.R. Educational and Charitable TrusLT Loan CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Malla Reddy Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 26.4 Assigned Malla Reddy Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Malla Reddy Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Assigned Loan Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 Reaffirmed RKR Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Upgraded from CRISIL D SBIW Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Credit Sera Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Summer India Textile Mills P Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 290 Suspended Purchase Summer India Textile Mills P Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Summer India Textile Mills P Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1001.5 Suspended Summer India Textile Mills P Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Suspended Summer India Textile Mills P Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 115.6 Suspended Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 342.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme Nonwoven Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 373.4 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.4 Assigned Loan Fac T. Madhava Rao High Power Crushe Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Ltd T. Madhava Rao High Power Crushe Pvt BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned Ltd T. Madhava Rao High Power Crushe Pvt CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Ltd Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 895 Reaffirmed ** Rs.5 Million interchangeable with WCDL, Short Term Loan and FCNRB Loan and Export Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 5 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 611.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit and Rs. 200 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Withdrawal Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 77.6 Assigned Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Union Roadways Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Union Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 370 Suspended Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Suspended Loan Fac Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Rupee TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended V C Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 53 Suspended V C Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32 Suspended Loan Fac V C Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 14.5 Suspended Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Windsor Exports TL CRISIL BB 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 